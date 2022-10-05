Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Severe anemia is common and undertreated in adults with advanced kidney disease
In an analysis of outpatient data from over 5 million adults, hemoglobin level was < 10 g/dl in over 20% with advanced kidney disease but less than 4% were treated with erythpoiesis-stimulating agents and iron testing was infrequent. Anemia, a common complication of chronic kidney disease, is associated with adverse...
MedicalXpress
Study reveals main target of SARS-CoV-2 in brain and describes effects of virus on nervous system
A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
MedicalXpress
Direct oral anticoagulants show lower risk for kidney disease progression vs. vitamin K antagonists
A Swedish cohort study shows 13% (95% CI, 2-22%) lower risk of kidney function decline or kidney failure and 12% (95% CI, 3-20%) lower risk of acute kidney injury with use of direct oral anticoagulants vs. vitamin K antagonists for non-valvular atrial fibrillation. The relative safety of anticoagulation with direct...
News-Medical.net
Study shows SARS-CoV-2 infects human adipose tissue and undergoes productive infection in fat cells
In a recent study published in Nature Communications, researchers demonstrated infection of human adipose tissue by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Background. Obesity increases the risk of severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Cells in the adipose tissue express angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), and the presence of lipid droplets...
MedicalXpress
Genetically modified herpes virus delivers one-two punch against advanced cancers
A new genetically engineered virus has delivered a one-two punch against advanced cancers in initial findings from a phase I trial. Researchers found that RP2—a modified version of the herpes simplex virus—showed signs of effectiveness in a quarter of patients with a range of advanced cancers. Patients on...
scitechdaily.com
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
healio.com
Urine albumin-creatinine ratio, eGFR linked with structural brain damage across etiology
Researchers identified a correlation between eGFR and urine albumin-creatinine ratio with structural brain damage across various regions of etiology, according to data published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Further, the findings suggest that Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy (LATE) might not be significant contributors to...
All People With Blue Eyes Share A Common Ancestor
If you have blue eyes and encounter another azure-eyed person, you can confidently say, “Hey there, cousin!” Scientists have determined that, until a specific gene mutated, all humans had brown eyes. In 2008, a team of researchers at the University of Copenhagen pinpointed a genetic mutation that occurred...
MedicalXpress
Mouthwashes may suppress SARS-CoV-2
SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is an airborne disease transmitted via aerosols, which are spread from the oral and nasal cavities—the mouth and the nose. In addition to the well-known division and spread of the virus in the cells of the respiratory tract, SARS-CoV-2 is also known to infect the cells of the lining of the mouth and the salivary glands.
Nature.com
Chronic liver disease and hepatic calcium-oxalate deposition in patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I
Patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I (PH I) are prone to develop early kidney failure. Systemic deposition of calcium-oxalate (CaOx) crystals starts, when renal function declines and plasma oxalate increases. All tissue, but especially bone, heart and eyes are affected. However, liver involvement, as CaOx deposition or chronic hepatitis/fibrosis has never been reported. We examined liver specimen from 19 PH I patients (aged 1.5 to 52Â years at sample collection), obtained by diagnostic biopsy (1), at autopsy (1), or transplantation (17). With polarization microscopy, birefringent CaOx crystals located in small arteries, but not within hepatocytes were found in 3/19 patients. Cirrhosis was seen in one, fibrosis in 10/19 patients, with porto-portal and nodular fibrosis (n"‰="‰1), with limitation to the portal field in 8 and/or to central areas in 5 patients. Unspecific hepatitis features were observed in 7 patients. Fiber proliferations were detectable in 10 cases and in one sample transformed Ito-cells (myofibroblasts) were found. Iron deposition, but also megakaryocytes as sign of extramedullary erythropoiesis were found in 9, or 3 patients, respectively. Overall, liver involvement in patients with PH I was more pronounced, as previously described. However, CaOx deposition was negligible in liver, although the oxalate concentration there must be highest.
MedicalXpress
Scientists identify promising therapeutic target for incurable brain cancer
Researchers at VCU Massey Cancer Center discovered a cellular partnership that drives the growth of deadly brain tumors and could potentially serve as a novel target for disease treatment. Gliomas are any cancer that start in the glial cells of the nervous system and account for nearly one-third of all...
MedicalXpress
Patients with severe mental disorders get better treatment with family involvement
A new study contributes to new knowledge about what prevents and promotes family involvement in treatment of patients with severe mental disorders. "We know what the best treatment for severe mental disorders is. Family involvement in treatment of patients with severe mental illnesses is recommended in guidelines throughout the western world. Regardless, it is not always done, with significantly negative consequences for patients, relatives, the health care system and the society," Kristiane Myckland Hansson says.
MedicalXpress
Scientists shed light on COVID-19 booster dose effectiveness among the elderly in Japan
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions worldwide and claimed multiple lives. The elderly—aged above 60 years—remain the most vulnerable group. They have been more susceptible in contracting the virus and many have succumbed to the infection. Long-term care facilities (LTCF) and day-care centers for the elderly have become potential sources of virus transmission; unfortunately, a large proportion of the global elderly population is dependent on these establishments.
MedicalXpress
Study reports very low incidence of severe COVID-19 following vaccination and booster
A large study of COVID-19 disease following vaccination and booster, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), reports surprisingly low incidence, especially in individuals younger than 65 years of age with no high-risk conditions. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 disease among individuals who had received vaccines and boosters occurred...
scitechdaily.com
New Insights Into Eye Diseases: 3D Map Reveals DNA Organization Within Human Retina Cells
National Eye Institute (NEI) scientists have mapped the organization of human retinal cell chromatin. These are the fibers that package 3 billion nucleotide-long DNA molecules into compact structures that fit into chromosomes within each cell’s nucleus. The resulting comprehensive gene regulatory network provides insights into the regulation of gene expression in general, and in retinal function, in both rare and common eye diseases. The study will be published today (October 7, 2022) in the journal Nature Communications.
Nine benefits of magnesium
Find out how this powerhouse mineral helps us stay healthy every day with our guide to the benefits of magnesium
MedicalXpress
Surprise discovery redirects efforts for treatment of liver disease
WEHI researchers have revealed that common liver diseases are not driven by inflammatory cell death as previously thought, resolving a long-standing controversy in gastroenterology and pointing to a new direction for treatment. The research team studied liver diseases that affect billions worldwide, including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and hepatitis B,...
MedicalXpress
Researcher identifies protein that potentially worsens kidney injuries
One of the many risks associated with heart attacks and cardiac surgery is acute kidney injury, a serious condition that in some cases can lead to kidney failure. Common as it is—it's observed 10% to 20% of the time following heart surgery or a heart attack— scientists don't have a full biological understanding of why the kidney injury is happening.
Nature.com
Folic acid depletion as well as oversupplementation helps in the progression of hepatocarcinogenesis in HepG2 cells
Folate ingestion below and above the physiologic dose has been shown to play a tumorigenic role in certain cancers. Also, excessive folate supplementation after establishment of pre-established lesions led to an advancement in the growth of a few tumors. However, such information has not yet been achieved in the case of HCC. In our study, HepG2 cells were administered with three different concentrations of folic acid i.e. folic acid normal (FN) (2.27Â ÂµM), folic acid deficient (FD) (no folic acid), folic acid oversupplementation (FO) (100Â ÂµM) for 10Â days. Intracellular folate levels were assayed by Elecsys Folate III kit based method. The migratory and invasive abilities were estimated by transwell migration and matrigel invasion methods respectively. FACS was done to evaluate cell viability and apoptosis. Agarose-coated plates were used to access cancer stem cells (CSCs) number. Quantitative RT-PCR and western blotting approaches were used for gene and protein expression of certain tumor suppressor genes (TSGs), respectively. FD cells depicted increased migration, invasion, apoptosis, necrosis and decreased cell viability, CSCs. On the other hand, FO cells showed increased migration, invasion, cell viability and number of CSCs and decreased apoptosis and necrosis. TSGs revealed diminished expression with both FA modulations with respect to FN cells. Thus, FA deficiency as well as abundance enhanced the HCC progression by adapting different mechanisms.
MedicalXpress
Scientists discover protein partners that could heal heart muscle
Scientists at the UNC School of Medicine have made a significant advance in the promising field of cellular reprogramming and organ regeneration, and the discovery could play a major role in future medicines to heal damaged hearts. In a study published in the journal Cell Stem Cell, scientists at the...
