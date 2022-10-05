Karina Cubero Perez is Brunswick County Schools' Student of the Week

This feature is sponsored by O'Brien Service Company.

Student name: Karina Cubero Perez

School: Lincoln Elementary

Grade: Second

Best subjects: Math and reading

Least favorite subject: Recess

Favorite quote or saying: ❝Never give up!❞

What drives you crazy? When my dog runs around, and I have to catch her.

What makes you happy? That my friends are here at school.

Favorite book: ❛Beauty and the Beast❜

Favorite movie: ❛Encanto❜

Favorite color: Pink

Favorite food: Pizza

What do you do for fun? I like playing outside with my dogs. My puppy loves running around.

Whom do you admire most, and why? My mom because she is always teaching me how to dress up, and she plays with my dog and me.

Educational goals: I want to be really good at math, science, and reading.

Career goal: I want to learn how to design and build houses like an architect and also help my mom clean houses.

For Kristin Eaddy, teacher, how does this student’s exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? Karina is a wonderful role model for other students and demonstrates our school’s PBIS expectations of leadership, engagement, attitude, and discipline of self every day.She shows leadership by helping others and is an amazing friend to everyone in our classroom. Karina works hard towards her goals, always gives her best effort, and does everything with a positive attitude. I am so proud of Karina for always being a LEADer and am so glad to have her as part of our class.