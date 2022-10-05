ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitty Hawk, NC

Officer accused of fatally shooting dog in Kitty Hawk

By Hayley Milon
 3 days ago

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY)- The Kitty Hawk Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a family’s dog over the weekend.

On Oct. 1, a neighbor allegedly called police, reporting the dog as a nuisance.

John Fenton says he was working in his home when he saw a police officer approaching the dog in his driveway. The officer reportedly drew his gun and fired three shots, killing the dog.

“Before I could even do anything, he never even said anything to me. He pulled out his gun and shot the dog. I could not believe he was drawing a firearm on my property,” Fenton told 10 On Your Side. “There was no reason for it.”

Fenton said the officer claimed the dog bit him before the shooting. But, Fenton said the officer wouldn’t show where the dog bit him.

Neighbors tell 10 On Your Side the dog regularly wandered into other yards and at times would show aggression towards people.

The police department put out a statement following the incident.

“When the officer made contact with the owner of the dog, the dog came from under the house, aggressively charged the officer and bit him. The officer discharged his duty-issued weapon to stop the attack and unfortunately, the dog did not survive. The Police Department will be investigating this incident to ensure the Town’s policy and criteria for Discharge of a Service Weapon were followed.”

The Fenton family is raising money to take legal action over the dog’s death.

