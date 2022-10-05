GIRLS WRITE NASHVILLE ANNOUNCES 2ND ANNUAL BENEFIT SHOW + LINEUP INCLUDES ANNIE DIRUSSO, ALANNA ROYALE, JESS NOLAN, & MORE

Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Doobie Brothers coming to Nashville on their 50th Anniversary Tour
Legendary group the Doobie Brothers are getting the band back together for their 50th anniversary tour.
The Lipstick Lounge, Nashville's only lesbian-owned bar, celebrates 20 years
The Lipstick Lounge, Nashville's only Lesbian-owned bar, celebrating being an inclusive space for two decades.
The Nashville Oktoberfest is back this Thursday through Sunday
The Nashville Oktoberfest has been a tradition since 1980, and today it's back, in person for the first time since 2019.
Don’t Miss Uncle Dave Macon Days at The Fountains This Weekend
After a two-year pandemic induced hiatus, Uncle Dave Macon Days, a roots rendezvous, is back in Murfreesboro. The event will be taking place at The Fountains on October 7 and 8, and it will be free and open to the public this year as a thanks to everyone for 43 years of support.
Bachelorette break-in: 12 women robbed in a Nashville Airbnb in 12 South
It was a dream trip that quickly turned into a nightmare for a group of women visiting Nashville during a bachelorette party weekend. In total, 12 women were robbed.
Vanderbilt Commodores: Top 10 Restaurants in Nashville on Gameday
Outsider has teamed up with On3 to create the most in-depth Gameday Guides. VU Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars… The post Vanderbilt Commodores: Top 10 Restaurants in Nashville on Gameday appeared first on Outsider.
Radio Ink
New Voices On The Zone Nashville
There’s a new morning show lineup at WGFX-FM in Nashville. TV Sports Anchor Kayla and local sports broadcaster Will Boling will join recently retired NFL lineman Ramon Foster as co-hosts of 104.5 The Zone morning show. Kayla Anderson is a familiar face with Nashville sports fans and joins 104.5...
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the coziest places around the country to enjoy a meal, including this spot in Tennessee.
TSU Homecoming: What you need to know to celebrate
Homecoming at Tennessee State University is always a popular event, but the HBCU says this year's celebration is extra special.
wilsonpost.com
Let's go down to the Nashville Crayfish
Good news for folks worried about the plight of the Nashville Crayfish: biologists say it’s doing well and will soon be performing on the Grand Ole Opry. Actually, the Nashville Crayfish is not the name of a country music band (although wouldn’t it make a great one?) but rather a rare crustacean most us didn’t even know existed until it almost didn’t.
TSU homecoming festivities lead to Saturday road closures
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In order to keep the traffic flowing as Tennessee State University (TSU) fans arrive for Saturday’s homecoming festivities, not only will several roads be blocked over the course of the day, but more than 70 police officers will be out on the streets surrounding Nissan Stadium. The Metro Nashville Police Department […]
Man shot in leg after argument near downtown Nashville
A man was rushed to the hospital following an argument that ended with gunfire north of downtown Nashville early Friday morning.
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Elizabeth Green
Elizabeth Green will celebrate her 90th birthday this month; however, based on her lengthy list of community endeavors, it would be safe to say age hasn’t slowed her down. “God is good,” Green said. To start, Green is the secretary of Immanuel Baptist Church’s Golden Gems, a...
I-24 projects aim to improve commute between Murfreesboro, Nashville
Drivers who use Interstate 24 between Murfreesboro and Nashville are no strangers to its daily challenges.
1 killed, 3 injured in Clarksville crash
At least one fatality and several injuries have been reported following a crash in Clarksville.
Ribbon Cutting: Goodness Gracious Restaurant & Catering in Murfreesboro
Goodness Gracious Restaurant & Catering held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 1430 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1A in Murfreesboro. A southern-inspired breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant and venue. Located at The Fountains at Gateway in Murfreesboro, TN. 1430 Medical Center Parkway,...
WSMV
Body found in Cumberland River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports a body was found in the Cumberland River. Crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge for reports of a water rescue. They made contact with a boater who stated he passed a body in the water that was “obviously deceased” and beyond any help.
Pride Publishing
Metro Trustee’s office invites community to free screening of ‘Disrupt and Dismantle’￼
The Office of the Metropolitan Trustee is once again hosting a screening of Disrupt and Dismantle from Soledad O’Brien. The screening will take place on Thursday, October 13, at Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church, 2708 Jefferson Street, Nashville, starting at 11:30 am. The docu-series highlights the rise of property...
WSMV
VIDEO: Man sets fire to Nashville club
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is trying to identify a man who was caught on surveillance video breaking into a Nashville club, and setting it on fire. The suspect broke into the WKND Hang Suite at 1703 Church Street around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The...
