The Aggies defense has put up a heroic effort in the first half of their matchup with the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, forcing three turnovers, including two sack fumbles by Jalen Milroe each forced by Fadil Diggs, and a Jardin Gilbert interception. The offense still hasn't mounted much of a true drive, scoring both their touchdowns on short fields after the Milroe fumbles. Haynes King still seems unsettled at quarterback, feeling the pressure from the Alabama defense, and making an ill advised decision that was intercepted and led to the Tide's go-ahead field goal with under a minute to go in the half. If you asked Jimbo Fisher or any Aggie before the game, how they'd feel about going into the half down 17-14, they'd have told you they'd be thrilled. With a half to play, the Aggies are in it. Can they finish?

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 34 MINUTES AGO