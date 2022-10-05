Read full article on original website
wiproud.com
Wisconsin-based business accused of refusing to provide service to person with HIV, agrees to settlement
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A business that offers in-home caregiving services across northeast Wisconsin reportedly settled a claim that it refused to give services to someone with HIV. According to the Department of Justice, Helping Hands Caregivers LLC reached a settlement to resolve allegations regarding the company refusing...
