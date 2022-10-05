Read full article on original website
Related
Norristown Times Herald
Editorial: Support expansion of Pa.’s Clean Slate law
As we enter the home stretch of a furious campaign season in Pennsylvania, it’s not easy to find areas of common ground on issues of public policy or just about anything else. But as views evolve on how best to treat nonviolent criminals, we are seeing a bipartisan consensus...
Norristown Times Herald
Guest commentary: In case you think gerrymandering is over, think again
A little over a year ago, on Sept. 19, 2021, an article I wrote on the slick and sneaky tactic of gerrymandering and how it is a totally non-partisan issue was published. Here we are a year later, and this issue is still stirring reaction. This November’s election is the first one using Pennsylvania’s new congressional and legislative maps. Voters should watch closely to see how these new lines perform and be ready to continue advocating for a redistricting process that is led by the public.
Comments / 0