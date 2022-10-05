Read full article on original website
YG Debuts ‘I Got Issues’
It may be hard to believe, but YG is already a decade into his career. Back in 2010, he caught fire with the success of “Toot It and Boot It” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and he hasn’t looked back since. Over the last decade and change, he’s toured with Lil’ Wayne, hopped on record with Drake and starred in movies with Snoop Dogg. Simply put, he’s cemented himself as a staple on the West Coast. Still, he’s continuing to build a legacy that will impact others in the region for years to come. Last year, he teamed up with California’s own Mozzy for a joint album and he dropped a compilation with his record imprint, 4Hunnid. This year, he’s turning back toward his solo career as he releases his sixth studio album, I Got Issues.
DJ Drama Takes Home ‘DJ Of The Year’ Honors At The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
The art of DJ’ing is far from dead. Thus far, the 2020s have provided a platform for DJ D-Nice to take Club Quarantine around the world. Meanwhile, DJ Cassidy has taken Pass The Mic to television and Washington, D.C. for the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Not to be forgotten, DJ sourMILK and Justin Credible continue to bring dope freestyles to the people and the legacy of the late DJ Kay Slay lives on forever. In the end, DJ Drama was able to do all that he needed to do and then some to take home “DJ of the Year” honors at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards.
Drake Announces Show At Apollo Theater
Drake has put out three full-length projects and Scary Hours II since the Scorpion tour ended. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has limited the number of times that he has been able to perform in front of a live audience, but that will change in the near future. The Toronto native has announced that he will perform at the legendary Apollo Theater on November 11, 2022. With that said, tickets will be hard to come by. In order to gain entry to this exclusive event, fans must visit the link in his Instagram bio and read the following instructions from SiriusXM.
Freddie Gibbs Returns With ‘$oul $old $eparately’
Four years after the release of Freddie, Gary, Indiana native Freddie Gibbs has returned with his fifth solo studio album, $oul $old Separately. The 15-track project includes contributions from Kelly Price, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Raekwon, DJ Paul, Pusha T, Musiq Soulchild and Scarface. The newly released project also includes previously released tracks like “Dark Hearted” and “Too Much” along with production from Alchemist, Kaytranada, Jake One, Boi-1da, James Blake, DJ Dahi and Madlib among others.
Glorilla, EST Gee Lead CMG’s Spotlight Performance At The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
Last decade, crews dominated the Hip-Hop scene. Kanye West led G.O.O.D Music while Rick Ross put together MMG and Lil’ Wayne championed Young Money. This decade, crews have seemingly taken somewhat of a step back. However, Yo Gotti and CMG are looking to change all of that. Headquartered in Memphis, the label has signed 42 Dugg, Glorilla, EST Gee, Blocboy JB and many others. With the success of the imprint at an all-time high, Yo Gotti and company took their talents to Atlanta, Georgia for the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards.
Glorilla Wins ‘Best Breakthrough Artist Of The Year’ At The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
Each and every category at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards is stacked. In the “Best Hip-Hop Album of the Year” category, It’s Almost Dry is going head to head with Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers. Elsewhere, “Family Ties” is competing with “Johnny P’s Caddy” in the “Best Collaboration” category. With that said, no category was harder to pick than the “Best Breakthrough Artist of the Year” category.
Fivio Foreign, Lil’ Tjay Close Out The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
All good things must come to a close. Tonight, the BET Hip-Hop Awards have honored Trina, given a platform to rising young artists and brought together legends like No Malice and Pusha T. Through it all, Fat Joe has been around to keep the energy up and lead the show. As the show ends and transitions into DJ Cassidy’s latest Pass The Mic special, one last performance is scheduled to close the show.
Ye Ali Teams Up With Jahkoy For ‘FYD’
Yes, great R&B music is released in the spring, summer and winter. However, it always seems to hit just a little bit differently when the temperature first starts to drop and the leaves begin changing colors. In the coming weeks, DRAM, Joyce Wrice, Alex Vaughn and several others are planning to release new music. Now, the man that the people heave referred to as the “Traphouse Jodeci” has returned with new music for the first time in nearly a year. Yes, you read that correctly. Ye Ali is back!
Kenzo B, Young Devyn Team Up For ‘The Facts’
Across the music industry, a spotlight has been placed on the next generation of woman telling their stories from behind the microphone. Earlier this week, Latto picked up “Song of the Year” honors at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards while Glorilla won the “Breakthrough Artist of the Year” award. Elsewhere, Andscape delivered a piece entitled “The next first ladies of rap.” While the report highlighted the likes of Baby Tate, Flo Milli and Rico Nasty, it largely excluded young women making noise out of New York except for Lady London. In the state that gave birth to Hip-Hop, there is no shortage of women ready to rise to the level of stardom that Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have reached. Armani Caesar, Lola Brooke, Billy B and Ice Spice are just a few names that come to mind. Tonight, two of the women reshaping New York’s Hip-Hop scene for a new generation have teamed up to deliver a new record. Their names are Kenzo B and Young Devyn.
Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards: Cyphers, Nominees & More
Where: Cobb Energy Center (Atlanta, GA) It is the night BET has billed as the “biggest night in Hip-Hop” of 2022. The time has come for the 2022 BET Awards. Over the years, the annual award show has delivered memorable cyphers, classic performances and much more. This fall, BET promises to keep up tradition with another night of unforgettable entertainment.
Kenyon Dixon Delivers ‘Getting Late’
As the temperature drops and the leaves on the trees begin changing colors, many long for the days of cocktails, trips to the beach and warm weather getaways. While island vacations are nice and memorable, sometimes the best getaway is a person who makes you feel like you matter when the person you’re with is nowhere to be found. “Getting Late” by Kenyon Dixon is the perfect soundtrack to those inescapable moments of infatuation.
NBA Youngboy Returns With ‘3800 Degrees’
Few artists have had a more eventful year than Kentrell Gaulden, better known as Youngboy Never Broke Again to some or NBA Youngboy to others. Not only has he delivered an album and earned a Grammy win for his contributions to Call Me If You Get Lost, but he also picked up a victory in court. On July 15, 2022, the Louisiana native was found not guilty after being put on trial for federal firearms charges. Since then, he picked up two nominations at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards and his manager has teased the possibility of a nationwide tour.
NBA・
Chlöe Bailey To Lead Pepsi’s Footloose-Inspired Campaign
Chlöe and Halle Bailey have delivered a number of hypnotic R&B and soul tracks over the years and they also appeared in Grown-ish together for multiple seasons, but they have used the last few years to spread their wings individually. Halle Bailey has experimented with her own sound as a solo artist while also landing the lead role in Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Meanwhile, Chlöe has delivered her fair share of solo tracks, performed at the MTV Video Music Awards and earned a spot on the ONE Musicfest stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Now, she’s taking her talents to Pepsi.
Alex Vaughn Publishes ‘The Hurtbook’
Something is certainly in the water down in the nation’s capital. Just a few weeks ago, Washington, D.C. native Ari Lennox shared her sophomore album, age/sex/location. Shortly thereafter, PG County native Reggie Becton returned with the second single from his upcoming project, Sad Boy Vol. 1. Now, LVRN’s Alex Vaughn is carrying the baton with her new project, The Hurtbook.
Reggie Becton Sets The Stage For New EP With ‘Streets’
As someone who is currently navigating the dating scene, I can say that it is honestly terrible. However, it does have its redeeming qualities like experiencing brunch in Washington, D.C. as a single man or finding the perfect “sneaky link” for those cold, winter nights we’re about to endure. Ok, maybe I’m trifling. Maybe, the dating streets are toxic at the moment. Fortunately, the toxicity of this dating scene is just what the producer ordered for Reggie Becton’s new single, “Streets.” Made in collaboration with the talented Ehll Evans, “Streets” is the perfect “crying in the club” anthem for those who are trying to get past that one person that refuses to leave our thoughts.
Pusha T Brings Out No Malice At The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
Good things truly do come to those who wait. It has been more than a decade since Pusha T and No Malice appeared on stage at an award show together. Fortunately, that all changed this evening as the brotherly duo teamed up to perform “Grindin” at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards in Atlanta, Georgia.
Armani White Brings Out N.O.R.E To Perform The ‘Billie Eilish’ Remix At The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
A number of records have dominated playlists, DJ sets and airwaves throughout the summer. “F.N.F” introduced the world to Glorilla, Burna Boy had the whole world singing “Last Last” at every function and Bad Bunny and Beyoncé delivered hit after hit from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Not to mention, Steve Lacy just went number one with “Bad Habits.” Somewhat under the radar, Armani Caesar’s “Billie Eilish” has not only achieved commercial success, but also injects energy into every room that it is played in. That’s why Armani White was invited to take the stage at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards.
And The Winner Is: The Complete List Of Winners At The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
When BET revealed the nominees for the 2022 Hip-Hop Awards, it was clear that there were no easy categories. For each and every award, there were multiple nominees worthy of walking away with hardware. However, there could only be one winner in each category…sort of. Caresha, Please and Drink Champs did tie in the “Best Hip-Hop Platform” category, but other awards did go to a single recipient. By the end of the night, Kendrick Lamar and pgLang seemingly cleaned up by winning six awards. Drake also took home two awards of his own while Trina received the “I Am Hip-Hop” award. Check out the complete list of winner’s from the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards.
G Herbo Shares ‘Survivor’s Remorse: A Side’
“Let me tell you what my life like,” Chicago’s own G Herbo captioned his Instagram post on September 12 as he shared the cover of his latest album, Survivor’s Remorse: A Side. To say that G Herbo has lived a wild life would be an understatement. It...
Rory Presents ‘Don’t Go’ Featuring Pink Sweat$, Sinead Harnett
Jessie Reyez may have said it best when she sang, “I know nobody gets outta love alive. We either break up when we’re young or we say goodbye when we die.” While it is rather grim to say out loud, love either ends with a breakup or death. Neither outcome makes for fun conversation at parties, but it does create great music. In his latest release, “Don’t Go,” Rory recruits Pink Sweat$ and Sinead Harnett to offer their perspectives of a relationship that is passionate, yet fleeting, but neither party really wants it really to be over even though that it is.
