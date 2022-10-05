ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitty Hawk, NC

WRAL News

Kitty Hawk police officer on leave after shooting, killing dog

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — A police officer in the Outer Banks is on administrative leave after officials said he shot and killed a dog. According to the Town of Kitty Hawk, on Saturday, Oct. 1, the officer responded to a 911 call about a loose dog running and being aggressive toward children in the 4000 block of Smith Street.
WITN

Elizabeth City man charged with murder

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Elizabeth City man was arrested Wednesday for murder. The Elizabeth City Police Department says James Felton, Jr., 38, has been charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Police say Felton was given no bond...
City
Crime & Safety
13News Now

Arrest made after bathroom set on fire in Suffolk 7-Eleven

SUFFOLK, Va. — A North Carolina man was arrested for allegedly setting a fire in the bathroom of a Suffolk 7-Eleven store on Wednesday morning. Christopher Sharon, 44, of Gates County, was charged with destruction of property and is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail. The fire...
WITN

Elizabeth City police searching for murder suspect

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City police are searching for a man accused of murder. The Elizabeth City Police Department says 28-year-old Timothy Laster Jr., of Elizabeth City, should be considered armed and dangerous. He has a warrant out for the murder of 38-year-old Erin Gibbs on Sept. 23rd.
PIX11

Mom pulls son with autism from Virginia school after caught-on-video incident

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Kai Foreman is your typical 5-year-old boy in many ways. He’s a happy child who loves to play – especially with dinosaurs. But like any kid, Kai has tough days too. One of those particularly tough days happened in June when his mom, Wendy Galicia, dropped Kai off for class at […]
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13News Now

3 people displaced, cat dies in mobile home fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three people are displaced and one cat is dead after a fire at a mobile home in Virginia Beach. Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Holland Drive just after 6 p.m. to a fire at a mobile home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes.
obxtoday.com

Two Dare County employees receive pins honoring long-time service

Two Dare County employees were recognized with a service pin presentation at the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Joshua Coltraine, Environmental Health Supervisor for the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services’ Public Health Division, 15-year pin....
big945.com

Precautionary swimming advisory lifted for ocean and sound waters, with exception of a few areas in Dare County

The precautionary advisory against swimming issued due to Hurricane Ian is now lifted for coastal waters, except for one sound-side and one ocean-side site in Dare County. State officials have lifted the precautionary advisory for ocean and sound-side recreational swimming sites in Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Onslow, Carteret, and Hyde counties. Test results of water samples taken from these waters show bacterial levels that meet the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s safe swimming standards.
PhillyBite

Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
