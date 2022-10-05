Blue Jackets have uncertainty with Korpisalo, Tarasov in backup goalie role

There’s a week left before the games count, which makes the Blue Jackets’ goaltending situation a tad unsettling.

Elvis Merzlikins is having a good camp, despite needing a “maintenance day,” Tuesday to recover from a 2-1 preseason victory Saturday, but the backup role is clouded with uncertainty. The top options, Joonas Korpisalo and Daniil Tarasov, are coming back from hip surgeries and neither is ready to handle a full game yet, and the season-opener is Wednesday at the Carolina.

“It’s not something I can worry about,” coach Brad Larsen said. “That’s the situation we’re in, so it’s not about being nervous. It will sort itself out here in about (a week) and we’ll see where we’re at.”

Tarasov sustained a season-ending injury Jan. 1. He underwent surgery Feb. 23 to repair his torn right hip labrum. Korpisalo had the same surgery six weeks later.

Both began training camp working in drills, but Tarasov returned to full practices before Korpisalo and got into his first preseason game Monday in Raleigh. He was pulled about six minutes into the second period during another heavy workload against the Hurricanes and Larsen said the team wanted to be “overly cautious,” to avoid setbacks.

“I think he’s going to be OK,” Larsen said. “There’s stiffness and soreness from camp and then there’s, like, ‘OK, let’s be smart here.’ No need to push it to a point where we could do some damage.”

Korpisalo is also pushing to do more while trying to avoid complications. He went through a full practice session for the first time Tuesday, but it’s unclear whether he’ll play in a preseason game. The Blue Jackets' final exhibition games are Thursday against the St. Louis Blues and Saturday at the Washington Capitals.

“There’s a couple things I want to get (feeling) natural out there on the ice, so when I get those, I think I’m ready,” said Korpisalo, who hasn’t set a timeline for returning. “We’re pushing every day, doing more every day. The most important thing is to just not push too much and have setbacks. So, we haven’t had any. That’s good, so we’ll keep working.”

If Korpisalo and Tarasov aren’t ready, the Blue Jackets will need to look elsewhere for a short-term NHL backup. The options include signing somebody outside the organization or turning to rookie Jet Greaves while adding a short-term AHL goalie to fill his spot with the Cleveland Monsters.

“I don’t think we need to (add a goaltender) right now,” Larsen said. “I think we’ll just wait and see.”

New dad Johnny Gaudreau ready for Blue Jackets' season to start

Less than a week into fatherhood, Johnny Gaudreau is ready to get his first season with the Blue Jackets going.

His wife, Meredith, delivered their daughter, Noa, on Friday and the family is settled into a new house, new town and new team for Gaudreau, who has played in only one of the Blue Jackets’ six preseason games.

“I think this is the least preseason games I’ve played in my career,” Gaudreau said. “We’ve been skating really hard and sometimes practices are even better than playing games, especially this time of the year and being a new guy, learning from the coaches and getting the systems.”

He said celebrating his daughter’s birth with visiting family was worth any delay to his on-ice transition from the Calgary Flames to the Blue Jackets.

"I cut the umbilical cord and everything, so it was a really cool experience," Gaudreau said. "It definitely changes your life and it’s been for the better. The sleep hasn’t been there quite as much, but a lot of family is in town right now helping us out and it’s been great.”

Gaudreau’s father, Guy, already has plans for the newest family member.

“We didn’t know if it was a boy or a girl, and right when I told my dad it was a girl, he was like, ‘Girls play hockey, too,' ” Gaudreau said. “He was excited. He said, ‘We can put a hockey stick in her hands, too.’ ”

Blue Jackets forward Jakub Voracek trying new power-play role

Adding Gaudreau and re-signing Patrik Laine changed Jakub Voracek’s role with the Blue Jackets’ top power-play unit.

Rather than playing in the right circle, Voracek is standing in front of the net while Gaudreau is stationed on the right wing. Laine is on the left. The net-front role is not for the weak of heart. The main job requirement is standing in front of goalies as the puck whizzes past at high rates of speed, especially those shot by Laine.

“I played it a few times (with the Flyers) in Philly,” Voracek said. “It’s a completely different position than you’re used to, but if you have ‘Patty’ and Johnny on those walls, I think it’s a pretty easy decision to move out.”

