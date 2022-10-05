ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Woman accused of attacking boyfriend with knife

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago

An Odessa woman was arrested Friday night after her boyfriend accused her of attacking him with a knife.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, police received a 911 call shortly before 7 p.m. Friday about a stabbing victim in the 1100 block of West 13th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old man with an open deep laceration on his left forearm and he was taken to Medical Center Hospital.

Later, when officers spoke to the man at the hospital, he told them his girlfriend, Tiffany Rios, 35, asked him if he was coming to her apartment on Whitaker because she didn’t have any money to feed her kids, the report stated.

The man said Rios became upset with him because he wouldn’t give her any money, grabbed a knife and jabbed at him with it, according to the report. He was able to dodge that attack, but when she swung the knife like a sword, it got his arm, the report stated.

Rios told police her boyfriend came over uninvited and she swung the knife at him in self-defense after he tried to hit her with a tin bottle, according to the report.

Officers found text messages on the man’s phone from Rios telling him to come home, the report stated.

Rios was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, a Class 2 felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Rios remains in the Ector County jail on a $20,000 surety bond.

