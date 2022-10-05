ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

Marilyn Patton, John Shary claim fame in Hilliard

By A. Kevin Corvo, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Sometimes, you don’t need to be a teacher to teach others, as 94-year-old Hilliard resident Marilyn Patton, illustrates.

Patton’s grandson, Will Patton, a teacher at Cedar Cliff Local Schools in Cedarville, credited his grandmother with setting an example of being “a kind and giving person” that he said he strives to carry out in his life.

Patton, who has resided in Hilliard since 1960, is the 34th and newest inductee into the Hilliard Senior Citizen Hall of Fame.

Patton and the late John Shary, the 18th posthumous hall of fame inductee, were recognized Sept. 28 at the Phyllis A. Ernst Senior Center, at the Hilliard Community Center.

Each year since 1987, with two exceptions, at least one individual and on limited occasions a couple, have been inducted into the senior citizen hall of fame. Posthumous inductions have been made intermittently.

Nominees must be at least 65 years of age, reside in Hilliard's school district for at least five years, represent a positive image of aging and contribute to the community, according to the city’s nomination form.

“(My grandmother) hasn’t wasted a spare moment of her life,” said Will Patton, recounting his grandmother’s time as a volunteer collecting tickets at the Franklin County Fairgrounds during fair week for 26 years, as a poll worker each Election Day for 19 years at the Franklin County Board of Elections and in various manners supporting the American Legion and Moose Lodge organizations in Hilliard, all after her retirement in 1990.

“She knew not to be idle (and) has been steadfast in her dedication to serve her peers,” Will Patton said.

Marilyn Patton has since stepped back some from her volunteering at the Franklin County Fair, board of elections and other organizations, but remains a fixture at the Phyllis A. Ernst Senior Center, where she organizes the center’s craft classes and bingo matches.

She also sets tables for meals at the senior center two days each week.

She still maintains a driver’s license and helps neighbors by driving them on errands, including visits to the Hilliard Food Pantry.

Chase Evans, a community relations specialist for Hilliard, nominated Patton.

“I got the chance to get to know Marilyn in my role with the city,” said Evans, adding that as he chronicled activities at the senior center for the city’s social media, he learned that Patton was responsible for making much of it happen.

“She always has a friendly smile and is a genuine person who is fun to be around,” Evans said.

Marilyn Patton was born and raised in Pax, West Virginia, and moved to east Columbus in 1948 with her late husband, Charles. They moved to Hilliard in 1960 so their four children could attend Hilliard schools, she said.

Their three sons and one daughter, and four of their seven grandchildren, are graduates of Hilliard schools.

“I enjoy all the time I can spend (at the senior center). I have made so many friends here,” she said.

Paul Burkitt, a 2006 hall of fame inductee, spoke about Shary,

Shary died in August 2020 at the age of 89.

“One of the many gifts from God is that of memory,” said Burkitt, who recalled meeting Shary about 25 years ago playing bridge at the senior center and being told on multiple occasions to "rest" his cards to prevent others from seeing his hand.

Shary, an avid tennis player, helped establish the senior center’s pickle ball program, was a volunteer for St. Brendan’s Catholic Church activities and for the Ohio Special Olympics, and read to the visually impaired.

Terri Shary, the youngest of John and Clair Shary’s six children, said her father, a U.S. Army veteran and accounting executive, would be “humbled” by the recognition.

@ThisWeekCorvo

sciotopost.com

Circleville Homecoming Ceremony will Have a Change in Events This Year

Circleville – Fridays Homecoming will have a change in events that is not typical. According to Circleville City Schools Athletic Director Brandon Wright Friday’s Homecoming Festivities will be performed prior to Kickoff. “Traditionally, we have always held the crowning of our King and Queen at halftime which has...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Adam King will be live from Ohio Dominican for a matchup between Bishop Watterson and DeSales. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
COLUMBUS, OH
