beckershospitalreview.com
3 physicians' concerns with California 'COVID misinformation' law
Physicians are speaking out against a new California law that could revoke their licenses for spreading COVID-19 "misinformation" during conversations with patients. Critics say the law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 30, could discourage physicians from talking with patients about the rapidly changing coronavirus. Mr. Newsom said the law...
beckershospitalreview.com
20% of Americans with medical debt don't think they'll ever pay it off
Research indicates that rising healthcare costs continue to be a dominant concern in the U.S., and the unequal consequences of healthcare debt are evident in the findings, with nearly 20 percent of Americans reporting medical debt they do not think they can ever pay off, according to an Oct. 6 report from National Public Radio.
beckershospitalreview.com
Some hospitals 'flouting' price transparency requirements: report
Some hospitals are omitting prices from required disclosures, a new report from Patients Rights Advocate found. The organization, which advocates for price transparency for consumers, compared 20 price disclosures made by hospitals and health insurers. The group found several instances where prices that appeared in payer disclosures were omitted from the hospitals' disclosures.
beckershospitalreview.com
HHS spends $290M on drug for radiation sickness
HHS spent $290 million to secure supplies of medication used for injuries caused by radiation, according to an Oct. 7 report from NBC News. The department said in a statement to NBC News that the purchase of the drug, called Nplate, is part of "long-standing, ongoing efforts by the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response to better prepare the U.S. for the potential health impacts of a wide range of threats to national security."
beckershospitalreview.com
Kamala Harris: DOJ gathering legal support for providers post-Roe
The Justice Department has established a task force to provide legal support to those affected by recent abortion legislation, including healthcare workers, Vice President Kamala Harris said. "They are gathering pro bono legal support, so, basically, law firms and legal associations to give free assistance, legal assistance, to folks who...
beckershospitalreview.com
70% of US physicians believe gun laws too lax: Medscape
Sixty-nine percent of physicians believe U.S. gun laws are not strict enough, according to a Medscape survey of more than 2,300 practicing physicians published Oct. 7. Between Jan. 22 and March 2, 2,341 physicians across 29 specialties completed Medscape's online survey that included questions on "10 controversial social issues." Sixty-two percent of respondents were men and 33 percent were women.
beckershospitalreview.com
5 recent health equity research findings
Here are five health equity studies Becker's has covered since Sept. 16:. 1. Addressing health disparities in the U.S. will require a multi-front approach, including data collection and financial investments, according to an Oct. 4 report from the Healthcare Leadership Council. 2. Black COVID-19 patients may have faced 4.5-hour treatment...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 recent nurse lawsuits
Here are five recent lawsuits filed by nurses that Becker's has covered since Aug. 17:. 1. An immigrant nurse who came to the U.S. from the Philippines has filed a lawsuit over a contract with his former employer that he said punishes those who quit their jobs, according to court documents.
beckershospitalreview.com
How hospital CIOs, IT leaders prepared for the new information-blocking rule
A new rule went into effect Oct. 6 that allows patients complete access to their electronic health records, without unreasonable delay or costs. As part of the 21st Century Cures Act, ONC implemented the regulations to improve health data transparency and interoperability. CIOs and other health system IT leaders have been preparing for the changes for some time now, despite the American Hospital Association and other groups calling (unsuccessfully) for a delay. The Oct. 6 rule expands the definition of what is considered electronic health information.
beckershospitalreview.com
Why hospitals won't keep universal masking around forever
Face masks have played a crucial role in reducing COVID-19 transmission in hospitals, but clinical and infection control experts are not convinced the pandemic has set a new precedent for widespread use of facial coverings in healthcare settings. "If it's going to set a precedent, it's probably going to set...
beckershospitalreview.com
Overloaded nurses to management: 'You cannot fix it with a pizza day'
Nurse leaders are speaking out against unsafe patient ratios, according to an Oct. 7 article from nursing.com. As staffing shortages continue to plague the healthcare system, nurses are struggling under increased patient loads. California is the only state with maximum nurse-patient ratios, so many hospitals adjust for themselves, according to the article. However, overloading nurses can worsen care outcomes. A University of Pennsylvania study found that the odds of 30-day mortality increase by 16 percent for every patient added to a nurse's caseload, the article said.
beckershospitalreview.com
Lawmakers want clarification on closed Iowa hospital's emergency designation eligibility
A pair of Iowa lawmakers want CMS to clarify if the recently shuttered Blessing Health Keokuk (Iowa) hospital will be eligible for a future rural emergency hospital designation despite its closure. Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System closed the hospital in Keokuk on Sept. 30. The system cited several factors for...
beckershospitalreview.com
MercyOne sites scheduling patient appointments via phone calls after national IT incident
All care locations in MercyOne Central Iowa's region, including Des Moines, are continuing to take patient appointments even as the health system struggles with an unspecified IT security breach affecting its parent company, Chicago-based CommonSpirit, the Des Moines Register reported Oct. 6. On Oct. 6, MercyOne Central Iowa officials said...
beckershospitalreview.com
The effect of CommonSpirit's IT issues: EHR outages and rescheduled appointments
Chicago-based CommonSpirit, the second-largest nonprofit hospital chain in the U.S., has confirmed a cybersecurity incident has disrupted medical services, IT systems and EHR systems at its facilities across the country. Undisclosed IT incident. A CommonSpirit spokesperson told Becker's in an emailed statement on Oct. 4 that an "IT security issue"...
beckershospitalreview.com
ServiceNow secures $250M HHS IT maintenance contract
ServiceNow has been awarded a five-year $250 million IT maintenance contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The agreement was completed in partnership with IT government contractor Carahsoft. Under the terms of the contract, Carahsoft will provide ServiceNow technology, customer, employee and creator workflows to HHS applications, according to the Oct. 6 ServiceNow news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
3 recent donations to medical schools over $10M
Here are three donations to medical schools over $10 million that Becker's has covered since Sept. 15:. 1. Boston University School of Medicine will be renamed to the Boston University Aram V. Chobanian and Edward Avedisian School of Medicine after Mr. Avedisian donated $100 million to the school, The Boston Globe reported Sept. 29.
beckershospitalreview.com
National Academy of Medicine: 7 priorities to improve health workers' well-being
The National Academy of Medicine recently released a "National Plan for Health Workforce Well-Being," urging health systems and the U.S. government toward "collective action" to fight burnout. The plan identifies seven priority areas that intend to "enable a sustained state of well-being" for healthcare workers. A chapter was dedicated to...
beckershospitalreview.com
12 health systems outsourcing RCM functions
Becker's has reported on 12 health systems that have opted to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1:. 1. West Burlington, Iowa-based Great River Health on Oct. 4 said it is outsourcing medical coding to Omega Healthcare, effective Nov. 1. Omega has offered the 35 affected employees permanent, full-time positions at similar compensation and benefits packages.
beckershospitalreview.com
Workforce Technology vs. the Ongoing Labor Crisis: Time to Change the Status Quo
Although the workforce crisis has challenged health systems for years, recent statistics are sobering. Two in five nurses are thinking about leaving healthcare over the next two years and four million nurses are expected to retire by 2030. At the same time, the population is aging; by 2050, 88.5 million...
