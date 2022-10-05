In today's show, we cover: GQG Partners (ASX:GQG), Telstra (ASX:TLS), Seven Group (ASX:SVW) and Boral (ASX:BLD). The S&P/ASX200 is lower today, dropping 42.20 points or 0.62 per cent. Over the last five days, the #index has gained 4.65 per cent, but is down 8.99 per cent for the previous year. The #Volatility Index A-VIX is lower today, dropping 0.10 points or 0.54 per cent. The index has lost 9.60 per cent over the last five days. Meanwhile, the ASX All Ordinaries index is also #trading lower today, dropping 43.20 points or 0.61 per cent. In the previous five days, the index has gained 4.67 per cent, but is down 10.14 per cent for the last year. All 11 #sectors are #higher over the previous week, along with the #S&P/ASX 200 Index. Although little has changed, #Consumer Staples is today's #best performing #sector.

