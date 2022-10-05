Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that things have been tougher over the past few days, with the high winds from Ian making things a bit more difficult across the Sound. There are still reports have false albacore in the usual spots, but reports have been quieter since the weather blew through. Matt reported that they seem to be particularly active during the hour or two before and after the tide changes. Silver, electric chicken, pink, shrimp, and olive colored epoxy jigs have been working well, along with the usual soft plastics. If you’re looking for a break from the albies, the striped bass remain plentiful, with a good number of fish to 40-inches taking Docs, Mullys, and live bait offerings. The striped bass bite has transitioned from just a low-light game to basically any time of day, as long as you hit the tide right and find them. The fall tautog season is kicking off on Monday the 10th, and most bottom fishermen are getting their gear ready for the opener.

WESTBROOK, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO