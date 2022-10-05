ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Study reveals main target of SARS-CoV-2 in brain and describes effects of virus on nervous system

A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
SCIENCE
News-Medical.net

Study shows SARS-CoV-2 infects human adipose tissue and undergoes productive infection in fat cells

In a recent study published in Nature Communications, researchers demonstrated infection of human adipose tissue by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Background. Obesity increases the risk of severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Cells in the adipose tissue express angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), and the presence of lipid droplets...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Kidney Function#Acute Kidney Injury#Peering#Diseases#Linus Kidney Disease#General Health#Genome Medicine#The Max Delbr Ck Center#Leibniz Institute
MedicalXpress

Genetically modified herpes virus delivers one-two punch against advanced cancers

A new genetically engineered virus has delivered a one-two punch against advanced cancers in initial findings from a phase I trial. Researchers found that RP2—a modified version of the herpes simplex virus—showed signs of effectiveness in a quarter of patients with a range of advanced cancers. Patients on...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60

According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Urine albumin-creatinine ratio, eGFR linked with structural brain damage across etiology

Researchers identified a correlation between eGFR and urine albumin-creatinine ratio with structural brain damage across various regions of etiology, according to data published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Further, the findings suggest that Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy (LATE) might not be significant contributors to...
SCIENCE
Simplemost

All People With Blue Eyes Share A Common Ancestor

If you have blue eyes and encounter another azure-eyed person, you can confidently say, “Hey there, cousin!” Scientists have determined that, until a specific gene mutated, all humans had brown eyes. In 2008, a team of researchers at the University of Copenhagen pinpointed a genetic mutation that occurred...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Mouthwashes may suppress SARS-CoV-2

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is an airborne disease transmitted via aerosols, which are spread from the oral and nasal cavities—the mouth and the nose. In addition to the well-known division and spread of the virus in the cells of the respiratory tract, SARS-CoV-2 is also known to infect the cells of the lining of the mouth and the salivary glands.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Chronic liver disease and hepatic calcium-oxalate deposition in patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I

Patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I (PH I) are prone to develop early kidney failure. Systemic deposition of calcium-oxalate (CaOx) crystals starts, when renal function declines and plasma oxalate increases. All tissue, but especially bone, heart and eyes are affected. However, liver involvement, as CaOx deposition or chronic hepatitis/fibrosis has never been reported. We examined liver specimen from 19 PH I patients (aged 1.5 to 52Â years at sample collection), obtained by diagnostic biopsy (1), at autopsy (1), or transplantation (17). With polarization microscopy, birefringent CaOx crystals located in small arteries, but not within hepatocytes were found in 3/19 patients. Cirrhosis was seen in one, fibrosis in 10/19 patients, with porto-portal and nodular fibrosis (n"‰="‰1), with limitation to the portal field in 8 and/or to central areas in 5 patients. Unspecific hepatitis features were observed in 7 patients. Fiber proliferations were detectable in 10 cases and in one sample transformed Ito-cells (myofibroblasts) were found. Iron deposition, but also megakaryocytes as sign of extramedullary erythropoiesis were found in 9, or 3 patients, respectively. Overall, liver involvement in patients with PH I was more pronounced, as previously described. However, CaOx deposition was negligible in liver, although the oxalate concentration there must be highest.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify promising therapeutic target for incurable brain cancer

Researchers at VCU Massey Cancer Center discovered a cellular partnership that drives the growth of deadly brain tumors and could potentially serve as a novel target for disease treatment. Gliomas are any cancer that start in the glial cells of the nervous system and account for nearly one-third of all...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Patients with severe mental disorders get better treatment with family involvement

A new study contributes to new knowledge about what prevents and promotes family involvement in treatment of patients with severe mental disorders. "We know what the best treatment for severe mental disorders is. Family involvement in treatment of patients with severe mental illnesses is recommended in guidelines throughout the western world. Regardless, it is not always done, with significantly negative consequences for patients, relatives, the health care system and the society," Kristiane Myckland Hansson says.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists shed light on COVID-19 booster dose effectiveness among the elderly in Japan

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions worldwide and claimed multiple lives. The elderly—aged above 60 years—remain the most vulnerable group. They have been more susceptible in contracting the virus and many have succumbed to the infection. Long-term care facilities (LTCF) and day-care centers for the elderly have become potential sources of virus transmission; unfortunately, a large proportion of the global elderly population is dependent on these establishments.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study reports very low incidence of severe COVID-19 following vaccination and booster

A large study of COVID-19 disease following vaccination and booster, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), reports surprisingly low incidence, especially in individuals younger than 65 years of age with no high-risk conditions. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 disease among individuals who had received vaccines and boosters occurred...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Insights Into Eye Diseases: 3D Map Reveals DNA Organization Within Human Retina Cells

National Eye Institute (NEI) scientists have mapped the organization of human retinal cell chromatin. These are the fibers that package 3 billion nucleotide-long DNA molecules into compact structures that fit into chromosomes within each cell’s nucleus. The resulting comprehensive gene regulatory network provides insights into the regulation of gene expression in general, and in retinal function, in both rare and common eye diseases. The study will be published today (October 7, 2022) in the journal Nature Communications.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Surprise discovery redirects efforts for treatment of liver disease

WEHI researchers have revealed that common liver diseases are not driven by inflammatory cell death as previously thought, resolving a long-standing controversy in gastroenterology and pointing to a new direction for treatment. The research team studied liver diseases that affect billions worldwide, including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and hepatitis B,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researcher identifies protein that potentially worsens kidney injuries

One of the many risks associated with heart attacks and cardiac surgery is acute kidney injury, a serious condition that in some cases can lead to kidney failure. Common as it is—it's observed 10% to 20% of the time following heart surgery or a heart attack— scientists don't have a full biological understanding of why the kidney injury is happening.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Folic acid depletion as well as oversupplementation helps in the progression of hepatocarcinogenesis in HepG2 cells

Folate ingestion below and above the physiologic dose has been shown to play a tumorigenic role in certain cancers. Also, excessive folate supplementation after establishment of pre-established lesions led to an advancement in the growth of a few tumors. However, such information has not yet been achieved in the case of HCC. In our study, HepG2 cells were administered with three different concentrations of folic acid i.e. folic acid normal (FN) (2.27Â ÂµM), folic acid deficient (FD) (no folic acid), folic acid oversupplementation (FO) (100Â ÂµM) for 10Â days. Intracellular folate levels were assayed by Elecsys Folate III kit based method. The migratory and invasive abilities were estimated by transwell migration and matrigel invasion methods respectively. FACS was done to evaluate cell viability and apoptosis. Agarose-coated plates were used to access cancer stem cells (CSCs) number. Quantitative RT-PCR and western blotting approaches were used for gene and protein expression of certain tumor suppressor genes (TSGs), respectively. FD cells depicted increased migration, invasion, apoptosis, necrosis and decreased cell viability, CSCs. On the other hand, FO cells showed increased migration, invasion, cell viability and number of CSCs and decreased apoptosis and necrosis. TSGs revealed diminished expression with both FA modulations with respect to FN cells. Thus, FA deficiency as well as abundance enhanced the HCC progression by adapting different mechanisms.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover protein partners that could heal heart muscle

Scientists at the UNC School of Medicine have made a significant advance in the promising field of cellular reprogramming and organ regeneration, and the discovery could play a major role in future medicines to heal damaged hearts. In a study published in the journal Cell Stem Cell, scientists at the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy