Is It Illegal to Spread Ashes in Maine?
Losing someone to death can be a very long and difficult process to overcome. Many who know death is coming plan out their final wishes, but for others, that simply isn't the case. So, many close friends and relatives are left with agonizing decisions, including whether or not to bury the deceased in a casket or to have them cremated. If opting for cremation, there's a natural urge to spread some of the ashes in places that meant so much to the deceased. But is it illegal to spread ashes in Maine?
Look at Maine’s 20 Largest Towns by Square Mileage
Maine is a vast state, with swaths of uninhabited land. There's nothing like driving through parts of the area and seeing signs for "T2 R9" and other odd territories. It's truly the charm of Maine. We do love our peace, serenity, and lack of traffic. And, sometimes you realize 25 minutes have gone by and you are still in the same town.
Maine Tops the List as Least Impacted State by Natural Disasters
There's a wealth of benefits to living in Maine. Yet, there's one major reason that always seems to be overlooked. This state is incredibly safe. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published its report of the states most impacted by natural disasters. To no surprise, Maine scored very well. Maine...
10 Maine Towns Out-of-Staters Can’t Pronounce Correctly
Every year Maine sees a flood of tourists into the state who come here to visit all that Maine has to offer and to spend money. Tourism is one of Maine's largest industries. With the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine is expecting a less than stellar tourism season and we're going to miss those "people from away."
Maine leaders want to defund California aquarium calling for lobster boycott to protect whales
PORTLAND, Maine -- Oct. 7, 2022 — Maine's congressional delegation and Governor Janet Mills on Friday urged federal regulators to come back to Maine for another meeting with lobstermen facing stringent new fishing rules designed to protect the endangered North Atlantic Right Whale. Officials from the National Oceanic and...
Two Maine Companies Will Begin Sending Your Loved One’s Ashes Into Outer Space
When it comes to honoring and remembering our loved ones, Mainers will go to big lengths to make sure the people they've lost are given the tribute that suits them best. Well, not one, but two Maine companies are going to begin offering services that will really help 'launch' the memory of your loved ones.
Maine lobstermen, politicians push back against federal whale restrictions during packed hearing
Lobstermen from around Maine packed a hearing Wednesday night in Portland on proposed new rules to protect endangered right whales. Maine lobstermen are already facing gear changes and the seasonal closure of nearly 1,000 square miles of fishing grounds. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that should reduce whale mortality by about 46% but the agency is looking for further risk reductions of another 44%.
Maine CDC director urges people to get updated bivalent booster as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
AUGUSTA, Maine — The number of people in Maine hospitals with COVID-19 reached levels the state had not seen since May 2022 on Friday. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah addressed the recent rise on Thursday, explaining that many of the patients go to the hospital for non-COVID health reasons, but later learn that they have the virus during routine screening testing.
COVID Risk Rising Across Mass.; Parts of NH, Maine Now Considered High Risk
Most of Massachusetts, including Boston, is now considered to be at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a sharp reversal from just a month ago, when the entire state was in the low risk category. Essex County is...
The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret
One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
Maine DHHS delivering child protective service case files to OPEGA
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced on Friday it is delivering to the Officer of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability child protective service case files for four children who died last year. Following the Government Oversight Committee’s vote on September 21st, DH-S worked...
Report ranks Maine last on list of states to likely experience a natural disaster
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - When it comes to natural disasters, Maine just ranked last on a list of states to likely experience one. Thursday, WalletHub released its report on the “States Most Impacted by Natural Disasters.”. They say the list comes with Hurricane Ian estimated to have caused as...
'My father was taken by this beast': Maine firefighter rides bike to raise money, hope
WEST PARIS, Maine — A firefighter from West Paris rode a bike in full turnout gear to help raise money for theMaine Cancer Foundation and provide some hope. Robert Stine stayed on his bike for the entire 12-hour Jibe Cycling Studio Spinathon, even putting on his turnout gear for the last ride.
Many 'snowbirds' not eligible for FEMA disaster aid
NAPLES, Maine — Thursday was supposed to be the day Sue Poulin started her annual drive from Naples to her winter home in Fort Myers, Florida. However, her home, like so many others, was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian. Photos sent to 74-year-old show the waterline from flooding in her home reached several feet high, leaving behind sludge, damage and mold.
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9th
With the weekend approaching, comes the weekly round-up of events for everyone to check out. This weekend you can look forward to Oktoberfest events, plenty of craft fairs to choose from, the Maine Maple Fall Fest, and of course, I can't forget to mention the North American Wife Carrying Championship. So many events and, unfortunately, not enough hours in the day to check them all out. And of course, the eye-pleasing sight of autumn colors must be mentioned as another thing we can also check out. Whatever you choose to do this weekend, enjoy your weekend, everyone!
LePage and Mills trade barbs over Maine economy in Portland
The two leading candidates for governor sparred Thursday about the economy and offered differing visions for how to address a potential national recession. Former Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican running for a third non-consecutive term, wasted no time declaring that Maine is in a recession and blaming current Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat.
An $850 check is coming from the state of Maine
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
Who Are The 7 Richest People In Maine?
When you think about states that have a lot of wealthy residents, you probably don't immediately think of Maine, do you? Your mind probably instantly jumps to California and New York. Then, if you dig a little deeper, you might think of Hawaii, Nevada, or Virginia (because of its proximity to Washington DC).
Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine?
MAINE - Whether you prefer drive-through ice cream or a walk-up window experience, Maine has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth. Some local favorites include Red's Dairy Freeze and Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream, both a short drive from Portland. Both serve excellent strawberry soft-serve ice cream and are perfect for socializing.
Maine DEP says CMP corridor project area must be cleaned
The issues surrounding CMP's controversial corridor project are still playing out in the courts, but for now Maine regulators are saying it's time to clean up the work that's already started. CMP had already started work on its planned corridor through western Maine when voters rejected the plan at the...
