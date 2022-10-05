ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyond ACL Fest: Roger Waters, Pavement, Skip Marley, more music in Austin this week

By Peter Blackstock and Deborah Sengupta Stith, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43dgpK_0iN1DMyD00

Here are our top picks, beyond the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park, for live music Austin Oct. 6-12.

Thursday: Roger Waters at Moody Center

The frontman for legendary British band Pink Floyd has always been one for grand gestures, from 1973’s impeccably recorded “Dark Side of the Moon” to the ambitious double-album/film “The Wall” to live shows with over-the top audio-visual splendor. His new in-the-round solo tour, This Is Not a Drill, follows suit: Waters describes it as “a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to love, protect and share our precious and precarious planet home.” Expect a mix of Pink Floyd classics and more recent Waters songs. $35-$275. 8 p.m. moodycenteratx.com.

— P.B.

Friday-Saturday: Austin Corn Lovers Fiesta at Lost Well and Sagebrush

Saustex Records head honcho Jeff Smith is nothing if not a merry prankster, so it's fitting he named this ACL Fest alternative for the "corn-punk" antics of his band the Hickoids, who'll play both nights. The action begins Friday at the Lost Well, with music from Labretta Suede & the Motel 6, Jesus Christ Superfly and others starting at 8 p.m. Saturday's show at Sagebrush kicks off at 5 p.m. and will feature Churchwood, Shandon Sahm, Jean Caffeine and others. Tickets, $11-$15, are available at saustexrecords.bandcamp.com.

— P.B.

Saturday: Omar Apollo at ACL Live (ACL Fest Nights show)

While the internet obsesses over whether the R&B crooner’s album “Ivory” chronicles a relationship with reclusive genius Frank Ocean, we’ll just wrap ourselves in the velvety falsetto choruses that float over Apollo’s confessional verses and revel in lyrical pictures that will feel familiar to anyone who has loved and lost. Apollo’s debut full-length features production from Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo (“Tamagotchi”), guest verses from Daniel Caesar (“Invincible”) and Kali Uchis (“Bad Life”) and intricate songwriting that crosses barriers of language and genre to produce songs that shimmer with pure heart. $35 and up. 9 p.m. acl-live.com.

— D.S.S.

Saturday: MUNA, Isaac Dunbar at Empire (ACL Fest Nights show)

The queer pop-rock standouts MUNA signed to Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records label have logged several Austin appearances, including an opening slot for Harry Styles at ACL Live in 2017. But Austin360’s Eric Webb called their 2022 SXSW appearance “star-solidifying.” Their self-titled 2022 album builds on a catalog of dance songs centered on desperation and longing. “This is the grand tradition of crying in the club, but with explicitly queer lyrics that invite that community to see themselves in lyrics about infatuation and toxic relationships, no mental gymnastics necessary,” Webb wrote. Technically sold out. 9 p.m. empireatx.com. — D.S.S.

Saturday: John Fullbright at C-Boy’s

Don’t let this Oklahoma troubadour’s Austin record-release show get lost in the flood of ACL Fest Nights shows. To call “The Liar,” out Sept. 30, a long-awaited release is an understatement: It’s been eight years since his last record, after an auspicious studio debut in 2012 netted a Grammy nomination. He’s continued to play Austin semi-regularly and has built up a formidable batch of new material, including a powerful ballad called “Stars” that got recorded (but not released, so far) by John Legend. $22. 7:30 p.m. cboys.com.

— P.B.

Sunday: John Lennon Birthday Tribute at 3Ten

For the 32nd year, local singer-songwriter Stephen Doster is gathering the ad-hoc #9 Orchestra for a tribute to John Lennon, who would have turned 82 this year. Special guest performers will include Kathy McCarty, Johnny Goudie, Seela Misra, Larry Seaman, JM Stevens and Jody Denberg; musicians joining Doster in the orchestra are Bruce Marton, Maria Nehring, Shana Norton, Darin Murphy, Randy Miller, Stephen Jeffrey, Sam Jeffrey, Ben Cocke, David Moerbe and Kelly Hodge. $25-$35. 7 p.m. 3tenaustin.com.

— P.B.

For subscribers:The ultimate list of Austin live music for the rest of 2022

Monday-Tuesday: Pavement at ACL Live and 3Ten

The California band fronted by singer-songwriter Stephen Malkmus was perhaps the quintessential 1990s indie act, so it’s fitting that they called it quits in 2000. A brief reunion in 2010 lasted for just a year, but after another decade apart, they reconvened for a pandemic-delayed tour that will bring them to Austin for three shows at the same address, each with a different function. On Oct. 10, they’ll tape the “Austin City Limits” TV show at 8 p.m. for the first time, after which they’ll head downstairs to play an intimate 10 p.m. show at ACL Live’s sister club 3Ten. The trip wraps up with another concert upstairs at ACL Live on Oct. 11 with Piranha Rama opening at 8 p.m. The two ticketed shows are sold out, but you might still be able to get into the TV taping: Check acltv.com and submit your name for a chance to get free tickets. acl-live.com.

— P.B.

Tuesday: Rodney Crowell at 04 Center

One of the most literary-oriented country music artists of his time, Rodney Crowell naturally is also well suited to writing prose, as evidenced by his acclaimed new book, "Word for Word." It's a mix of stories about his life and lyrics from his songs, and this show will be the same, with Crowell both reading from its pages and performing some of his best-known songs solo acoustic. $48-$78. 8 p.m. 04center.com.

— P.B.

Wednesday: Skip Marley at 3Ten

Mixing one-drop rhythms with modern hip-hop and R&B grooves, the third generation Marley is emerging as the heir apparent of his grandfather’s crown. Marley carries forward his family’s legacy with deeply spiritual protest anthems and cries for unity in the face of despair. He paid homage to his elders (and gave the people what they wanted) by mixing Bob Marley classics with his originals at an afternoon ACL Fest set last year. $40. 8 p.m. 3tenaustin.com.

— D.S.S.

