Kitty Hawk police officer on leave after shooting, killing dog
KITTY HAWK, N.C. — A police officer in the Outer Banks is on administrative leave after officials said he shot and killed a dog. According to the Town of Kitty Hawk, on Saturday, Oct. 1, the officer responded to a 911 call about a loose dog running and being aggressive toward children in the 4000 block of Smith Street.
1 injured, 1 in custody following shooting on Lasalle Drive in Virginia Beach
According to Virginia Beach Police, the call for the shooting came in just after 3:50 p.m. in the 3800 block of Lasalle Drive.
Person shot near Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person was hurt in a shooting near Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon, according to police. The Virginia Beach Police Department said it happened in the 3800 block of Lasalle Drive. One person is in custody and investigators are working to identify others involved.
Elizabeth City man charged with murder
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Elizabeth City man was arrested Wednesday for murder. The Elizabeth City Police Department says James Felton, Jr., 38, has been charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Police say Felton was given no bond...
Man arrested in connection to fatal White St. shooting in Elizabeth City
38-year-old James Darnell Felton Jr. was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Arrest made after bathroom set on fire in Suffolk 7-Eleven
SUFFOLK, Va. — A North Carolina man was arrested for allegedly setting a fire in the bathroom of a Suffolk 7-Eleven store on Wednesday morning. Christopher Sharon, 44, of Gates County, was charged with destruction of property and is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail. The fire...
Elizabeth City man arrested for homicide after being on the run for weeks
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — On Wednesday, authorities in Elizabeth City arrested a man for an August homicide. James Darnell Felton Jr., 38, is charged with the death of 29-year-old Marcus Lee Moore. On August 27, officers found Moore dead in the roadway in the 500 block of White Street.
Elizabeth City police searching for murder suspect
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City police are searching for a man accused of murder. The Elizabeth City Police Department says 28-year-old Timothy Laster Jr., of Elizabeth City, should be considered armed and dangerous. He has a warrant out for the murder of 38-year-old Erin Gibbs on Sept. 23rd.
Meet the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office's new K9: Pablo
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office (VBSO) has welcomed a new drug-detecting K9 into its family: Pablo, a 17-month-old German shepherd born in the Netherlands. The K9 will help Virginia Beach deputies screen the city's correctional center and other public places for drugs, including cocaine,...
Chopper 10: Vehicles crash into Virginia Beach home; 2 hurt
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Part of S Rosemont Road in Virginia Beach is currently closed as police investigate a multi-vehicle crash. Read the full story HERE.
Mom pulls son with autism from Virginia school after caught-on-video incident
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Kai Foreman is your typical 5-year-old boy in many ways. He’s a happy child who loves to play – especially with dinosaurs. But like any kid, Kai has tough days too. One of those particularly tough days happened in June when his mom, Wendy Galicia, dropped Kai off for class at […]
Chesapeake mom warns others of EBT scam after losing benefits
A Chesapeake mother is asking others to watch out after she became victim to a phishing attack that robbed her of her EBT benefits.
Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax will represent Donovon Lynch's family
Lynch was shot by a Virginia Beach police officer during a violent night at the Oceanfront. His family is trying to pursue a wrongful death lawsuit.
3 people displaced, cat dies in mobile home fire in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three people are displaced and one cat is dead after a fire at a mobile home in Virginia Beach. Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Holland Drive just after 6 p.m. to a fire at a mobile home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes.
Old stretch of N.C. 12 known as the 'S-Curves' to be returned to OBX wildlife refuge
RODANTHE, N.C. — A former section of an Outer Banks highway that was routinely covered by ocean overwash will be permanently removed and returned to a wildlife refuge, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said. The two-mile stretch of what was once part of N.C. 12 in Dare County...
New Virginia Beach traffic lanes finished near Witchduck exit of I-264 East
The new pattern will take time to get used to. But VDOT spokeswoman Shelby Dell said drivers exiting on Witchduck should simply stick to the two right lanes.
Two Dare County employees receive pins honoring long-time service
Two Dare County employees were recognized with a service pin presentation at the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Joshua Coltraine, Environmental Health Supervisor for the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services’ Public Health Division, 15-year pin....
Chesapeake mother dies after giving birth
A Chesapeake restaurant is rallying around the family of one of their own.
Precautionary swimming advisory lifted for ocean and sound waters, with exception of a few areas in Dare County
The precautionary advisory against swimming issued due to Hurricane Ian is now lifted for coastal waters, except for one sound-side and one ocean-side site in Dare County. State officials have lifted the precautionary advisory for ocean and sound-side recreational swimming sites in Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Onslow, Carteret, and Hyde counties. Test results of water samples taken from these waters show bacterial levels that meet the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s safe swimming standards.
Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
