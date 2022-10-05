Read full article on original website
Cumming City Center announces first community concert
(Cumming, GA) The Lou Sobh Amphitheater at the Cumming City Center will be rocking Friday, October 21 at 7 p.m., and many residents may be “Comfortably Numb.”. City officials just announced that Interstellar Echoes, the Southeast’s premiere Pink Floyd tribute band, will take the stage during a free concert.
Talking With Tami
Red Carpet Rundown: Atlanta Premiere of ‘Kurios’ By Cirque Du Soleil
Cirque du Soleil KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities dazzled audiences in attendance at the opening night performance under the iconic White-and-Yellow Big Top at Atlantic Station on Thursday, October 6th. From Baby Tate to cast members of “Love is Blind”, Atlanta’s biggest personalities were in attendance. Celebrities included Cameron Hamilton, Lauren Speed, Matt Barnett and Amber Pike of “Love is Blind”; rapper Baby Tate; Will Buie Jr. (“Bunk’d”); Jacob Latimore (“The Chi”); Melissa Ponzio (“Chicago Fire”); and Ed Roland of the rock band Collective Soul.
The Fox Theatre Offers Impressive October Events Lineup
This month, the Fox Theatre has a lineup of engaging performances planned, including The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour, Patti LaBelle with special guest Stephanie Mills, Young the Giant: American Bollywood Tour and more. Real Talk Comedy Tour with Deray Davis, B Simone, Jess Hillarious, Darren Brand, Moneybag Mafia and more; “Chicago,” presented by Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta; and a special premiere of “It Ain’t Over,” all make stops at the theatre in October. The historic Atlanta venue offers ghost tours for a limited time where attendees will experience scares around every corner. For an elevated experience, all-inclusive Marquee Club level seats are available for purchase for all Fox events. For Broadway in Atlanta titles, Marquee Club passes can be purchased as an event add-on. For more information on upcoming events, please visit foxtheatre.org/events.
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Where was the photo taken? Also ID the mountains
Today’s nicely-framed mystery photo comes with an additional question: Not only where was this photograph made, but what are the names of the mountains in the background? Send your guess to. elliott@brack.net and tell us your hometown. George Graf of Palmyra, Va. recognized the last Mystery photo: “Suwanee’s Remembrance...
secretatlanta.co
Sample The Whiskies Of The World At The U.S.’ Largest Whiskey Tasting Event
Whisky lovers, get ready for an epic tasting experience on its way to Atlanta. Whiskeys of the World is the largest whiskey tasting event in the United States, featuring over two-hundred expressions of the most prestigious single malts, craft bourbons, and other unique whiskies from countries stretching the entire globe.
At Home With Kenny Lattimore & Ryan Cameron
As we get ready to change seasons, the one constant that has been since the top of this year is Bermuda Bar ATL in Norcross! They bring the most incredible artists that have come through include 69 Boyz, Shai, & Ne-Yo just to name a few. This Friday, Ryan Cameron will be hosting at Bermuda […]
AccessAtlanta
5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
This weekend is jam-packed with fun things to do in Atlanta. If you haven’t already planned to attend One Music Fest or a ghost tour, or if you’re looking for something new to do, Atlanta has plenty of other events to choose from. Here’s a list of some...
jambands
The Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson to Host Two Night Benefit Concert Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of R.E.M.’s Debut EP ‘Chronic Town’ in Georgia
Today, The Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson, along with long-time friend and promoter Velena Vego, have announced a two-night benefit concert celebrating Georgia-natives, R.E.M.’s debut EP, Chronic Town. The event will also double as the 40th anniversary of the group’s 1982 collection and a benefit for Planned Parenthood on Dec. 14 at the 40 Watts Club in Athens, Ga., and Dec. 15 at Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy.
Music festival to cause road closures throughout Alpharetta over weekend
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Wire and Wood Music Festival is back in downtown Alpharetta this Friday and Saturday, bringing road closures to some of the more well-traveled areas in the city. One of the more notable closures for drivers will occur at a section of State Route 9 between...
Eater
Antico Pizza Slides Open in Tucker for Neapolitan-Style Pies and Sandwiches
Giovanni Di Palma just opened another outpost of his popular Atlanta pizzeria Antico. Located in Tucker at the Publix-anchored Hugh Howell Marketplace, this location of Antico features a smaller menu of the Neapolitan-style pizzas found at the original Home Park location in Atlanta, along with a tight list of the restaurant’s calzones and Italian sandwiches. The Tucker restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and includes seating inside and on the patio, with people ordering their food at the counter.
Fair Food: here’s what’s on the menu at the Cumming Country Fair & Festival
Food and rides ready to wow everyone heading to the Cumming Country Fair & Festival from Oct. 6-16(Photo/Cumming Fairgrounds Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) For some people, the biggest thrills at the Cumming Country Fair & Festival come from the food, not the rides.
scoopotp.com
Ocean and Acre $100 Gift Card
If you haven’t been to Ocean and Acre at 6290 Halcyon Way in Alpharetta – here is your chance to win a $100 gift card and enjoy the restaurant. Enter Below. Ocean & Acre is a dining destination combining the majesty and freshness of the land and sea. The menu at Ocean & Acre celebrates both local farm communities and coastal cultures with signature smoked meats, seasonal produce, shareable seafood dishes and an emphasis on the raw bar. Their coastal-meets-farm-chic decor make their dining room, patio and bar feel inviting and fresh. Drift on in Monday through Friday (4-6PM) and enjoy Happy Hour!
Long-time businesses being forced out of metro Atlanta business corridor
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Many businesses on one of Metro Atlanta’s most beloved town squares say they’re being forced out. Some of those businesses have been there for decades, but now their time on Marietta Square could be coming to an end. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
thecitymenus.com
Ashley Parks Adds Several New Businesses
Newnan’s lifestyle center, Ashley Park has added several new businesses in the last couple of months with more on the way. The spurt of growth includes several highly recognizable names such as, The Good Feet, 5.11 Tactical, Salo Salons, Sanctuary Girl, Popshelf and Clean Juice. The Good Feet store...
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in America
This city was just voted the "Best City to Live" in America.Wikipedia. For 35 years, money.com has published a "best places to live" list and has helped a lot of cities get new residents as a result of that. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, they released their latest installment of the "Best Place to Live" in America and the city they selected may come as a surprise to some people. According to money.com, the city is "very different" from any city they have chosen in the past - that city is Atlanta, Georgia. Let's take a look at why money.com thinks Atlanta is the best place to live in America and why some individuals or families may want to consider moving there.
Timothy P. Ryan, MD
In addition to being named a Top Doctor for 2022, Dr. Timothy Ryan is also the specialty lead physician for Wellstar Ear, Nose & Throat, a team of 18 physicians dedicated to providing world-class healthcare across 11 locations in the greater Atlanta metro area for head and neck cancer, sinus conditions, pediatric care, sleep disorders, hearing loss, and allergy treatment. The post Timothy P. Ryan, MD appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
DeKalb hosting another food giveaway this weekend
DeKalb County will host its latest food giveaway this weekend — with a special invite extended to any residents hosting ...
Popular Chick-fil-A location in Forsyth County closing for remodel
(Forsyth County, GA) Chick-fil-A fans in southern Forsyth County will temporarily have to find another location to satisfy their cravings for chicken nuggets and waffle fries. The Chick-fil-A at the Collection recently announced it would be closing beginning Sunday, October 9 for a store remodel.
