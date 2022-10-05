A little over a year ago, on Sept. 19, 2021, an article I wrote on the slick and sneaky tactic of gerrymandering and how it is a totally non-partisan issue was published. Here we are a year later, and this issue is still stirring reaction. This November’s election is the first one using Pennsylvania’s new congressional and legislative maps. Voters should watch closely to see how these new lines perform and be ready to continue advocating for a redistricting process that is led by the public.

