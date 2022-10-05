Read full article on original website
Layoffs Expected At Dunkirk Immunotherapy Company
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – Nearly 40 employees of a immunotherapy company in Dunkirk are expected to be laid off. This is according to a WARN notice filed last week from ImmunityBio. The company paced 38 employees on inactive status and announced they will lose their job as of December 28.
Manufacturing Month Marked
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – October marks Manufacturing Month and those at the SUNY JCC Manufacturing Institute are celebrating the ever changing industry that is essential to our region. Students, faculty, manufacturing representatives, elected officials, and others associated with the industry gathered at the Manufacturing Technology Institute at...
Shearer’s Snack Foods to hold hiring event
A local snack manufacturing company is on the road to full employment after a major expansion, but they say there is still a chance to get in on the action. Shearer’s Snack Foods in Waterford started a multi-million dollar expansion project in February that added 93,000 square feet to the property and brought new jobs […]
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Homeless Shelter Worker
Emmaus Haven of Venango currently has an opening for a Homeless Shelter Worker. This is a part-time position, 24 – 32 hours per week, must be available 2nd and 3rd shifts, (4 pm to Midnight and midnight to 8 am) and weekends. Duties include but are not limited to...
City Of Jamestown Looking For 2022 Christmas Tree
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Those with the Jamestown Parks Department are on the lookout for this year’s municipal Christmas. Normally the city finds a 40 foot tall evergreen tree to cut down and display on Tracy Plaza. In recent years, it has become harder to find...
WATCH: Jamestown’s Mayor Presents Proposed Budget
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – On Friday, Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist presented his proposed budget for the upcoming year. Viewers can watch his annual budget address in the video player above, or, by clicking here. For more on the budget, visit www.jamestownny.gov/budget. Make it easy to keep up...
A.N.N.A. Shelter to Host Dogtoberfest this Weekend
There's a chance this weekend to help out the A.N.N.A. Shelter, and this one involves beer and an adorable costume contest. It's the Erie Brewing Company's Dogtoberfest event. There will be food, beer, games, a photo booth, and a costume contest. There's a minimum donation of $25 to attend, and...
Erie Zoo Prepares for Zoo Boo and Winter Hibernation
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Zoo Boo at the Erie Zoo kicks off in one week on October 12. Before families head out to enjoy all the fun, there’s a few things they need to know. In recent years, officials at the Erie Zoo have changed the...
Meet Frida! Our Pet of the Week
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. To learn more about our featured pet, watch the video...
Fetterman holds rally in Erie to crowd of 200 as Election Day approaches
The U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania is heating up and drawing national attention. The polls are tightening between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, with just 33 days until voters head to the polls. Both candidates are hitting the campaign trail, and tonight, Democratic candidate John Fetterman made a stop in Erie. It […]
Venango County Imprisons Its Residents at More Than Twice the Rate of the Rest of the State
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – According to a recent study by the Prison Policy Initiative and the Public Interest Law Center, Venango County imprisons more people per 100,000 residents than any other county in the Commonwealth. With a rate of 452 prisoners per 100,000 residents, Venango County’s imprisonment rate...
North East Fall Fest kicks off at Gravel Pit Park
Hundreds of people are celebrating fall in North East this weekend. Tonight kicked off Fall Fest 2022 at Gravel Pit Park. Those in attendance got to enjoy live music, food trucks, and drinks from area breweries, distilleries and meaderies. Fall Fest is not only a time to celebrate the season, but it’s also an […]
Mayville High School Graduate Grant Pearsoll Featured on Vietnam Reflections Series
MAYVILLE, NY (Erie News Now) – His career started in 1967 fresh out of High School and lasted until 2006. His passion for flying began during a trip to a recruiting office. He saw a Helicopter poster on the wall of the office and decided that would be his career path.
Erie Sports Center to Provide Tiny Homes for Homeless Veterans
Erie Sports Center owner Troy Bingham is using his facility as an agent for change. "I'm at a stage in my life where I don't need much more, and so I can help give back to other people," said Bingham. "That's what I'm determined to do." Bingham is teaming up...
Winds Rekindle Fire Along Chautauqua Lake That Destroyed Two Homes
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – Mother nature is blamed for rekindling a fire along Chautauqua Lake on Friday, with high winds causing flames to spread to two adjacent structures. The original fire started Tuesday night at a single-family vacation home in the lakeside community of Maple Springs....
Peek'n Peak Resort's 34th Annual Fall Fest Kicks Off this Weekend
This weekend kicks off the Peek'n Peak Resort's 34th annual Fall Fest. For anyone who drives out to Chautauqua, New York there's a plethora of activities to keep visitors busy. Festivities start at 11am Saturday, they'll go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow and Sunday. Same time frame for...
Three local organizations building tiny homes to combat veterans’ homelessness
Three organizations are coming together to address veterans’ homelessness. Veterans Miracle Center, Erie Sports Center and Bookwell Travel are working to build tiny home communities for veterans. The first community will be built at the Erie Sports Center behind the sports center facility. Twenty of the tiny homes will house veterans in need. The owner […]
PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Route 62 Bridge Project in Pleasant Township
WARREN, Pa. – PennDOT invites the public to an online plans display for a project to replace the bridge that carries Route 62 over Lenhart Run in Pleasant Township. The bridge is 1.26 miles south of the Route 6 and 62 interchange near Grunderville Road. The existing single-span concrete...
Chautauqua County cold case gets new details, facial sketch
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has announced new details about an unidentified woman found dead in 1983. The unidentified woman was found Dec. 12, 1983, in Chautauqua County, New York. She had been beaten and shot and was left in Ellery, New York, in a rain-filled ditch along Highway 17. Investigators gave her […]
Erie native, living in Florida, talks about Hurricane Ian damage
At least 105 deaths from Hurricane Ian have been confirmed in Florida and North Carolina. Drone footage of Fort Myers Beach showed just how widespread the devastation is. Search and rescue teams were out in full force nearly a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall. Thousands were pulled from their destroyed homes and taken to […]
