ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Police search for missing Scranton woman

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sZWx7_0iN1K0FB00

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for public help in finding a woman missing for nine days.

According to the Scranton Police Department, Theresa Bautista, 42, was last seen on September 27 and has not been heard from since.

Missing Luzerne County woman found dead inside home

Police are describing Bautista as a Hispanic woman, 5’7” 220 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kT1PQ_0iN1K0FB00
Theresa Bautista

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Jordan at 570-348-4134. If you see the missing person you are asked to contact 570-348-4141.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

sharon crawford
3d ago

Oh Lord ! I hope we can find this lovely woman and bring her back to her loved ones. These disappearances of women and children always leave me with a profoundly uneasy feeling. We can never be too cautious of our surroundings and those in it. Prayers of hope and safe return of this woman. The article leaves a lot to the imagination, such as the circumstances that led up to her disappearance. So frightening and sad.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Two hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two men were transported to a regional trauma center with gunshot wounds Friday night. Officials from the Hazleton City Police Department said they responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Fulton Court and Noble Street in Hazleton around 5:45 pm on Friday. As officers […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Man accused of intentionally crashing into home

DYBERRY TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Honesdale man has been arrested and faces charges for allegedly driving his car into an occupied residence. Pennsylvania State Police say they responded to the report of a man who crashed his into a home in the 100 block of Weniger Hill Road Friday evening around 5:00 pm. […]
HONESDALE, PA
WBRE

Police departments struggle to recruit new officers

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOYU) — ‘Help Wanted’ is the message from police departments across our region and much of the nation. As there continues to be a shortage of police officers as well as fewer and fewer people applying for open positions. This is really a nationwide problem. Not so much for the larger police […]
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Four men charged with drug trafficking in Luzerne, Lackawanna counties

SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four out of nine people are facing drug charges for allegedly trafficking drugs in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, between May 2021 and April 2022 in Luzerne County, Gerinardo Rivera, 52, of Plains, Ramon Severino Fernandez, 40, of Kingston, Andrew Pope, 44, of Wilkes-Barre, and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Scranton, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Scranton, PA
City
Home, PA
WBRE

Man charged with hacking a Lackawanna County business computer

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a man with intentionally damaging a business’ private computer system. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Molinaro, 28, of Plains Township, allegedly transmitted information via the internet to intentionally interrupt the network operations of a Lackawanna County business, resulting in a loss of more than $5,000. […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Rowhome fire in Schuylkill County affects several families

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of firefighters were on the scene of a rowhome fire in Schuylkill County Friday night. Eyewitness News was on the scene of a fire on the 100 block of East Mahanoy Street in Mahanoy City. Officials tell Eyewitness News the fire was first reported around 7:52 p.m. and […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Homecoming surprise in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It's a moment more than six months in the making as Destini Ara walks through a crowded Mid Valley Stadium on her way to surprise her little sister Lashai Delgado. "My sister is my best friend, and being away from her, especially since she's only...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Suspect in deadly Kingston shooting returned to Luzerne County

KINGSTON, Pa. — A suspect has returned to face charges for a killing last month in Kingston. Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service brought Tyquan Lassiter from New Jersey to Kingston Thursday afternoon to be arraigned on charges related to the shooting death of 38-year-old Peter McCoy along Main Street in the borough on September 10.
KINGSTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Missing Person#Hispanic#Nexstar Media Inc
Newswatch 16

Police seek suspect in jewelry theft from mall

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for a suspected jewel thief in Luzerne County. Tyron Lawson, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, is wanted on burglary, theft, and related charges. Investigators say Lawson stole more than 400 pieces of jewelry worth over $200,000 from Banter by Piercing Pagoda in the Wyoming...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

UPDATE: Body found in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Police are investigating after a body was found Friday morning in Monroe County. Stroud Area Regional Police officers identified the body as 26-year-old Anthony Counterman of Greenville, North Carolina. Officials say Counterman is originally from Stroudsburg. Police say Counterman's body was found by a fisherman...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Motorcycle chase on I-80 ends with arrest

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a motorcycle chase on Interstate 80 ended with the operator’s arrest on Thursday. Officials say they witnessed a Kawasaki motorcycle traveling on State Route 611 at a high rate of speed and passing multiple vehicles in the center turning lane Thursday evening. A police officer from the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two teens charged with assault on a classmate

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging two teenagers who investigators say assaulted their 15-year-old classmate on the Bloomsburg University campus. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 25 around 8:30 p.m., an incident occurred at the Bloomsburg University campus housing involving teens who live in Bradford County. The victim, 15, reported to police […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
explore venango

One Dead in Route 8 Crash

ATHENS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old man was killed, and another driver was seriously injured following a head-on collision on Route 8 on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on State Highway 8, in Athens Township, Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman at casino accused of spitting on officer

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a drunk woman at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Hotel & Casino, spit on an officer while she was being taken into custody. According to the Plains Township Police Department, officers were called to the Mohegan Sun Resort for a report of a highly intoxicated guest being aggressive toward […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Man accused of cutting hole in Dollar General freezer to break in

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested a man they believe attempted to break into a Dollar General by cutting a hole in their freezer. Troopers said they responded to a report of a burglary at the Dollar General in the 2500 block of Route 903, Carbon County, on […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Stolen car leads to over 1.9K bags of heroin, fentanyl seized

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say was driving a stolen car that was found with nearly 2,000 bags of heroin/fentanyl inside. According to the Scranton Police Department, on September 30, officers pulled over a white Dodge in the 600 block of Moosic Street for an equipment violation. Police say the car, […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Body recovery shut down one lane on Interstate 80

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner was on the scene of a body recovery of a 26-year-old man that shut down Interstate 80 eastbound down to one lane. PSP was called to the area around 9:15 a.m. Friday for a report of a body found near Interstate 80. According to Chief Jennifer Lyon at […]
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Healthcare employee accused of assaulting patient

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a report of a healthcare employee assaulting a patient in Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 29 around 1:00 p.m. troopers were called to Brookmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Chesnuthill Township for a report of an assault. PSP states through an investigation […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Driver crashes into convenience store

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nanticoke City Police are sorting out the details of a driver crashing a vehicle into the front of a Cocoa Hut in Nanticoke. Police were called to the scene on East Main Street and Prospect Streets at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported. There was damage to the brick […]
NANTICOKE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy