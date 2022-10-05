Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man has been charged after allegedly leading police on a pursuit through the north side town early Friday morning. It all started around two o’clock when the Spencer Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for careless driving in the 100 block of east 24th Street. The driver is said to have initially stopped but then attempted to flee driving through several business properties including that of the Spencer Radio Group. before causing a collision with the pursuing patrol vehicle in the 2900 block of Highway Boulevard.

SPENCER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO