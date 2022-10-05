Severe crash in Millcreek leaves one in critical condition

MILLCREEK, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in Millcreek left one in critical condition on Wednesday morning.

The Unified Police Department said the severe crash happened at 7:35 a.m. on Wednesday near 4500 South and 1100 East.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police estimate the road will be closed for about two hours while crews investigate and clean up the crash.

