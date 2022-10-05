Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery Mac
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky FundraiserMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Viral Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Norristown, PA
Related
SEPTA expands program allowing companies to give employees free transit passes as perk
FMC Corporation is the latest large-scale Philadelphia company to join SEPTA’s expanded Key Advantage program, which allows employers to buy all-access transit passes at a deep discount and pass them on to their workers as free passes.
Upper Darby libraries will stop charging fines on overdue materials
The Upper Darby Township & Sellers Memorial Public Library is now fine-free. It joins several other libraries in Delaware County and the Free Library of Philadelphia in a shift towards barrier-free services. Overdue library materials will no longer accrue fines. Upper Darby residents with existing overdue fines on their library...
NBC Philadelphia
Tackling Homelessness a Major Aim in SEPTA's New Security Plan
NBC10 is one of more than 20 news organizations collaboratively reporting on solutions to poverty and Philadelphia’s push towards economic mobility. Under its newly released security plan, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority will seek to improve rider safety while addressing “vulnerable” people who use its facilities for shelter.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot Underground at Center City SEPTA Station
A fight in the underground of SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line subway station across from Philadelphia City Hall escalated into a shooting that left a young man injured ahead of the Thursday morning commute. Just before 4 a.m., a SEPTA police officer was approached at 15th and Market streets in Center City...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SEPTA overhauling bus route system for 1st time in decades
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the first time in decades, SEPTA is overhauling its entire bus route system, and it could impact how you get in and around Philadelphia and its suburbs.SEPTA officials want to make big changes -- everything from having fewer buses in Center City to changing bus routes altogether.Amid the hustle and bustle at the Olney Transportation Center, Briana Quinones of North Philadelphia waits for her bus that goes to the Plymouth Meeting Mall, where she works."It's good because my job is like, as soon as I get off the bus," Quinones said, "I can walk right to...
phillyvoice.com
The Green Resource Center, a PHS effort to reduce food insecurity in Montgomery County, to open to the public
The Green Resource Center in Norristown, an environmental education and food production space established in 2021 by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society to combat food insecurity in Montgomery County, will open to the public for the first time on Monday. The center, which spans three acres at Norristown Farm Park, includes...
A car landed upside-down in a construction site in Philadelphia
It was a bizarre sight in Philadelphia, where a recent crash in the Fishtown neighborhood resulted in a car stuck upside-down, grill-first, in a construction site. According to BillyPenn, the incident took place yesterday afternoon at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Oxford Street. It’s unknown if anyone was injured.
Story of Angel: Dog found 'clinging to life' in North Philly home now on road to recovery
Dog Rescued: "Angel was covered in live fleas and flea dirt. She was hypothermic, dehydrated, anemic, and had an increased respiratory rate and effort. The clock was ticking, and there was no time to waste," the PSCPA said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Philadelphia
This Montgomery Co. Community Ranks as One of Best Places to Live in U.S.
A Montgomery County town has been named one of the best places to live in the U.S., according to a new ranking released by Money magazine. Abington, located 12 miles from Center City Philadelphia, ranks No. 24 on the list, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 2022 ranking of the...
PA Task Force 1 assists in search and rescue operations in Fort Myers, Fla.
Pennsylvania Task Force 1 continues its work in Fort Myers, Florida, which saw extensive damage done to its waterfront, and left many residents without power and drinkable water. Last week, 45 members of PA-TF1 drove more than 500 miles from Philadelphia to Columbia, South Carolina before being relocated to hard...
Decision expected next week on Delco Memorial transition to behavioral health facility
A decision is expected soon in plan for Crozer Health to convert Delaware Memorial Hospital into a behavioral health facility, which could close crucial parts of the hospital ahead of 2026.
Latino family breaking barriers together within Philadelphia Fire Department
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, a Latino family from Northeast Philadelphia is breaking barriers together within the Philadelphia Fire Department. It's not every day you meet a family, like the Sierra Ortiz familia, all humble heroes. "It kind of just happened organically, my kids were raised in the department," Chief Hector Sierra said. Cecilia Ortiz is the first Latina captain in the Philadelphia Fire Department. "You have to be strong to be a Latina, to represent your own culture, to represent yourself as a female, and especially in a department like this where you're kind of like the minority," Oritz...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Northeast Philly siblings open Georgian restaurant in Reading Terminal Market
A brother-sister duo have opened a new Georgian restaurant in Reading Terminal Market, called Saami Somi, which means three doughs. They specialize in hand-kneaded, cheese- and egg-filled bread boats.
fox29.com
Philadelphia's trash problem made simpler through crowdfunding program
PHILADELPHIA - It’s a common complaint in neighborhoods across Philadelphia – residents are tired of all the trash around their communities. There are some people actually paying for an extra service to get the job done. "People are so fired up about this issue, maybe they wouldn’t be...
CBS News
Trucker crashes into dental center in Ridley Township, Delaware County
WOODLYN, Pa. (CBS) -- A trucker was cut-off by a driver and crashed into the Ridley Dental Center in Ridley Township on Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on MacDade Boulevard. Officials said the trucker slammed on the brakes, ran into a couple of SUVs and...
Man fatally shot outside FedEx facility near Philadelphia International Airport
TINICUM, Pa. (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed at a cargo area near the Philadelphia International Airport. The search is on for his accused killer.CBS3 has learned this appears to have all started with a fight during the work day. The shooting happened a little after 2 p.m. on Friday outside the FedEx facility at the the cargo area near the airport off Tinicum Island Road.CBS3 has been told the shooting happened in the parking lot.Sources say there was some kind of fight between two workers. One employee then waited for the other to come outside and that's when the shooting happened.CBS3 has been told the victim is a 51-year-old and was shot in the face.FedEx released a statement about the shooting:"We are shocked and saddened by this senseless act of violence. our heartfelt thoughts are with the victim and all those affected by this tragic event. we are fully cooperating with the investigating authorities."The Delaware County District Attorney's Office said they are investigating the incident.
Parents push for more safety precautions after South Philly school left with no crossing guard
Police have previously said they were seriously short-staffed when it came to crossing guards.
billypenn.com
SEPTA’s big bus redesign; What really is the Union League?; Police assigned to civilian jobs | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. What is the Union League — and why is it honoring DeSantis?. The Union League of Philadelphia’s first ever gold medal was given...
fox29.com
City of Philadelphia offers formal apology for running experiments on inmates at Holmesburg Prison
PHILADELPHIA - The city of Philadelphia issued an apology Thursday for the unethical medical experiments performed on mostly Black inmates at its Holmesburg Prison from the 1950s through the 1970s. The move comes after community activists and families of some of those inmates raised the need for a formal apology....
Former school employee stole $95K in district property, authorities say
A former purchasing agent for the Princeton school district stole more than $95,000 in district property, often re-selling it and keeping the money, authorities said. April Taylor, 58, of Philadelphia, used forged purchase orders to buy electronic devices and custom interior doors among other items, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 2