ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills Injury Update: How Many Buffalo Starters OUT vs. Steelers?

The Buffalo Bills are just a few days away from hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will be doing so without some of their best players. The team announced Friday that defensive back Jordan Poyer, tight end Dawson Knox, cornerback Christian Benford and wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow would not play Sunday against the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Giants punter ‘Scottish Hammer’ Gillan pays tribute to HBCU

New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan — whose nickname is the “Scottish Hammer” — took an unusual route to the NFL. Before he celebrates a homecoming when the Giants face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in London, he wanted to pay tribute to his alma mater, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers Promote LB Ryan Anderson to Active Roster

PITTSBURGH -- T.J. Watt's rehabilitation from a torn pectoral muscle is moving slower than expected and, with rumors swirling that he had suffered a setback, the Pittsburgh Steelers elevated linebacker Ryan Anderson from the practice squad ahead of this week's game against the Buffalo Bills. Anderson has been on the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers Rule Out Terrell Edmunds Against Bills

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Orchard Park without safety Terrell Edmunds, who has been downgraded to out for Week 5 due to a concussion. Edmunds left Week 4 in the second half after a hard hit on the sideline. He entered concussion protocol and was limited in practice throughout the week. He was scheduled to meet with an independent doctor to be cleared of protocol, but he was determined unready to play.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
Person
Brandon Stephens
Person
Morgan Moses
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies head into halftime trailing Alabama 17-14

The Aggies defense has put up a heroic effort in the first half of their matchup with the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, forcing three turnovers, including two sack fumbles by Jalen Milroe each forced by Fadil Diggs, and a Jardin Gilbert interception. The offense still hasn’t mounted much of a true drive, scoring both their touchdowns on short fields after the Milroe fumbles. Haynes King still seems unsettled at quarterback, feeling the pressure from the Alabama defense, and making an ill advised decision that was intercepted and led to the Tide’s go-ahead field goal with under a minute to go in the half. If  you asked Jimbo Fisher or any Aggie before the game, how they’d feel about going into the half down 17-14, they’d have told you they’d be thrilled. With a half to play, the Aggies are in it. Can they finish? Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
TUSCALOOSA, AL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

College football picks: ESPN College GameDay makes Week 6 predictions

Week 6 of the college football schedule is here, and now it's time to make our final picks and predictions for Saturday's most important games. There are three matchups on tap featuring AP top 25 ranked teams on the same field, including one surprise game in the Big 12, in addition to one in the SEC, and an intriguing kickoff coming out of the Pac-12.
COLLEGE SPORTS
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Giants Update: Kadarius Toney Tweaked Other Hamstring, Doesn’t Make Trip to London

New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney can't seem to catch a break. The second-year receiver, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring issue, had been making slow and steady progress in his recovery--that is until he tweaked his other hamstring on Wednesday during his limited participation in practice, in essence putting him back to square one.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Superdome Needs Saints, Saints Need Superdome

Calling Sunday a desperation type of game for the Saints seems a bit farfetched, but it is an important opportunity in the season for things to turnaround in New Orleans. At 1-3, a win over the Seahawks won't solve everything for the team, but it would be a step in the right direction. The month of October sees the team at home three out of the next four games, and this is a time where the Superdome magic needs to come back in a big way.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Owings Mills#The Miami Dolphins#Espn#The Cincinnati Bengals
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Hutchinson: Lions Defense Will Change in Search of ‘Right Formula’

Three sacks through four games. On the surface, it doesn't sound like too bad of a sack total for Detroit Lions rookie EDGE Aidan Hutchinson. However, when you dig deeper, you'll find out that all three of those sacks came in one game: Week 2 against the Washington Commanders. Additionally,...
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt picks Ohio State to cover 26.5-point spread vs. Michigan State

Michigan State will play host to No. 3 Ohio State this weekend in what will be the toughest opponent the Spartans will face all season. The Buckeyes have outscored the Spartans 108-19 in the last two matchups between these programs, and Fox Sports' college football analyst Joel Klatt thinks we'll see more of the same this Saturday in East Lansing.
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy