WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Kelsay Farms talks upcoming holiday activities
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday morning, Daybreak highlights a local company with partners at Indiana Grown. Josie and Amy Kelsay from “Kelsay Farms” joined Daybreak to talk about the farm’s history, and the activities they have to offer this fall season. The farm goes...
wrtv.com
Where to see the best fall colors in Indiana
Ind. — The leaves are about to change as we move into fall across Indiana. According to the Smoky Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, most of Indiana will see its near peak around Oct. 24. Leaf predictions will never be 100% accurate. Climate and seasonal weather changes impact...
WISH-TV
Fall Festival hopes to raise money for IMPD Mounted Patrol to build new barn
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Mounted Patrol Unit was formed in 1983, and now they are in need of a new barn. “The horses help bring the community together,” Sergeant Tyneka Sperry said. Currently, the stables are by the IMPD K9 Facility. The Central Indiana Police...
WISH-TV
National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts mental awareness walk
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Alliance on Mental Illness, also known as NAMI, hosted their “NAMIWalks Your Way” event Saturday morning. Julie Hayden, the executive director of the Indianapolis walk, joined Daybreak and discussed a few details about the walk and why they hosted it. “NAMI Greater...
WISH-TV
Pet Friendly Services to host ‘Love Them for Life’ pet adoption
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Animal lovers won’t want to miss out on this opportunity to adopt a new furry friend. You can adopt a pet at the “Love Them for Life” event!. It’s happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tom Wood Subaru dealership located at 3300 East 96th Street.
WISH-TV
Early-morning frost likely across much of central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Frost advisories in place across central Indiana from 2-11 a.m. Saturday. Widespread frost is likely in the advisory area with isolated freeze conditions. Areas outside of the Indianapolis metropolitan area will be a few degrees cooler than the city. Freeze warnings also in effect for northeast...
WISH-TV
Fishers considers food and beverage tax to fund $170M event center
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers city government on Thursday had a hearing so residents could share what they think about a bump in the food and beverage tax. The extra cash would be used to fund a $170 million event center. The Indy Fuel minor league hockey team will be using it as the team’s home arena.
Covered Bridge Festival preparations underway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the most popular festivals in the valley kicks off Friday, October 14. The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival always starts on the second Friday in October. Booths and tents can already be found surrounding the courthouse square in Rockville. Organizers say the 10-day, 10-location event is the largest […]
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Kokomo Cat Café
ININDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was at the “NAMI Walks Your Way” mental health walk, so Barney Wood joined Hanna Mordoh to discuss the Kokomo Cat Café.
WISH-TV
Frost possible again tonight, warmer for the work week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A widespread frost is once again possible across central Indiana. TONIGHT: Chilly air for tonight with frost advisories in place. Mostly clear skies remain in place with low temperatures in the mid 30s. TOMORROW: Frost possible in the morning. Mostly sunny skies in place for the...
Indiana’s Little Nashville is Actually a Whole Lot Like Gatlinburg-Here’s Why
Did you know Indiana has its own Nashville? Yep, it's true however the town is actually a whole lot like big ole' Gatlinburg on a much smaller scale and it's awesome. My husband and I love to find new places to visit so when I found out Indiana had a town just like Gatlinburg and only half the distance away from where we lived I was immediately sold on the idea.
WISH-TV
Need a brain boost? Pet your dog
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dogs have a unique ability to understand emotions like no other animal. But that’s not all. Scientists discovered they play another critical role in a person’s health. According to research published Wednesday in the scientific journal PLOS One, scientists now know the emotional support...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
WISH-TV
Chilly weekend with frosty mornings expected
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The coldest night of the season is ahead with widespread frost liekly. Then, we look to gradually warm back up going into next week with rain chances down the line. Friday night: Prepare for a brisk night under mostly clear skies. Frost advisories will be in...
wrtv.com
Trick-or-Treat Times in Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS— The air is cooler, the leaves are changing, and eerie decorations are making their way out. That means that the spookiest night of the year is just around the corner. That's right Halloween time is here. With Halloween, of course comes trick-or-treating. Check out the list below to...
WISH-TV
Chilly Saturday, warmer Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–We have a frosty start to the morning with temperatures in the 30s statewide. Cool today but warmer temperatures head this way for the new workweek. TODAY: Areas of frost this morning as temperatures fall into the 30s. Look for lots of sunshine and light winds into the afternoon hours. It’s going to be cool with highs running about 10 degrees below normal. Temperatures top out in the middle to upper 50s.
cbs4indy.com
A Frost Advisory for Saturday morning; the coolest weekend for central Indiana in five months
Are you ready for the coolest weekend in five months? A second cold front moved across the state Thursday night and cooler air moved into the state Friday morning. The chilly air will be with us overnight and low temperatures will fall into the mid-30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect across the state from 2am until 11am Saturday. We’ll have sunny skies Saturday afternoon and highs will be well below average, only reaching into the 50s.
WISH-TV
Cinnaholic opens first Indiana location in Carmel
You can now refer to yourself as a “Cinnaholic” thanks to this bakery made for people like you in mind, and it gets even better because everything on the menu is vegan, dairy and lactose-free. That means just about anyone can enjoy these delicious desserts. The first Cinnaholic...
Inside Indiana Business
Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired
Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
WISH-TV
Riley Children’s Foundation collecting donations in memory of late Purdue student Varun Chheda
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of late Purdue University student Varun Chheda is asking Hoosiers to honor his memory by donating to the Riley Children’s Foundation. Chheda, 20, was killed Monday in a homicide at McCutcheon Hall on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus. He was a senior data science major and a 2020 graduate of Park Tudor School in Indianapolis.
