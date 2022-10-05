ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WHYY

Upper Darby libraries will stop charging fines on overdue materials

The Upper Darby Township & Sellers Memorial Public Library is now fine-free. It joins several other libraries in Delaware County and the Free Library of Philadelphia in a shift towards barrier-free services. Overdue library materials will no longer accrue fines. Upper Darby residents with existing overdue fines on their library...
UPPER DARBY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Tackling Homelessness a Major Aim in SEPTA's New Security Plan

NBC10 is one of more than 20 news organizations collaboratively reporting on solutions to poverty and Philadelphia’s push towards economic mobility. Under its newly released security plan, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority will seek to improve rider safety while addressing “vulnerable” people who use its facilities for shelter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot Underground at Center City SEPTA Station

A fight in the underground of SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line subway station across from Philadelphia City Hall escalated into a shooting that left a young man injured ahead of the Thursday morning commute. Just before 4 a.m., a SEPTA police officer was approached at 15th and Market streets in Center City...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA overhauling bus route system for 1st time in decades

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the first time in decades, SEPTA is overhauling its entire bus route system, and it could impact how you get in and around Philadelphia and its suburbs.SEPTA officials want to make big changes -- everything from having fewer buses in Center City to changing bus routes altogether.Amid the hustle and bustle at the Olney Transportation Center, Briana Quinones of North Philadelphia waits for her bus that goes to the Plymouth Meeting Mall, where she works."It's good because my job is like, as soon as I get off the bus," Quinones said, "I can walk right to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Latino family breaking barriers together within Philadelphia Fire Department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, a Latino family from Northeast Philadelphia is breaking barriers together within the Philadelphia Fire Department. It's not every day you meet a family, like the Sierra Ortiz familia, all humble heroes. "It kind of just happened organically, my kids were raised in the department," Chief Hector Sierra said. Cecilia Ortiz is the first Latina captain in the Philadelphia Fire Department. "You have to be strong to be a Latina, to represent your own culture, to represent yourself as a female, and especially in a department like this where you're kind of like the minority," Oritz...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man fatally shot outside FedEx facility near Philadelphia International Airport

TINICUM, Pa. (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed at a cargo area near the Philadelphia International Airport. The search is on for his accused killer.CBS3 has learned this appears to have all started with a fight during the work day. The shooting happened a little after 2 p.m. on Friday outside the FedEx facility at the the cargo area near the airport off Tinicum Island Road.CBS3 has been told the shooting happened in the parking lot.Sources say there was some kind of fight between two workers. One employee then waited for the other to come outside and that's when the shooting happened.CBS3 has been told the victim is a 51-year-old and was shot in the face.FedEx released a statement about the shooting:"We are shocked and saddened by this senseless act of violence. our heartfelt thoughts are with the victim and all those affected by this tragic event. we are fully cooperating with the investigating authorities."The Delaware County District Attorney's Office said they are investigating the incident. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Former school employee stole $95K in district property, authorities say

A former purchasing agent for the Princeton school district stole more than $95,000 in district property, often re-selling it and keeping the money, authorities said. April Taylor, 58, of Philadelphia, used forged purchase orders to buy electronic devices and custom interior doors among other items, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
PRINCETON, NJ
