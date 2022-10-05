ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vape shop closes after car crash in North Carolina causes structural damage to its building

By Rodney Overton
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Raleigh business had structural damage after it was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. outside a vape shop in the 7800 block of Target Circle, which is an area of shops between Triangle Town Center mall and Target, Raleigh police said.

According to police, the driver of a silver Volkswagen sedan hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, causing the crash.

The building had “some structural damage” from the crash, according to Raleigh Fire Battalion Chief Brian Sherrill.

After the crash, the vape shop closed for the day. Photos from the scene showed the Volkswagen on the sidewalk with front-end damage. An area of bricks on the side of the building was damaged.

Police said no one was injured.

