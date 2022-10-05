Read full article on original website
Week 8 Final: Wilmington 34, New Richmond 13
WILMINGTON — Fourteen plays in to Friday night’s football game between Wilmington and New Richmond, the Hurricane were limping along against yet another SBAAC powerhouse. But then things turned around. The defense came up with a stop and the offense reached the end zone in short order. The...
Capital hands Wilmington College 2-0 loss
BEXLEY, Ohio — Capital University scored a goal in the third minute of play and added another in the second half to defeat the Wilmington College women’s soccer team 2-0 in an Ohio Athletic Conference match at Bernlohr Stadium Wednesday evening. Lizzie Elliott opened the scoring early as...
Quakers clip Comets in OAC home opener 2-1
WILMINGTON, Ohio — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team got a small measure of revenge for last year’s conference tournament defeat as the Fightin’ Quakers beat Capital University 2-1 in an Ohio Athletic Conference contest at Williams Stadium Wednesday evening. The first half got off to...
Lions still unbeaten in American Division volleyball
NEW RICHMOND — Clinton-Massie was unable to knock off New Richmond as the Lions remained unbeaten in SBAAC American Division volleyball Thursday with a 25-14, 25-9, 25-10 win. Massie is 4-14 overall and 0-8 in the American. New Richmond leads the loop at 8-0 and goes to 19-1 in...
Week 8 Final: Williamsburg 48, East Clinton 22
WILLIAMSBURG — East Clinton held an early lead Friday but Williamsburg prevailed in the end 48-22 at WHS. The loss leaves the Astros at 2-6 overall, 0-2 in the National Division. The Wildcats improve to 6-2 overall and 1-1 in league play. The teams have split the last six...
Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON — Bryce Vilvens scored two goals as Wilmington defeated Western Brown 2-1 in SBAAC American Division boys soccer Thursday at Alumni Field. Jose Morales and Aven Patel were credited with assists in the win. Levi Cochran and Blake Wheeler split time in goal for the Hurricane. Wilmington is...
Broncos post win over Hurricane in girls soccer
WILMINGTON — Western Brown defeated Wilmington Thursday night in SBAAC American Division girls soccer at Alumni Field. Taylor Noszka had the only WHS goal, her 20th of the season. Adriana Benitez had an assist. Wilmington is 3-11 overall, 0-8 in the American Division. Western Brown is 7-4-1 overall and...
Week 8 Final: Clinton-Massie 42, Batavia 0
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie celebrated its Homecoming Friday night with a 42-0 football victory over Batavia. The SBAAC American Division triumph at Frank Irelan Field puts Massie at 3-5 on the year, 2-1 in the American Division. Batavia slips to 1-7 overall and 0-3 in league play. Clinton-Massie has...
East Clinton JV bests Blanchester in 2
BLANCHESTER — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Blanchester 25-15, 25-7 Wednesday night. Coach Bob Malone said his squad came out fired up in warmups and it continued throughout the match. East Clinton is 11-3 on the year, 8-0 against SBAAC National Division rivals. Emily Arnold had...
EC junior varsity no trouble at Felicity
FELICITY — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Felicity 25-4, 25-8 Thursday. Karsyn Jamison had 16 straight serves to finish the first set, coach Bob Malone said. She finished with seven aces. three kills, two digs and a block. Taylor Barton had three passes and two digs....
Bulldogs win volleyball match over Falcons
The Clinton-Massie volleyball team was defeated by Batavia 11-25, 17-25, 12-25 Wednesday night in SBAAC American Division play. The Falcons are 4-13 overall and 0-7 in the American. The Bulldogs are 10-8, 2-5. Brelee Addington had three digs while Laila Davis had a kill, an ace and five digs. Natalee...
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Talking Tombstones —A live Historic Sugar Grove Cemetery Tour presented by the Clinton County History Center is Saturday, Oct. 8 (rain date Oct. 15). Stroll and “meet” some of the county’s prominent past citizens.Clinton County History Center’s Talking Tombstones — the second annual cemetery walk. Limited number of day-of-event tickets available onsite at the cemetery Saturday: Active History Center members cost $15, non-members will cost $25 at the cemetery gates. To learn more visit the History Center’s Facebook page or www.clintoncountyhistory.org.
Past becomes the present at Talking Tombstones
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County History Center held its second annual Talking Tombstones cemetery walk on a crisp but mainly sunny Saturday morning and afternoon at Sugar Grove Cemetery. The Center’s largest annual fundraiser featured a variety of local residents in historical costumes portraying former Clinton Countians and recounting...
Honor system is satisfactory for 2 small business owners in Wilmington
WILMINGTON — For the owners of two small business operations in Wilmington, the honor payment system has worked out. A farm produce wagon along Rombach Avenue and Adventure Cove Miniature Golf just off the SR 73 Wilmington Bypass have in recent years made use of an honor system, asking their customers to pay for the harvested vegetables and fruits or the outdoor recreation even though the businesses are not looked after by staff.
Looking like new: Celebrate the 150-year-old Champion Bridge Co. next Friday
WILMINGTON — Come celebrate the 150th Anniversary of Champion Bridge Company and help them honor the many men and women, past and present, that have served the company and community. A ribbon-cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce begins at noon on Friday, Oct. 14...
Electronics recycling event hauls in over 8,500 screen inches
A cool fall Saturday served as the backdrop for a full morning of ferrying electronics from cars to recycling containers. Volunteers from Wilmington FFA, Clinton County Community Action Program and the Clinton County Foundation hauled in 191 televisions, monitors and a massive amount of other electronics for recycling on October 1.
The amazing grace of the gift
Mark Twain is quoted as saying: “It is not what I don’t understand in the Bible that troubles me; but I am troubled by those things which I do understand and which I find very difficult to measure up to.”. Wise man. I find it helpful, especially when...
WHS Class of ‘60 celebrates 80th birthdays
The Wilmington Class of 1960 gathered on August 20 at American Legion Post 39 to celebrate their 80th birthdays. A delicious dinner was provided by McCoy’s Catering. The master of ceremonies was Ed Hill. Programs included honoring 57 deceased members and reading names of 31 members who served in the military, honoring their service.
NVCC revival set for Oct. 16
NEW VIENNA — Evangelist Dan Cook returns to the New Vienna Community Church for Fall Revival Sunday, October 16 with the morning service at 10:30 a.m. and the evening service at 6 p.m. Scott Kirchner will provide special music for the morning service, and the evening worship will feature...
4-county Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Saturday in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO — This year’s Adams, Brown, Clinton and Highland Counties Walk to End Alzheimer’s is on Saturday, October 8. The walk will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. The starting site for the event is Highland County Clerk of Courts, 105 North High St. in Hillsboro. Pre-walk activities...
