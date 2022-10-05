ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man accused of firing 2 guns during shootout that left bystander injured

By Nickelle Smith
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 34-year-old man was charged after someone was injured in what Metro police described as a gunfight.

The shootout happened one month ago at the Dellway Villa Road Apartments.

Darrell Taylor (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to Metro police, Darrell Taylor, 34, confessed to the shooting. They said he was also seen on clear video footage firing two guns. One person was shot as they were dropping off a friend and got caught in the shootout.

Taylor was booked into the Metro jail on Tuesday and charged with felony assault and reckless endangerment. His total bond is more than $500,000.

