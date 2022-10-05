ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise, OR

Oregon Wildfire alert: Double Creek Fire update 2022-10-05

Oregon Incident News
 3 days ago
Smoke Outlook - 09/17/2022

Last updated: Wed, 05 Oct 2022 08:37:19

Incident is 89% contained.

Lightning storms came through the area on August 22 and 23. The Nebo Fire is located 21 Miles SE of Enterprise, OR. Near Mount Nebo. The fire is in the upper Lick Creek drainage and is burning in sub-alpine fir and grass. Pacific Northwest Team 2 took command of the fire on 09/03, and Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal joined in unified command on 09/04.There are three lightning caused fires within the Eagle Cap Wilderness. The Nebo, Sturgill, and Goat Mountain 2 Fires are active and being managed to protect public and private infrastructure, while playing a natural role within designated Wilderness. In the Nebo fire, clean up from thinning and masticating will continue along Wallowa Mountain Loop Road (FSR 39). 

The Wallowa County Sheriff's Office issued an updated evacuation notice for today (Tuesday, September 14, 2022) at 10:00 a.m.All fire evacuations have been rescinded.ROAD CLOSURES remain in effect. (Open to Residents Only)Road Closureso Lower Imnaha Rd & Dug Bar Rd Closedo Upper Imnaha Rd Closed o Hat Point Rd closedo Forest Service road and area closures still remain in effectSheriff Joel Fish 

Wallowa Whitman National Forest Temporary Area Closures: The Wallowa Whitman National Forest issued Temporary Area Closures for the Double Creek FireNebo Fire, and Sturgill Fire (includes Goat Mountain 2 Fire) on Monday. Closure Orders and Maps are available on the Wallowa Whitman National Forest Fire Incident Updates page.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Smoke Outlook - 09/16/2022
Smoke Outlook - 09/15/2022
UAS Operations Double Creek Fire - 9/12/22
UAS Operations Double Creek Fire - 9/12/22
UAS Operations Double Creek Fire - 09/10/22
Firefighter Mop Up on Double Creek - 9/13/22
Double Creek Burn Perimeter - 9 /13/22
Double Creek Spot Fire - 9 /13/22
Imnaha Spike Camp - 9 /13/22
Double Creek Spot Fire - 9 /13/22
Double Creek Spot Fire - 9 /13/22

