TechCrunch
Rivian voluntarily recalls 13,000 EVs for a potential loose fastener
The fastener, which may not have been sufficiently torqued on a small percentage of vehicles, connects the front upper control arm and steering knuckle. This can cause loose and vibrating tires, wheel tilt and loss of steering control. The company’s voluntary recall is expected to be posted on the National...
CARS・
TechCrunch
Tesla Semi production begins with Pepsi getting the first deliveries
The automaker introduced an all-electric Class 8 truck prototype, dubbed Tesla Semi, during a splashy November 2017 event held in Hawthorne, California, on the grounds of the company’s design studio and Musk’s other company, SpaceX. The reveal came more than a year after Tesla launched a trucks development...
TechCrunch
Google Pixel 7 up close: The software’s the thing
First is the price. I suspect it’s not the first thing Google wants to discuss in regard to its new smartphones, but it’s important. The 7 and 7 Pro start at $599 and $899, respectively. It’s not budget — or event mid-tier — necessarily, but cost is an important differentiator from the Apple and Samsung flagships of the world.
TechCrunch
China’s once-popular crypto exchange Huobi Global bought by About Capital
Huobi Global announced today that its controlling shareholder has completed the transaction to sell its entire stake to About Capital, a Hong Kong-based fund management firm started by Ted Chen, who founded China’s hedge fund giant Greenwoods Asset Management. This confirms an earlier report by Bloomberg saying the founder Leon Li was looking to sell his majority stake for over $1 billion, valuing the exchange at $3 billion.
TechCrunch
Alkymi wants to bring custom automations to every business user
More recently the company developed a way for a more broad set of customers to create their own automations and connect to whatever data sources make sense for them, based on their own work. They called this automation creation tool Patterns Studio. Today, the company announced a $21 million Series...
TechCrunch
Amazon has 365 days to pour $150 million into diverse check writers
The goal is that the money will support more than 10 funds and, as a result, over 200 companies over the next year. So far, recipients include Techstar’s $8 million pre-seed vehicle, Collide Capital, Share Ventures and Energy Impact Partners; meaning there are six more slots open. In some ways, this is a continuation of Amazon’s investment in underrepresented founders, including the AWS Impact Accelerator, an initiative that is committing more than $30 million to back underrepresented founders over the next three years. Last year, Amazon committed $150 million to its Black Business Accelerator.
TechCrunch
Convective Capital’s $35 million answer to the increasing threat of wildfires
Bill Clerico, the former co-founder and CEO of fintech WePay, launched the firm this year and has since raised $35 million for a first fund to back early-stage startups creating tech that can help detect and contain wildfires. The fund plans to invest in roughly 15 companies by writing seven-figure checks.
TechCrunch
AI-powered supply chain visibility platform Altana bags $100M
Evan Smith believes that a key part of solving supply chain stability must involve enabling stakeholders, including businesses and governments, to build trust through a shared source of truth on the global supply chain. To that end, he’s one of the co-founders of Altana, a startup using AI to sift through data points across the supply chain to spot anomalies and identify potential risks and bad actors.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Google will use private subsea cable to launch its first full-scale cloud region in Africa
Happy Wednesday! Haje is enjoying a well-deserved day off, but I’m here to dive into some news with you. Let’s join hands and jump in at the same time, shall we? — Christine. The TechCrunch Top 3. Cloudy day: Google’s first cloud region in Africa launched in...
getnews.info
Creating Websites for Profitable Digital Experiences with Iconic Digital World
Top-notch and custom-made website designs done better, faster, and cheaper. In today’s society where people are practically glued to their phones and are heavily reliant on various digital technologies, an online presence is not only crucial but is a necessity for every business. However, it takes more than simply having an online presence to be successful digitally.
getnews.info
Conductive Inks Market May Cross US$ 3.7 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.1% – Latest Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 369 market data Tables and 31 Figures spread through 299 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Conductive Inks Market”. Conductive Inks Market by Type ( Silver, Copper, Carbon/Graphene, Carbon Nanotube, Conductive Polymer), Application (Photovoltaics, RFID, PCB, Membrane Switches, Displays, Thermal Heating), Region. The global conductive inks market is projected...
TechCrunch
Could corporates be good matchmakers for startups and VCs?
Rather, it’s an initiative in which the cloud infrastructure company curates a group of its startup customers and presents them to venture capitalists, each of which committed $50 million to back companies building on Cloudflare Workers. The list of 26 venture funds includes big players like NEA and Boldstart and smaller firms like Pear VC. Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince told me that number has continued to grow since the project was announced in September.
Flowserve Advances Its Desalination Offerings With Launch of New Flowserve FLEX™ Isobaric Energy Recovery Device
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, announced today the release of the new Flowserve FLEX™ Isobaric Energy Recovery Device – the next-generation compact pressure exchanger for reverse osmosis plants. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005722/en/ The Flowserve FLEX™ Isobaric Energy Recovery Device is designed to be one of the most efficient and compact energy recovery devices on the market. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Honda doesn’t want to wait until 2024 for its SUV customers to go electric
But executives, who worried about would-be EV buyers decamping for other brands in the interim, hatched a plan: a short-term lease program designed to tide them over with its newest hybrid crossover. Now customers who live in the 13 states that have adopted the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) program can...
CARS・
TechCrunch
Binance hit by $100 million blockchain bridge hack
The Binance blockchain, also known as BNB Chain and Binance Smart Chain, took the rare step of suspending transactions and fund transfers after discovering a vulnerability affecting the BSC Token Hub cross-chain bridge. These bridges are designed to facilitate the transfer of assets from one independent blockchain to another. The...
POLITICO
Introducing the 'gross metaverse product'
Tech-savvy nation-states like South Korea, Japan and the United Arab Emirates are racing to plant their flag in the metaverse, making investments in the technology to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars. But how do you measure real-life success — the effectiveness of such a massive investment —...
CNBC
Silicon Valley VC has been investing in climate tech for a decade — here's what he's into now
Zachary Bogue co-founded the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC in 2011 and since then, he and his co-founder Matt Ocko have invested in scores of companies that have gone public or been acquired. DCVC invests in climate to make money, not out of a social manifesto. Areas of climate...
TechCrunch
Living with Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus
In 2010, Steve Jobs famously touted four inches as the ideal screen size. “You can’t get your hand around it,” he noted as Android phones were slowly creeping up in size. “No one’s going to buy that.” The following year, Samsung released the first Galaxy Note. The 5.3-inch display elicited downright disgust from some. The first phablet of note was simply too big for pockets and hands.
TechCrunch
Even as ESG faces growing backlash, these companies are all-in
He could be onto something. Increasingly, consumers and some investors want to do business with companies that at least try to do the right thing. In fact, a term has developed in recent years around a set of corporate initiatives to run business with an eye toward broader social responsibility. ESG, or environmental, social and governance, is an umbrella term that developed around this set of goals, which can include community outreach, DEI efforts, thoughtful leadership, environmentally friendly policies like a net-zero emissions goal, and running your business in an ethical and responsible way, among other things.
Lenovo Think Report Reveals Barriers to Critical Thinking and How Technology Can Empower Progress for a Better World
RESEARCH PARK TRIANGLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- To take a critical look at how today’s societal challenges have affected global productivity and attitudes, Lenovo today releases its first-ever Think Report. This report identifies a compromised way of thinking in today’s world, with global respondents claiming a loss of roughly two hours per day in productivity due to their inability to think purposefully, primarily because of burnout, stress and mental fatigue they have experienced from the tremendous societal changes in the past two years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005300/en/ Lenovo Think Report 2022: The State of Thinking Today and Into the Future (Photo: Business Wire)
