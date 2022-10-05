Read full article on original website
more1049.com
City of Sheldon Awards Bids for Water System Improvements
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — A pair of contractors have been selected to upgrade the city of Sheldon’s water system. The city council selected Hulstein Excavating for the pipeline portion of the project, as they were the lowest of the seven bidders at $564,315. Along with upgrading the over...
more1049.com
Police Chief Issues Reminder on Changes To Traffic Flow Near Spencer Middle School
Spencer, IA (KICD)– We are in the second academic year since some major changes were made to traffic flow around Spencer Middle School and Police Chief Mark Warburton says community members seem to adjusted. Chief Warburton also reminds the public that the updates in that area is in effect...
more1049.com
Dickinson County Joins Operation Green Light In Support of Local Veterans
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Those passing by the east side of the Dickinson County Courthouse will see a slight change in lighting early next month as the county joins Operation Green Light to show support for local veterans. Dickinson County Veterans Affairs Administrator Jenny Bengs says others in the...
more1049.com
Successful First Year for Estherville Aquatic Center
Estherville, IA (KICD) — The season came to a close after Labor Day for Estherville’s brand-new aquatic center, and despite the delayed grand opening City Administrator Penny Clayton was pleased with attendance. She says the city’s estimates prior to the season were right about on the money for...
more1049.com
Child Hospitalized After Being Hit By Truck
George, IA (KICD)– A young child was taken to the hospital in Rock Rapids and then transferred to Sioux Falls after being struck by a semi in George last Friday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s department says 85 year old Norwood Geerdes was hauling grain through town when the child ran into the street and he was unable to stop.
more1049.com
Petoberfest Fundraiser Returning To Spencer With Different Venue
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Fall season is all about celebrating the harvest with Octoberfest and People for Pets in Spencer is using that idea as a fundraiser this weekend. Heather Story tells KICD News the fun will all take place on Saturday but at a different venue than in the past.
more1049.com
Spencer Man Charged After Leading Police On Pursuit Early Friday
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man has been charged after allegedly leading police on a pursuit through the north side town early Friday morning. It all started around two o’clock when the Spencer Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for careless driving in the 100 block of east 24th Street. The driver is said to have initially stopped but then attempted to flee driving through several business properties including that of the Spencer Radio Group. before causing a collision with the pursuing patrol vehicle in the 2900 block of Highway Boulevard.
more1049.com
New Small Business Development Director in Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD) — There’s a new director at the Small Business Development Center in Spencer. Larry Wadja took over September 1st. Wadja tells KICD News he has a passion for helping individuals realize their dreams of business ownership. Former director Jeff Vierkant has returned to private industry,...
more1049.com
Storm Lake Man Charged With Numerous Felony Drug Offenses
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake man is behind bars after being arrested on numerous drug offenses on Wednesday. 27-year-old Steven Allbee was taken into custody on charges stemming from an investigation opened late last month in which Allbee allegedly sold methamphetamine to another person in Storm Lake on three separate occasions which led to a search warrant being at a storage unit that reportedly uncovered multiple controlled substances.
