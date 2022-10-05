Read full article on original website
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Anis G. Lahoud to Daniel J. Oswald, 817 Mahoning Drive East, Lehighton, property at 737 Lehigh St., $240,000. Wendy C. Hattersley to Kassandra Leigh Schott, 1159 State St., White Haven, property at 1159 State St., $215,000. Franklin Township. Frank P. Huertas to Marcus P. Huertas, Bethlehem, property at 2285 Long...
Times News
State police at Lehighton - crashes
State police at the Lehighton released information on crashes investigated by troopers:. • A one-vehicle crash was reported at 1:16 p.m. on Sept. 22 along Canal Street in Franklin Township, Carbon County. Troopers said Nathan A. Kemmerer, 22, of Lehighton, was driving a 2002 Ford F-350 truck eastbound when he lost control in a left curve. The truck crossed into the westbound lane and onto the berm, where it struck a retaining wall before coming to rest.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Awards $287,895 to Increase Electrical Worker Apprentices in Pennsylvania
Governor Tom Wolf is continuing his commitment to the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $287,895 in new funding through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program for IBEW Local 743 to provide training for more than 30 electrical industry apprentices in Pennsylvania. “It’s vitally important to recruit and...
Pa. State Police announce 3rd quarter firearm denials
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Thursday, Oct. 6 the number of firearm purchase details and investigations from July 1 to Sept. 30.
Man charged with hacking a Lackawanna County business computer
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a man with intentionally damaging a business’ private computer system. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Molinaro, 28, of Plains Township, allegedly transmitted information via the internet to intentionally interrupt the network operations of a Lackawanna County business, resulting in a loss of more than $5,000. […]
Times News
State police at Frackville
State police at Frackville reported on the following cases in Schuylkill County:. • On Sept. 26 at 11:48 p.m. troopers conducted a traffic stop of a 2014 Dodge Avenger along Third Street in Minersville. The driver had fled a domestic dispute involving a firearm in the area covered by the Schuylkill Haven barracks.
skooknews.com
PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
Times News
Two area 4-H members earn best of show at Allentown Fair
Two Lehigh 4-H members were awarded the honor of Best in Show for their 4-H entries at the 2022 Great Allentown Fair. • Allison Emanuel of Laurys Station for her painting. The entries were all created as part of a 4-H project that showcases the member’s skills and what they have learned through their time in 4-H.
Times News
L. Towamensing hears argument against sludge
Members of Save Carbon County urged Lower Towamensing Township supervisors Tuesday night to back their efforts to get the state government to enact stricter laws on its use and manufacturing of sludge, and to give municipalities more control over their own ordinances regarding its use. The organization presented a letter...
Times News
Carbon voters face land decision
Next month Carbon County voters will decide if the county should borrow money to preserve farms and forests. A referendum on the ballot for the November general election asks voters whether the county should borrow up to $10 million over the next 20 years to fund open space preservation. Bond...
State charges garages, car dealers with 'title washing' fraud
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania attorney general's office has announced charges against more than a dozen businesses and individuals in a car "title washing" scheme. The businesses include a title company, garages, and used car dealers in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Carbon, and Monroe Counties. According to a release from...
Do earthquakes happen in Pennsylvania?
PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — When people think of earthquakes, they usually think of the west coast getting impacted by a major quake, or even the 1974 hit movie Earthquake. But, did you know they occur on the east coast? More specifically, Pennsylvania? The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natura Resources says that earthquakes happen due […]
Times News
County opens bid for opera house HVAC work
After reworking the scope of work, bids were opened for the Mauch Chunk Opera House HVAC project were opened. On Thursday, the Carbon County Commissioners, during their public meeting, officially opened the bids via PennBid. This is the second time the county put the project out for bid. At the request of the opera house, the previous bids, which totaled over $200,000 for HVAC and electrical projects, were rejected earlier this year.
Times News
Turnpike crashes
State police reported the following crashes on the Pennsylvania Turnpike:. • A Tamaqua man was cited for careless driving after a two-vehicle crash at 10:48 a.m. Sept. 27. State police at the King of Prussia barracks said it happened in Lower Milford Township when Brian W. Ives, 35, was driving a 2009 Toyota Highlander southbound. Police said he became distracted when he started to utilize his cellphone and the Highlander struck the rear of a turnpike vehicle, a 2011 Mack Truck that was towing a traffic attenuator while setting a slow pace for a construction project that was taking place about seven miles south of the crash location. It was driven by Brian F. Doyle, 62, of Levittown.
8 businesses charged with selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
Rowhome fire in Schuylkill County affects several families
MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of firefighters were on the scene of a rowhome fire in Schuylkill County Friday night. Eyewitness News was on the scene of a fire on the 100 block of East Mahanoy Street in Mahanoy City. Officials tell Eyewitness News the fire was first reported around 7:52 p.m. and […]
Four men charged with drug trafficking in Luzerne, Lackawanna counties
SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four out of nine people are facing drug charges for allegedly trafficking drugs in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, between May 2021 and April 2022 in Luzerne County, Gerinardo Rivera, 52, of Plains, Ramon Severino Fernandez, 40, of Kingston, Andrew Pope, 44, of Wilkes-Barre, and […]
Number of Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level rises from 4 to 7
Seven counties were at high as of Oct. 7. See the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community level map, case counts and more.
"Title washing" probe nets 19 people in NEPA
State Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges have been filed against 19 individuals and 13 businesses for what is called "title washing". They include George Frietto of George's Garage in Scranton as well as several car dealers and PA Title and Tag company in Lackawanna County and car dealers and garages in Carbon, Luzerne and Monroe counties as well. The title fraud scheme involved vehicles that were "totaled" in crashes which had to undergo a safety inspection to determine their safety. It's alleged Frietto claimed to have inspected hundreds of vehicles and submitted photos of the vehicles which did not match the paperwork of the make and model. The vehicles then appeared legitimate for resale when they were not safe.
Times News
$14,000 stolen from bank account
A 80-year-old Monroe County man says a large amount of money was taken from his bank account. State police at Fern Ridge said troopers responded to a residence along Countryside Drive, in Chestnuthill Township, on Sept. 3 for a report of a theft. The resident told troopers that about $14,000 was removed from his bank account sometime overnight. The investigation is continuing.
