ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Wildfire alert: Horse Fire update 2022-10-05

Idaho Incident News
Idaho Incident News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mdSPf_0iN1JKqf00
Crews Load into Jet Boats 9/12/2022

Last updated: Wed, 05 Oct 2022 08:41:51

Incident is 0% contained.

The Horse fire located approximately 5½ miles northwest of Corn Creek on the North Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.  It was reported on September 8, 2022, at 1306 MDT. The fire is burning in lodgepole, fir, and snags.  The fire is being managed under a point protection strategy.  Fire managers are assessing values at risk in the vicinity of the fire and are establishing management action points to trigger specified actions to protect those values. 

View Horse Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36GTje_0iN1JKqf00
Horse Creek Bridge Wrap
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FYgf_0iN1JKqf00
Yonder Lies the Idaho Wilderness
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v9U8s_0iN1JKqf00
Horse Fire Recon September 14, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IaWHL_0iN1JKqf00
Pacer the Boat Dog
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IDHNR_0iN1JKqf00
Horse Fire Recon From September 14, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZOKMf_0iN1JKqf00
Horse Fire September 10
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nwzp0_0iN1JKqf00
Horse Fire September 8

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Wolf Packs Aren’t Budging

So much for trying to cull the packs. Remember when Idaho legislators and Governor Brad Little moved to reduce the number of wolves in the state by 90 percent? The best laid plans of mice and men sometimes go astray. There’s no change in the population. The few wolves that have been killed are replaced by new pups. Wolves appear to like procreating. The director of Idaho Fish and Game briefed a legislative committee and estimates there are 1,250 wolves in the state.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Fir#Horse Fire#Mdt
KXLY

Smoke may not be the only impact of these warm fall temperatures

SPOKANE, Wash.– Summer 2022 was one of the hottest in the history of the Inland Northwest, and so far this fall season is trying to top it. No, it’s not going to be 100° or anything like that this October, but the difference between temperatures so far this month and the seasonal average is just as big as any heat wave we’ve had in recent years. High temperatures on Tuesday hit 80° in Spokane. The average high is 65°. Our current forecasts call for 60s and 70s next week while the average high is only in the upper 50s starting next Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

WSP looking for missing Indigenous teen

OMAK, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk Indigenous teen from Omak. According to the Missing and Murder Indigenous Woman Facebook page, 17-year-old Esmeralda 'Kit' Nelson Mora from Omak has been missing since April 2022. They have been missing since April 2022.
OMAK, WA
idaho.gov

Welcome to Idaho Fish and Game’s 'State of Deer and Elk'

The State of Deer and Elk is an opportunity for hunters to learn how biologists gather data about these important and iconic animals and use that information to manage healthy, sustainable populations that provide excellent hunting opportunity. Equally important, it’s a way for hunters and others interested in deer and...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
eastidahonews.com

Owner finds ‘unmentionable things’ done to cow before it was killed

RICHFIELD — An investigation is underway in central Idaho after a cow was killed and mutilated. The incident happened on property north of Richfield, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. Deputies began investigating after receiving a “disturbing report” about the mutilation of the animal.
RICHFIELD, ID
98.3 The Snake

6 Scary Buildings in Southern Idaho that are Definitely Haunted

Idaho has a spooky history riddled with ghostly sightings and unexplainable occurrences. Buildings, streets, and graveyards are haunted by ghosts of the past and the air is constantly filled with mysterious sounds. Since the whole state is haunted, we’ve narrowed it down to the 6 most haunted buildings in Southern Idaho if you’re looking for a scary location to visit this Halloween season.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Three Celebs You Didn’t Know You Knew Were From Twin Falls

I've often said that Idaho and specifically the Twin Falls area is rich with some talented people, many of who have gone on to successful careers in music and entertainment. Here's a list of three celebs who grew up in the Twin Falls area that you might not have known about. Test your Southern Idaho knowledge and let us know if you are familiar with any of these talented entertainers.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOLD-TV

Idaho judge suspends murder trial of Lori Vallow

BOISE, IDAHO (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The murder trial of Lori Vallow, the so-called “Doomsday Mom,” is now on hold due to questions about her mental state. In court documents released on Thursday, Idaho District Judge Steven W. Boyce suspended the case until Vallow’s competency can be determined, and her January 2023 trial has been vacated. It came a few days after Vallow’s defense attorneys asked that the case be paused. The documents detailing the request were sealed, and a short hearing on the matter was closed to the public.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Gov. Little says most Idahoans should receive special session rebate checks by Thanksgiving

Idaho Gov. Brad Little says Idahoans who filed their taxes on time should expect to see special session tax rebate checks by Thanksgiving. On Friday, Little told the Sun the state has issued 192,000 rebate checks totaling $133 million so far. The rebate checks were approved during the Sept. 1 special session of the Idaho […] The post Gov. Little says most Idahoans should receive special session rebate checks by Thanksgiving appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Incident News

Idaho Incident News

438
Followers
338
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy