ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Idaho Wildfire alert: Wolf Fang Fire update 2022-10-05

Idaho Incident News
Idaho Incident News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g4KDx_0iN1JMc700
Wolf Fang Fire from Middle Fork Peak LO Sept 7

Last updated: Wed, 05 Oct 2022 08:41:26

Incident is 0% contained.

The lightning fire is located approximately four (4) miles northeast of the confluence of Big Creek and the Middle Fork of the Salmon River in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness on the North Fork Ranger District. The fire is burning in spruce and fir is located in steep, rugged terrain.Risk to responders and public safety are the top priorities for the Wolf Fang Fire. Due to the inaccessibility of the terrain and snag hazards, a combination of the Middle Fork Peak lookout, a remote camera, and aviation are assessing the fire daily.

View Wolf Fang Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gp1pQ_0iN1JMc700
Wolf Fang Fire 9/3 from Middle Fork Peak LO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vLo6t_0iN1JMc700
Wolf Fang Fire August 21
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MexHh_0iN1JMc700
Wolf Fang Fire August 17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02jfIj_0iN1JMc700
Wolf Fang Fire August 17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13fxbI_0iN1JMc700
Wolf Fang Fire August 17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VPBxi_0iN1JMc700
Wolf Fang Fire from Middle Fork Peak LO 7/30
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z95vo_0iN1JMc700
Wolf Fang Fire 7/25
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HSoie_0iN1JMc700
Wolf Fang Fire 7/25
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5F4k_0iN1JMc700
Wolf Fang Fire 7/24
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LjY8O_0iN1JMc700
Wolf Fang Fire 7/24
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ikl5O_0iN1JMc700
Wolf Fang Fire 7/21

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Incident News

Idaho Incident News

438
Followers
338
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy