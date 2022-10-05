Read full article on original website
Giants punter ‘Scottish Hammer’ Gillan pays tribute to HBCU
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan — whose nickname is the “Scottish Hammer” — took an unusual route to the NFL. Before he celebrates a homecoming when the Giants face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in London, he wanted to pay tribute to his alma mater, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
Bills Injury Update: How Many Buffalo Starters OUT vs. Steelers?
The Buffalo Bills are just a few days away from hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will be doing so without some of their best players. The team announced Friday that defensive back Jordan Poyer, tight end Dawson Knox, cornerback Christian Benford and wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow would not play Sunday against the Steelers.
The NFL and players union agreed to an updated concussion protocol
The announcement from the NFL and NFL Players Association follows a joint investigation into the league's procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury last month.
Commanders vs. Cowboys Notebook: 3 Observations From Washington’s 3rd Straight Loss
The Washington Commanders (1-3) are heading back home shaking their heads after a 25-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. During the loss, several patterns began to resurface from previous weeks as we learn more about who the Commanders really are a quarter of the way into the season.
‘Way More Speed in Me’: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Set to Keep Blazing at Saints
Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash time at his position at the 2022 NFL Combine with a blazing 4.26. But after he showed off the jets once again with his first career touchdown on a 40-yard pick-six in Sunday's 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions, he admitted there's still more to his speed than meets the eye. This could come into play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
Haason Reddick, Zach Ertz Aim to Show Former Teams What They Miss
PHILADELPHIA – Haason Reddick and Zach Ertz both want the same thing. Both players want to show the team that drafted them what they miss and that they are doing well in their new cities, thank you very much. Now the Cardinals tight end, Ertz won’t come out and...
NFL Week 5 Odds & Betting Lines: Updated Point Spreads, Moneylines, Totals
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. This continues to be one of the most competitive seasons in NFL history, as 50 games have been within one score in the fourth quarter, which is a record through the first four weeks of any NFL season. Week 4 was the epitome of this, as a record 15 out of 16 games were within one score in the fourth quarter of that matchup slate. Despite the closeness of so many games, the NFL Week 5 betting lines have many games with point spreads of more than three points.
Alabama State Coach Explains Handshake Incident With Deion Sanders
The Hornets’ coach shares why he displayed his behavior toward the Tigers’ coach after Saturday’s game.
Steelers Promote LB Ryan Anderson to Active Roster
PITTSBURGH -- T.J. Watt's rehabilitation from a torn pectoral muscle is moving slower than expected and, with rumors swirling that he had suffered a setback, the Pittsburgh Steelers elevated linebacker Ryan Anderson from the practice squad ahead of this week's game against the Buffalo Bills. Anderson has been on the...
Steelers Rule Out Terrell Edmunds Against Bills
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Orchard Park without safety Terrell Edmunds, who has been downgraded to out for Week 5 due to a concussion. Edmunds left Week 4 in the second half after a hard hit on the sideline. He entered concussion protocol and was limited in practice throughout the week. He was scheduled to meet with an independent doctor to be cleared of protocol, but he was determined unready to play.
From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: LB Blake Martinez
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are heading to Arrowhead Stadium to take on their AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. We caught up with LB Blake Martinez in the locker room for an interview about the state of the Silver and Black and looking ahead to Monday evening.
College football picks: ESPN College GameDay makes Week 6 predictions
Week 6 of the college football schedule is here, and now it's time to make our final picks and predictions for Saturday's most important games. There are three matchups on tap featuring AP top 25 ranked teams on the same field, including one surprise game in the Big 12, in addition to one in the SEC, and an intriguing kickoff coming out of the Pac-12.
Frazier gets winning hit as Mariners rally past Blue Jays
Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series.
Aggies head into halftime trailing Alabama 17-14
The Aggies defense has put up a heroic effort in the first half of their matchup with the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, forcing three turnovers, including two sack fumbles by Jalen Milroe each forced by Fadil Diggs, and a Jardin Gilbert interception. The offense still hasn’t mounted much of a true drive, scoring both their touchdowns on short fields after the Milroe fumbles. Haynes King still seems unsettled at quarterback, feeling the pressure from the Alabama defense, and making an ill advised decision that was intercepted and led to the Tide’s go-ahead field goal with under a minute to go in the half. If you asked Jimbo Fisher or any Aggie before the game, how they’d feel about going into the half down 17-14, they’d have told you they’d be thrilled. With a half to play, the Aggies are in it. Can they finish? Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt picks Ohio State to cover 26.5-point spread vs. Michigan State
Michigan State will play host to No. 3 Ohio State this weekend in what will be the toughest opponent the Spartans will face all season. The Buckeyes have outscored the Spartans 108-19 in the last two matchups between these programs, and Fox Sports' college football analyst Joel Klatt thinks we'll see more of the same this Saturday in East Lansing.
Do Bears Coaches Have Formula for Beating Kirk Cousins?
The Bears have seen enough of Kirk Cousins over the years to realize he'll have real klinkers every now and then. They'd like to think their coaching staff has some sort of well-protected secret for defending against the Vikings quarterback based on one past performance against him with Indianapolis, but they realize it's probably not the case.
The View from Arizona on Jalen Hurts
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has put himself in the MVP conversation with his play so far this season. He is, however, coming off a game in which he threw for his lowest passing total of the season with 204 yards in brutal weather conditions last Sunday in a 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Superdome Needs Saints, Saints Need Superdome
Calling Sunday a desperation type of game for the Saints seems a bit farfetched, but it is an important opportunity in the season for things to turnaround in New Orleans. At 1-3, a win over the Seahawks won't solve everything for the team, but it would be a step in the right direction. The month of October sees the team at home three out of the next four games, and this is a time where the Superdome magic needs to come back in a big way.
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut
Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
Cincinnati Bengals Two-Point Conversion: Offense Set To Tee Off
After a rough start to the season, the Bengals find themselves at 2-2 with a chance to take over first place in the division this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. After the way the first two games went, if I told you that would be the case heading into Week 5, many of you wouldn't believe me.
