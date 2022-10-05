ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

NACON has updated the RIG PRO headset range for Xbox and PC, available now

By Jennifer Young
Windows Central
Windows Central
 3 days ago

What you need to know

  • NACON has launched its RIG PRO series in Europe today, they are already available for sale in the US.
  • There are eight headsets over three ranges: The RIG 300 PRO range, RIG 500 PRO GEN 2 range and the RIG 800 PRO.
  • The headsets are priced across the ranges at €29.99, €79.99 and €199.99 respectively.

Nacon has refreshed its popular RIG PRO range by releasing eight new editions of its headsets to Europe and the UK. There are three ranges available each to suit a different budget, and for use with Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo Switch and PC. Read on for details on each unit.

RIG 300 PRO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aFzdN_0iN17Y3y00

(Image credit: Nacon)

The RIG 300 PRO comes in at the lower end of the price scale at a pleasing £29.99/€29.99. You can check our our review of it's predecessor, the RIG 300 here . Nacon claim to still be able to deliver top-quality performance and comfortable wear at this price. This brand states this headset has an ultra-light frame for comfort, and the oversized earcups feature 40mm drivers for gamers to experience the deepest of bass. The microphone slides to the upright position for easy storage and gaming on the go. All the models in the range should be compatible with any device that has a 3.5mm jack however the recommended models for each platform are:

- 300 PRO HX for Xbox in black or white
- 300 PRO HS for Playstation in black or white
- 300 PRO HN for Nintendo Switch in black only

RIG 500 PRO GEN 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DamV3_0iN17Y3y00

(Image credit: Nacon)

The RIG 500 PRO GEN 2 is an updated version of the first generation , adding some simple upgrades to the original design and coming in at a mid-range price point of £79.99/€79.99. The headband is supposedly durable and made of flexible steel, and the ear cushions are crafted from dual-material to block out external noises disturbing your gaming sessions. The 50mm drivers are optimized for games with 3D sound, so you should hear from exactly which direction you got gunned down in Overwatch 2 . Generously, the RIG 500 PRO GEN 2 comes bundled with a 2-year code for Dolby Atmos . Like the other headsets in the range, this should be compatible with any device with a 3.5mm jack, however it comes with a Y-splitter cable ideal for soundcards and tailored toward the PC gaming market. The recommended models for your platform of choice are:

-500 PRO HC GEN 2 for consoles in black or white
-500 PRO HA GEN 2 for PC in black only

RIG 800 PRO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iHGUt_0iN17Y3y00

(Image credit: Nacon)

The RIG 800 PRO is the top of the range, and comes with a multi-functional base to both charge and store the headset. The base also provides a wireless connection, storing a removable USB adapter to be plugged into your PC or console. We reviewed it's previous version under Plantronics here .

The RIG 800 PRO is advertised as capable of 24-hour battery life from one single charging session. While visibly more luxurious than the other headsets in the range, it claims to be just as lightweight in the frame and also made with dual-material cushion ear cups. 40mm drivers deliver enhanced bass and 3D sound for audiophiles. The RIG 800 PRO is priced at £199.99/€199.99 and comes bundled with a lifetime Dolby Atmos license. The models available are as follows, and come in black only:

-800 PRO HX for Xbox
-800 PRO HS for Playstation
-800 PRO HD for PC

We'll have to put these headsets to the test to see how they stand up in what is an increasingly competitive market. Stay tuned for our review coming soon.

In the meantime, if you want to see our tried, tested, and Windows Central-approved headsets — check out our Best Xbox Headsets feature.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headsets#Europe#Video Game#Nintendo Switch
Autoblog

Elon Musk selling Tesla stock to buy Twitter is 'like selling caviar to buy $2 pizza'

Elon Musk's revived Twitter deal will be disastrous for Tesla, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives has warned. A significant chunk of Musk's $250 billion fortune is tied up in Tesla shares and his stake in SpaceX. Ives said that Musk will have to offload more Tesla shares to fund his takeover attempt – which could lead to the electric vehicle maker's stock falling further.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Daily Mail

Apple will be forced to change its iPhone charger in Europe after EU approves new law stating that all mobile phones, tablets and cameras must use USB-C by 2024

In a blow for Apple, the EU has approved a law that will make USB-C charging ports mandatory on all phones, tablets and other electronic devices. Approved by the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday, the law will force Apple to stop selling iPhones with that use its proprietary power connector, known as 'Lightning', in EU countries.
CELL PHONES
Windows Central

Windows Central

192
Followers
1K+
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy