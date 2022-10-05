ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

beckershospitalreview.com

3 physicians' concerns with California 'COVID misinformation' law

Physicians are speaking out against a new California law that could revoke their licenses for spreading COVID-19 "misinformation" during conversations with patients. Critics say the law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 30, could discourage physicians from talking with patients about the rapidly changing coronavirus. Mr. Newsom said the law...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

20% of Americans with medical debt don't think they'll ever pay it off

Research indicates that rising healthcare costs continue to be a dominant concern in the U.S., and the unequal consequences of healthcare debt are evident in the findings, with nearly 20 percent of Americans reporting medical debt they do not think they can ever pay off, according to an Oct. 6 report from National Public Radio.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Some hospitals 'flouting' price transparency requirements: report

Some hospitals are omitting prices from required disclosures, a new report from Patients Rights Advocate found. The organization, which advocates for price transparency for consumers, compared 20 price disclosures made by hospitals and health insurers. The group found several instances where prices that appeared in payer disclosures were omitted from the hospitals' disclosures.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
beckershospitalreview.com

HHS spends $290M on drug for radiation sickness

HHS spent $290 million to secure supplies of medication used for injuries caused by radiation, according to an Oct. 7 report from NBC News. The department said in a statement to NBC News that the purchase of the drug, called Nplate, is part of "long-standing, ongoing efforts by the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response to better prepare the U.S. for the potential health impacts of a wide range of threats to national security."
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Kamala Harris: DOJ gathering legal support for providers post-Roe

The Justice Department has established a task force to provide legal support to those affected by recent abortion legislation, including healthcare workers, Vice President Kamala Harris said. "They are gathering pro bono legal support, so, basically, law firms and legal associations to give free assistance, legal assistance, to folks who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
beckershospitalreview.com

70% of US physicians believe gun laws too lax: Medscape

Sixty-nine percent of physicians believe U.S. gun laws are not strict enough, according to a Medscape survey of more than 2,300 practicing physicians published Oct. 7. Between Jan. 22 and March 2, 2,341 physicians across 29 specialties completed Medscape's online survey that included questions on "10 controversial social issues." Sixty-two percent of respondents were men and 33 percent were women.
LAW
beckershospitalreview.com

5 recent health equity research findings

Here are five health equity studies Becker's has covered since Sept. 16:. 1. Addressing health disparities in the U.S. will require a multi-front approach, including data collection and financial investments, according to an Oct. 4 report from the Healthcare Leadership Council. 2. Black COVID-19 patients may have faced 4.5-hour treatment...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

5 recent nurse lawsuits

Here are five recent lawsuits filed by nurses that Becker's has covered since Aug. 17:. 1. An immigrant nurse who came to the U.S. from the Philippines has filed a lawsuit over a contract with his former employer that he said punishes those who quit their jobs, according to court documents.
LAW
beckershospitalreview.com

How hospital CIOs, IT leaders prepared for the new information-blocking rule

A new rule went into effect Oct. 6 that allows patients complete access to their electronic health records, without unreasonable delay or costs. As part of the 21st Century Cures Act, ONC implemented the regulations to improve health data transparency and interoperability. CIOs and other health system IT leaders have been preparing for the changes for some time now, despite the American Hospital Association and other groups calling (unsuccessfully) for a delay. The Oct. 6 rule expands the definition of what is considered electronic health information.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Why hospitals won't keep universal masking around forever

Face masks have played a crucial role in reducing COVID-19 transmission in hospitals, but clinical and infection control experts are not convinced the pandemic has set a new precedent for widespread use of facial coverings in healthcare settings. "If it's going to set a precedent, it's probably going to set...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Overloaded nurses to management: 'You cannot fix it with a pizza day'

Nurse leaders are speaking out against unsafe patient ratios, according to an Oct. 7 article from nursing.com. As staffing shortages continue to plague the healthcare system, nurses are struggling under increased patient loads. California is the only state with maximum nurse-patient ratios, so many hospitals adjust for themselves, according to the article. However, overloading nurses can worsen care outcomes. A University of Pennsylvania study found that the odds of 30-day mortality increase by 16 percent for every patient added to a nurse's caseload, the article said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

The effect of CommonSpirit's IT issues: EHR outages and rescheduled appointments

Chicago-based CommonSpirit, the second-largest nonprofit hospital chain in the U.S., has confirmed a cybersecurity incident has disrupted medical services, IT systems and EHR systems at its facilities across the country. Undisclosed IT incident. A CommonSpirit spokesperson told Becker's in an emailed statement on Oct. 4 that an "IT security issue"...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

ServiceNow secures $250M HHS IT maintenance contract

ServiceNow has been awarded a five-year $250 million IT maintenance contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The agreement was completed in partnership with IT government contractor Carahsoft. Under the terms of the contract, Carahsoft will provide ServiceNow technology, customer, employee and creator workflows to HHS applications, according to the Oct. 6 ServiceNow news release.
TECHNOLOGY
beckershospitalreview.com

3 recent donations to medical schools over $10M

Here are three donations to medical schools over $10 million that Becker's has covered since Sept. 15:. 1. Boston University School of Medicine will be renamed to the Boston University Aram V. Chobanian and Edward Avedisian School of Medicine after Mr. Avedisian donated $100 million to the school, The Boston Globe reported Sept. 29.
CHARITIES
beckershospitalreview.com

National Academy of Medicine: 7 priorities to improve health workers' well-being

The National Academy of Medicine recently released a "National Plan for Health Workforce Well-Being," urging health systems and the U.S. government toward "collective action" to fight burnout. The plan identifies seven priority areas that intend to "enable a sustained state of well-being" for healthcare workers. A chapter was dedicated to...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

12 health systems outsourcing RCM functions

Becker's has reported on 12 health systems that have opted to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1:. 1. West Burlington, Iowa-based Great River Health on Oct. 4 said it is outsourcing medical coding to Omega Healthcare, effective Nov. 1. Omega has offered the 35 affected employees permanent, full-time positions at similar compensation and benefits packages.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Workforce Technology vs. the Ongoing Labor Crisis: Time to Change the Status Quo

Although the workforce crisis has challenged health systems for years, recent statistics are sobering. Two in five nurses are thinking about leaving healthcare over the next two years and four million nurses are expected to retire by 2030. At the same time, the population is aging; by 2050, 88.5 million...
MARKETS

