MedicalXpress
Policy, resources crucial for lung cancer screening, says study
A Veterans Health Administration project that provided resources for lung cancer screening programs increased the number of veterans screened, according to a study published in the September issue of the journal Chest. "We showed that resources made a difference in the rates of lung cancer screening," said Jennifer Lewis, MD,...
Healthline
Dental, Vision, and Hearing Coverage with Medicare Advantage: Know the Facts
Wellness checkups and health screening are all part of preventing serious health problems. With aging comes a higher chance of developing chronic conditions, which may require additional medical support. In the United States, people often get health insurance through their employers. But what happens when you retire? If you’re over...
verywellhealth.com
Synthroid (Levothyroxine) - Oral
Synthroid (levothyroxine) is the first-line treatment for an underactive thyroid condition called hypothyroidism. In hypothyroidism, the thyroid gland—a small butterfly-shaped organ in the neck—does not make enough of the naturally occurring thyroid hormones thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). When this happens, the pituitary gland in the brain makes more thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) to tell the thyroid to produce more T4 and T3.
News-Medical.net
The extent of long COVID and its characteristics among the older population
In a recent study published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, researchers explored the characteristics of long coronavirus disease (COVID) among older adults. Background. A significant majority of COVID-19 survivors, including those who experienced mild acute infection, have reportedly experienced long-COVID. The affected people frequently suffer from incapacitating symptoms...
MedicalXpress
Study reports very low incidence of severe COVID-19 following vaccination and booster
A large study of COVID-19 disease following vaccination and booster, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), reports surprisingly low incidence, especially in individuals younger than 65 years of age with no high-risk conditions. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 disease among individuals who had received vaccines and boosters occurred...
Nine benefits of magnesium
Find out how this powerhouse mineral helps us stay healthy every day with our guide to the benefits of magnesium
MedicalXpress
Patients with severe mental disorders get better treatment with family involvement
A new study contributes to new knowledge about what prevents and promotes family involvement in treatment of patients with severe mental disorders. "We know what the best treatment for severe mental disorders is. Family involvement in treatment of patients with severe mental illnesses is recommended in guidelines throughout the western world. Regardless, it is not always done, with significantly negative consequences for patients, relatives, the health care system and the society," Kristiane Myckland Hansson says.
MedicalXpress
New study finds disparities caused by algorithm in health care systems
Patients from historically medically underserved groups, including patients of color and those who are Spanish-speaking, have less cancer family history information available to them than do patients in other groups. In addition, existing health records are less comprehensive, according to a study published October 4 in JAMA Network Open. Researchers...
MedicalXpress
American Academy of Ophthalmology: One in nine patients with wet age-related macular degeneration skip follow-up
One in nine people with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are skipping appointments for sight-saving eye injections, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 in Chicago. Rahul N. Khurana, M.D., from the University of California...
MedicalXpress
Scientists shed light on COVID-19 booster dose effectiveness among the elderly in Japan
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions worldwide and claimed multiple lives. The elderly—aged above 60 years—remain the most vulnerable group. They have been more susceptible in contracting the virus and many have succumbed to the infection. Long-term care facilities (LTCF) and day-care centers for the elderly have become potential sources of virus transmission; unfortunately, a large proportion of the global elderly population is dependent on these establishments.
MedicalXpress
The flu is coming. Here's what you can do to protect yourself and your family
After a COVID-19-induced two-year break, influenza seems to be coming back with a vengeance. It's difficult to predict just how bad a flu season might be, but U.S. scientists can typically take some clues from Earth's southern hemisphere, which experiences its winter season in June, July and August. Australia is emerging from its worst flu season in five years, spelling trouble for countries where temperatures are just now dropping.
MedicalXpress
Ketamine and depression: A mechanism of the antidepressant revealed
Researchers from Inserm, CNRS, Sorbonne University and clinicians from the AP-HP and at Paris Brain Institute identified one of the mechanisms explaining the ketamine effect as an antidepressant. Ketamine, usually used as an anesthetic, was administered to patients with severe resistant depression. This treatment led patients to present an increased...
MedicalXpress
Study finds COVID vaccinations were significantly protective for children
Children with a pre-existing illness were at highest risk of severe illness or death due to a COVID-19 infection, but those who were vaccinated had a significantly higher level of protection, according to research to be presented on October 9 during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition.
MedicalXpress
Researcher identifies protein that potentially worsens kidney injuries
One of the many risks associated with heart attacks and cardiac surgery is acute kidney injury, a serious condition that in some cases can lead to kidney failure. Common as it is—it's observed 10% to 20% of the time following heart surgery or a heart attack— scientists don't have a full biological understanding of why the kidney injury is happening.
healthleadersmedia.com
Longevity in Older Adults Based on Cholesterol, Physical Capabilities
The life expectancy of older adults is based more on their capabilities rather and less on a specific diagnosis, Duke Health researchers say. — Factors such as ability to grocery shop, whether and how often they smoked, and the amount of certain cholesterol particles present in their blood can help predict how likely an individual over 70 years old will live two, five, or 10 years into the future, researchers at Duke Health have found.
MedicalXpress
Findings suggest COVID-19 rebound not caused by impaired immune response
Findings from a small study of eight patients published in Clinical Infectious Diseases suggest that COVID-19 rebound is likely not caused by impaired immune responses. The study, led by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, aimed to define the clinical course and the immunologic and virologic characteristics of COVID-19 rebound in patients who have taken nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid), an antiviral therapeutic developed by Pfizer, Inc.
MedicalXpress
New study uncovers major cause of deadly heart arrhythmias
Heart attacks scar the heart, leaving patients vulnerable to heart rhythm disorders that can lead to sudden death. While not all who have experienced a cardiac infarction will develop an arrhythmia, if they do, it will typically happen about three years post-attack. In these patients, fat penetrates the heart wall in the region of the scar after three years, as well. Until now, however, the relationship between those fat deposits and the development of arrhythmias was unclear.
MedicalXpress
What is a stool DNA test?
Many people with colon cancer experience no symptoms in the early stages of the disease. With time, though, the cancer cells can grow to invade and destroy normal tissue nearby. And cancerous cells can travel to other parts of the body to form deposits there, called metastasis. More than 106,000...
MedicalXpress
Telmisartan does not improve six-minute walk distance in peripheral artery disease
For patients with lower-extremity peripheral artery disease (PAD), telmisartan does not improve six-minute walk distance compared with placebo at six-month follow-up, according to a study published in the Oct. 4 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Mary M. McDermott, M.D., from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of...
MedicalXpress
Scientists identify a neuroprotective action of metoprolol after a stroke
Stroke is one of the main causes of death in economically developed countries. The most common form of stroke is ischemic stroke, which happens when a blockage in one of the cerebral arteries restricts blood flow to the brain. There are currently few treatment options available for the consequences of...
