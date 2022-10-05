ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elberta, AL

Elberta schools burglarized, charges filed against juvenile, adult arrested

By Summer Poole
 3 days ago

ELBERTA, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Elberta Police Department said they are investigating burglaries that have happened at Elberta schools Sunday night.

Officers said on Monday, Oct. 3, they found out about burglaries that took place at Elberta Elementary, Middle and High Schools. No damage was reported to officers but many items were stolen.

After an initial investigation, officers arrested an adult and filed charges against a juvenile for the crime. Officers were able to recover the stolen items and have deemed this case closed.

