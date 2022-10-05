Child killed in drive-by shooting Tuesday night in Oklahoma City

A string of gunshots followed by the screech of a car's tires alerted neighbors to a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in southeast Oklahoma City.

Moments later, according to neighbors, a man came out of a home carrying an injured child to a car. Police said Wednesday a child died as a result of the shooting.

The young victim apparently had been inside a targeted single-story brick home on a short street ending in a cul-de-sac near the intersection of SE 44 and Eastern Avenue.

Police said it wasn't clear early Wednesday how many shooters there were or what types of weapons were involved.

What was clear was that a lot of rounds had been fired.

On Wednesday morning, police investigators were identifying and taking pictures of dozens of holes made by bullets found in the home's brick exterior and its front window and door. It appeared about 40 rounds had been fired into the home.

John Harvey, who lives across the street, said he and his father heard the shots and squealing tires as a vehicle fled the scene.

"It sounded like a whole clip from a semi-automatic got unloaded," Harvey said. "I came out after it all happened, but my two little brothers saw the father carry the kid out to the car."

Harvey said that while he didn't know the family well, his father had driven them to various places in the past when they needed rides.

He described the neighborhood as generally quiet, though he did say another home on the street had been targeted in a drive-by shooting about four years ago.

Another neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said the family who lived in the home shot at Tuesday had been living there for about a year.

The neighbor said the woman who lived in the home was rarely outside, but that a young boy and an elementary-aged girl also lived there.

What police said Wednesday about the drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City

Police were called shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday to the 2500 block of SE 47, where they learned a child who had been hit by gunfire had been taken in a private vehicle to a local hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police did not release the name and age of the child Wednesday but said that information would be released Thursday.

Beyond counting bullet holes, police also were reaching out to people who lived near the home. Some homes nearby appeared to have external cameras that could, if accessed, provide investigators clues about what happened.

Police asked for anyone with information about the shooting to call the department's homicide tip-line at 405-297-1200.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Child killed in drive-by shooting Tuesday night in Oklahoma City