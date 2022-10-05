Read full article on original website
Bills Injury Update: How Many Buffalo Starters OUT vs. Steelers?
The Buffalo Bills are just a few days away from hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will be doing so without some of their best players. The team announced Friday that defensive back Jordan Poyer, tight end Dawson Knox, cornerback Christian Benford and wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow would not play Sunday against the Steelers.
Giants punter ‘Scottish Hammer’ Gillan pays tribute to HBCU
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan — whose nickname is the “Scottish Hammer” — took an unusual route to the NFL. Before he celebrates a homecoming when the Giants face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in London, he wanted to pay tribute to his alma mater, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
Commanders vs. Cowboys Notebook: 3 Observations From Washington’s 3rd Straight Loss
The Washington Commanders (1-3) are heading back home shaking their heads after a 25-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. During the loss, several patterns began to resurface from previous weeks as we learn more about who the Commanders really are a quarter of the way into the season.
The NFL and players union agreed to an updated concussion protocol
The announcement from the NFL and NFL Players Association follows a joint investigation into the league's procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury last month.
NFL Week 5 Odds & Betting Lines: Updated Point Spreads, Moneylines, Totals
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. This continues to be one of the most competitive seasons in NFL history, as 50 games have been within one score in the fourth quarter, which is a record through the first four weeks of any NFL season. Week 4 was the epitome of this, as a record 15 out of 16 games were within one score in the fourth quarter of that matchup slate. Despite the closeness of so many games, the NFL Week 5 betting lines have many games with point spreads of more than three points.
Haason Reddick, Zach Ertz Aim to Show Former Teams What They Miss
PHILADELPHIA – Haason Reddick and Zach Ertz both want the same thing. Both players want to show the team that drafted them what they miss and that they are doing well in their new cities, thank you very much. Now the Cardinals tight end, Ertz won’t come out and...
‘Way More Speed in Me’: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Set to Keep Blazing at Saints
Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash time at his position at the 2022 NFL Combine with a blazing 4.26. But after he showed off the jets once again with his first career touchdown on a 40-yard pick-six in Sunday's 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions, he admitted there's still more to his speed than meets the eye. This could come into play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
Broncos HC Intimates Someone Else is Making Clutch Game Decisions
When the top football minds examine the current state of the 2-3 Denver Broncos, they're mostly confused and befuddled. All the euphoric feelings of hope and optimism surrounding the Broncos, which were generated after the arrival of quarterback Russell Wilson, have spectacularly bottomed out after one month of real action.
Steelers Rule Out Terrell Edmunds Against Bills
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Orchard Park without safety Terrell Edmunds, who has been downgraded to out for Week 5 due to a concussion. Edmunds left Week 4 in the second half after a hard hit on the sideline. He entered concussion protocol and was limited in practice throughout the week. He was scheduled to meet with an independent doctor to be cleared of protocol, but he was determined unready to play.
Friday Dolphins Mailbag: McDaniel, Tua, Second-Guessing, Secondary, and More
Part 1 of the pre-Jets game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. After the first quarter of the season, how would you rate McDaniel's coaching ability? What are some areas of improvement, and what has he done well?. Hey Chris, judging by the Dolphins’ 3-1 record with what was a...
Do Bears Coaches Have Formula for Beating Kirk Cousins?
The Bears have seen enough of Kirk Cousins over the years to realize he'll have real klinkers every now and then. They'd like to think their coaching staff has some sort of well-protected secret for defending against the Vikings quarterback based on one past performance against him with Indianapolis, but they realize it's probably not the case.
The View from Arizona on Jalen Hurts
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has put himself in the MVP conversation with his play so far this season. He is, however, coming off a game in which he threw for his lowest passing total of the season with 204 yards in brutal weather conditions last Sunday in a 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Giants Update: Kadarius Toney Tweaked Other Hamstring, Doesn’t Make Trip to London
New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney can't seem to catch a break. The second-year receiver, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring issue, had been making slow and steady progress in his recovery--that is until he tweaked his other hamstring on Wednesday during his limited participation in practice, in essence putting him back to square one.
Superdome Needs Saints, Saints Need Superdome
Calling Sunday a desperation type of game for the Saints seems a bit farfetched, but it is an important opportunity in the season for things to turnaround in New Orleans. At 1-3, a win over the Seahawks won't solve everything for the team, but it would be a step in the right direction. The month of October sees the team at home three out of the next four games, and this is a time where the Superdome magic needs to come back in a big way.
Cincinnati Bengals Two-Point Conversion: Offense Set To Tee Off
After a rough start to the season, the Bengals find themselves at 2-2 with a chance to take over first place in the division this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. After the way the first two games went, if I told you that would be the case heading into Week 5, many of you wouldn't believe me.
