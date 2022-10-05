ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

New hygiene station, point of distribution open in Cape Coral

By Luis Zambrano, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDZgv_0iN1JcXd00

The city of Cape Coral gave residents a Hurricane Ian recovery update on Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, including a new hygiene station and point of distribution station.

Cape Coral hygiene station

  • Jim Jeffers Park, 2817 SW 3rd Lane
  • Open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
  • Bring your shower supplies – toiletries and towels are not provided
  • Charging and cooling stations also are available
  • Laundry services are on-site for residents

Cape Coral after Ian: Cape Coral residents weather Hurricane Ian: 'It’s been a catastrophic event for the city'

Cape Coral residents without electricity: Cape Coral residents persevere without electricity six days after Hurricane Ian

Cape Coral LCEC delays: Cape Coral asked LCEC to delay power restoration, citing safety concerns

Sign up to a special texting group for updates on Hurricane Ian and its aftermath

Hurricane Ian point of distribution

Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) update

  • LCEC announced they plan to have power restored to 95% of the power grid by Oct. 8.
  • According to LCEC, power has been restored to 13,000 customers.
  • The restoration process focuses on major facilities that supply power to main circuits to help energize essential services.
  • Visit lcec.net for updates.

Cape Coral water status

  • Crews are shifting focus to sewage lift stations — many were damaged, and approximately 50% are now powered.
  • Water is restored to 100% of the city. If you are a city utility customer and don't have water, call 3-1-1 so a crew can be sent out.
  • The boil water notice is in effect. Bottled water should be used to brush teeth, drink, and cook. Once power is restored, boil water one minute before drinking or cooking with it.
  • The city asks residents to limit washing machine and dishwasher use and avoid washing vehicles.
  • Do not open manholes or sewer cleanouts to drain streets or yards. Call 311 to report locations of water leaks coming out of manholes.

Free drinking water is available to city residents from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at these locations:

  • Diplomat Middle School, 1039 NE 16th Terrace.
  • Mariner Middle School, 425 Chiquita Blvd N

You must bring a container to fill up.

Bottled water is available at Points of Distribution

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ML7K_0iN1JcXd00

Cape Coral parks closed

  • City crews have not yet assessed the damage to city parks. For your safety, they will be closed until further notice.

Waste Pro cart replacement

  • Go to www.wasteprousa.com/cape-coral/ to request a replacement.

Hurricane Ian debris drop-off site

  • Residents may drop off vegetative debris at 1130 NW 28th Place from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily.
  • You must bring an ID to show you are a Cape Coral resident. Do not place debris in bags.

Luis Zambrano is a Watchdog/Cape Coral reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Luis at Lzambrano@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Lz2official.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: New hygiene station, point of distribution open in Cape Coral

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

At least 600 poles replaced in Cape Coral by LCEC

Cape Coral city leaders deliver an update on Hurricane Ian recovery. During a news conference on Friday, the city said that they are 100% back online with water and sewer, and a precautionary boil water notice is still in place for the city. The Department of Health has to conduct...
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WBUR

Cape Coral's mayor on how the city is rebuilding after Ian

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter. The Florida city was one of the worst-hit cities by Hurricane Ian, which made landfall over a week ago. As of Tuesday, only about 7% of local customers had electricity in Cape Coral, according to local reporting.
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Hygiene#Water Supply#Drinking Water#Power Grid#Urban Construction#Water Energy Supply#Construction Maintenance#Lcec#Hurricane Ian#Cape Coral Leonard Street
wallstreetonparade.com

Cape Coral: A City of 204,000 in Florida Remains 86 Percent Without Power on Day Eight Since Hurricane Ian Hit

If a major fire occurs in most cities and towns across America, there is a standing procedure to quickly call for mutual aid from other fire departments to achieve a speedy and safe resolution. But when it comes to the Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) that provides electricity to the city of Cape Coral, Florida, something has gone terribly wrong in the process of calling for that mutual aid in a timely manner after one of the most devastating hurricanes in Cape Coral’s history.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Residents living in tough conditions in Fort Myers apartment after Ian

Residents are struggling after a Fort Myers apartment was damaged by Hurricane Ian’s powerful storm surge. People living at Renaissance Preserve in Fort Myers are struggling to get their lives back to normal. Signs have been placed on some apartment doors saying there is a biological hazard due to mold growing inside.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Mandatory Collier County curfew all weekend

A mandatory curfew has been put in place for all unincorporated Collier County starting at midnight on Friday night until 6 a.m. Saturday morning. And the City of Naples curfew starts at 10 p.m. Friday night and lasts until 6 a.m. in residential neighborhoods. This mandatory curfew will be maintained...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
islandernews.com

“It’s required a major effort,” as DeSantis considers using an amphibious fleet to restore power in Sanibel Island

Gov. Ron DeSantis is thinking about deploying military-style amphibious vehicles to deliver utility line crews to restore power in Sanibel Island, where Hurricane Ian breached the road connection to the mainland. During a news conference in Nokomis in Sarasota County, the governor said the state has already used military Chinook...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Downtown Fort Myers restaurants race to reopen after Hurricane Ian

Downtown Fort Myers businesses held steady from the furious winds of Hurricane Ian, but they were deluged by the storm’s surge of water. On Day 7 after the storm ripped across Southwest Florida, First Street had garbage and storm debris littered across the sidewalks. Ford’s Garage and Capone’s, popular...
FORT MYERS, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy