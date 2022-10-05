New hygiene station, point of distribution open in Cape Coral

The city of Cape Coral gave residents a Hurricane Ian recovery update on Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, including a new hygiene station and point of distribution station.

Cape Coral hygiene station

Jim Jeffers Park, 2817 SW 3rd Lane

Open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Bring your shower supplies – toiletries and towels are not provided

Charging and cooling stations also are available

Laundry services are on-site for residents

Hurricane Ian point of distribution

A new location is open at Coral Oaks Golf Course, 1800 NW 28th Ave.

All sites open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Existing locations in Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd. ; Cape Coral Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St.

Check www.capecoral.gov for updates.

Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) update

LCEC announced they plan to have power restored to 95% of the power grid by Oct. 8.

According to LCEC, power has been restored to 13,000 customers.

The restoration process focuses on major facilities that supply power to main circuits to help energize essential services.

Visit lcec.net for updates.

Cape Coral water status

Crews are shifting focus to sewage lift stations — many were damaged, and approximately 50% are now powered.

Water is restored to 100% of the city. If you are a city utility customer and don't have water, call 3-1-1 so a crew can be sent out.

The boil water notice is in effect. Bottled water should be used to brush teeth, drink, and cook. Once power is restored, boil water one minute before drinking or cooking with it.

The city asks residents to limit washing machine and dishwasher use and avoid washing vehicles.

Do not open manholes or sewer cleanouts to drain streets or yards. Call 311 to report locations of water leaks coming out of manholes.

Free drinking water is available to city residents from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at these locations:

Diplomat Middle School, 1039 NE 16th Terrace.

Mariner Middle School, 425 Chiquita Blvd N

You must bring a container to fill up.

Bottled water is available at Points of Distribution

Cape Coral parks closed

City crews have not yet assessed the damage to city parks. For your safety, they will be closed until further notice.

Waste Pro cart replacement

Go to www.wasteprousa.com/cape-coral/ to request a replacement.

Hurricane Ian debris drop-off site

Residents may drop off vegetative debris at 1130 NW 28th Place from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily.

You must bring an ID to show you are a Cape Coral resident. Do not place debris in bags.

Luis Zambrano is a Watchdog/Cape Coral reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Luis at Lzambrano@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Lz2official.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: New hygiene station, point of distribution open in Cape Coral