GIRLS WRITE NASHVILLE ANNOUNCES 2ND ANNUAL BENEFIT SHOW + LINEUP INCLUDES ANNIE DIRUSSO, ALANNA ROYALE, JESS NOLAN, & MORE

Good news for folks worried about the plight of the Nashville Crayfish: biologists say it’s doing well and will soon be performing on the Grand Ole Opry. Actually, the Nashville Crayfish is not the name of a country music band (although wouldn’t it make a great one?) but rather a rare crustacean most us didn’t even know existed until it almost didn’t.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO