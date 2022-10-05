ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek, UT

Severe crash in Millcreek leaves one in critical condition

By Derick Fox
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4t8q_0iN1Bkt700

MILLCREEK, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in Millcreek left one in critical condition on Wednesday morning.

The Unified Police Department said the severe crash happened at 7:35 a.m. on Wednesday near 4500 South and 1100 East.

Weber County man arrested with 4,100 fentanyl pills and 378 heroin doses at Salt Lake Airport

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police estimate the road will be closed for about two hours while crews investigate and clean up the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 3

Related
ABC4

PHOTOS: Police rescue 4 in Murray apartment fire

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Murray Police Officers as well as Murray Fire Department crews responded to an apartment fire Friday evening. Chief Joseph Mittelman, Murray Fire, states that the call came in around 5 p.m. regarding an apartment fire at 309 East 4500 South in Murray. Murray Police officers were first to arrive on scene, […]
MURRAY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Emergency crews respond to apartment fire in Murray.

MURRAY, Utah — Emergency personnel responded to an apartment fire in Murry Friday evening. The fire occurred at 309 E. 4500 South at 5:40 p.m. According to Mark Less, of the Murray Fire Department, Murray police arrived on the scene first, entered the building and started notifying tenants. Less...
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: 5 y/o hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Roy

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – A five-year-old boy was hospitalized after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Roy on Wednesday night. Sergeant Josh Taylor of Roy Police Department (RPD) told ABC4 that officers were dispatched to the area of 2675 West 4400 South at 6:02 p.m. on reports of a five-year-old boy who […]
ROY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millcreek, UT
Local
Utah Accidents
Millcreek, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Millcreek, UT
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ABC4

Two dead in two separate State Street crashes

UTAH (ABC4) – Two Utahns died in two separate State Street crashes on the morning of Tuesday, October 4.  Sgt. Shad LeFevre with the Provo Police Department told ABC4 that a motorcyclist died in a collision with a van at about 8:17 a.m. near 900 South and State Street. The motorcyclist was driving southbound on […]
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
KUTV

Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Explosion inside motorhome being investigated

MURRAY, Utah — Investigators in Murray are looking into what caused an explosion inside a motorhome Wednesday evening. Steve Robertson, of the Murray Fire Department, told KSL the incident happened in the area of 1795 E. Ann Dell Lane at 6:22 p.m. When fire crews arrived on scene, there...
MURRAY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Police#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC4

Family says Cisneros planned on leaving the night she was killed

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last time Tyrese Cisneros spoke to her sister Lyberdee, she was crying. Tyrese said Lyberdee’s boyfriend Jayden Fernelius was abusing her.  “I knew it was hard for her to leave him and I just always told myself when she’s ready, she’ll tell me and I’ll be there,” said Tyrese.  […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: SLCPD: Teen shot near Meadows Park

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police report that they are still on scene of the Salt Lake City shooting that occurred near Meadows Park on Thursday night. SLCPD says that one person, a teenager, has a non-life threatening gunshot wound, and that a single firearm has been recovered. The agency notes that they are still […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Ramps closed on U.S. 89 in Davis County

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reconstructing and widening the U.S. 89 in Davis County. UDOT says northbound on and off ramps at Oak Hills will be closed on October 10 and 11 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists will also not be able to access the southbound ramp […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ksl.com

Utah man charged with killing 2 random people in 2 days declared competent

OGDEN — A Utah County man charged with killing two people at random in two different counties was declared competent to stand trial on Thursday in his Ogden case. Christian Francis Taele, 28, of Lake Shore, was charged July 12 in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of Tyler Belinti, 23, from Arizona.
ABC4

UPDATE: SLCPD says teenager shot in ‘gang-related’ shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department is still investigating what they say is a “gang-related shooting.” According to SLCPD, officers were responding to an unrelated call when they heard gunshots near Meadows Community Park. While officers were speaking to neighbors to confirm the exact location of the shooting, multiple 9-1-1 […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Family shares heartache after 5-year-old boy is hit by truck in Roy

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Wednesday night, five-year-old Bentley Roberts was hit by a truck while riding his bike in Roy and was taken to the hospital. Officials are saying he is in critical but stable condition. Jennifer Roberts, Bentley’s mother, says he has a lacerated liver and multiple fractures on his pelvis and hips. Now, […]
ROY, UT
ABC4

13-year-old Bountiful teen hit by truck while riding bike

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – A Bountiful teen was transported to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a truck while riding his bike on Wednesday. The 13-year-old teen was struck by the truck while riding his bike across a crosswalk around 3:00 p.m. on October 5 near 2600 South and 500 West.  Assistant […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-15 kills one and critically injures other

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A crash on I-15 in Ogden has turned fatal as one of the two passengers struck died of their wounds. Two passengers were struck while outside of their pickup truck on northbound I-15 near 24th street in Ogden. According to Utah Highway Patrol, one passenger remained on the northbound side of […]
ABC4

ABC4

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy