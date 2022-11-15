ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyber Monday laptop deals 2022: everything to expect in November

By Tabitha Baker
 1 day ago

If you happen to miss out on the main November event, Cyber Monday laptop deals are always there to see you through with a discount. Once the excitement of that first wave settles down, we often see retailers quietly holding onto some excellent prices across a range of high-end and budget machines. That means even those who blank on Black Friday itself can enjoy some savings. This is a big opportunity to score some of the last holiday sales before the Christmas period rolls around, so we're making sure you're prepared for every eventuality right here.

We track these offers year after year, so we know what a good deal looks like, and which models will likely hold the best value in 2022. That's why we're rounding up all our predictions for this year's Cyber Monday laptop deals and helping you find the right model for you ahead of time.

Getting prepared is the key to finding the best Cyber Monday laptop deals when the heat is on. It's best to find a selection of models ahead of time, so you can watch prices over the next few weeks and work out if an offer really is worth your time quickly on the day. Not only that, but it's important to work out what kind of specs you'll need from your machine. That's why we're helping you find the right prices, but also right specs for you.

You'll find our guidance on all of that just below, so whether you're holding out for Monday or you're prepping around Black Friday laptop deals as well, we've got you covered.

When will Cyber Monday laptop deals begin?

Cyber Monday laptop deals may officially kick off on November 28, but we do often see retailers simply rolling their Black Friday offerings over the weekend. The best offers, unfortunately, do tend to run off the shelves before the main event has come to an end, but we do still see plenty of value by the time Cyber Monday rolls around.

Where are the best Cyber Monday laptop deals?

The best Cyber Monday laptop deals are likely to be fairly evenly spread through the biggest online retailers first and foremost. This means keeping a watchful eye on not only Amazon and Dell, but also on the big-box stores, such as Walmart and Best Buy, too, as the latter has been catching up in prior years to what's been offered from the purely online outlets for a while now.

US:

Amazon: save on budget laptops and Chromebooks
Dell: often has super cheap prices on Inspiron models
Best Buy: plenty of options and discounts across the price scale
Walmart: best for budget Chromebooks and entry level models
HP: excellent prices on cheaper machines and weekly sales
Lenovo: regular discounts on ThinkPad, IdeaPad, and Yoga machines
Newegg: better for renewed machines and higher end gaming rigs

UK:

Amazon: plenty of choice with some great prices in the mid-range
Currys: massive range on offer with price matching
Argos: budget laptops often with same day delivery
Dell: regular price drops on Inspiron and XPS models across the range
John Lewis: better for high end machines with great warranties
AO: sometimes has some of the lowest prices around
Laptops Direct: super cheap laptops with speedy shipping
Ebuyer: extra discounts on older and renewed models
Very: wide range of models but focuses on ultrabooks

What to expect from Cyber Monday laptop deals in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rkOJr_0iN0ymgt00

(Image credit: Samsung)

It isn't uncommon for some of the biggest names, such as Apple and HP, to drop the prices on their respective flagship models down to their lowest-ever prices in Cyber Monday laptop deals. Similarly, Dell tends to offer some of its best rates of the year on the Inspiron and XPS range in late November.

If you're after a cheaper machine, though, it's likely that November's Cyber Monday laptop deals will offer up plenty of mid-range machines. We'd usually look to the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, HP Pavilion, Lenovo IdeaPad 3, and Acer Aspire 3 for discounts landing at between $300 and $500 - packing an i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Last year, we saw the market bounce back from the stock difficulties of the year before, offering far more machines in this everyday bracket. That means we're expecting to see even more choice on the shelves in 2022.

That's because the strain of demand has eased considerably now, leaving retailers a little more free to knock down prices on some of their more wallet-friendly laptops.

At the super-budget end of the scale, we'd recommend checking out 14-inch Asus Vivobook and HP Stream models. We saw these machines (often packing Intel Celeron processors, 4GB RAM, and 64GB - 128GB SSDs) for between $100 and $200 in this year's Prime Day offerings, striking plenty of hope for some similar discounts in November.

Should you wait for Cyber Monday laptop deals?

Cyber Monday laptop deals might not be quite as thrilling as their Black Friday counterparts, but you're still likely to save serious money where it matters most. We would personally advise aiming for the Black Friday deals rather than waiting specifically for Cyber Monday, mainly because the day acts as more of an extension to the weekend rather than its own standalone sales event in actuality.

How to choose the right Cyber Monday laptop deals for you

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SmVJm_0iN0ymgt00

(Image credit: Dell)

Chromebooks and budget laptops: if all you're after is something cheap and cheerful to browse the web, watch content from streaming services on, and get some work done, then a Chromebook (or equivalent Windows PC) is likely to be the perfect choice for you. Generally, these laptops range anywhere from $100-$500 depending on the resolution of the screen and the prowess of the processors. Curious about what makes Chromebooks special? They run on Google OS and feature free browser-based alternatives to programs like Microsoft Office Suite, called G Suite.

Ultrabooks: these laptops are built with sleekness and productivity in mind. What's more, they're often constructed out of high-end aluminium with stellar screens, long battery lives, and cross-functionality with certain smartphones, and sometimes even touchscreens. Because of these inclusions, prices can range anywhere from $600-$1600 (or more) depending on what it can do, especially if its a 2-in-1 with a touchscreen and high-end specs to boot.

Gaming laptops: these machines are built primarily with playing video games (shocker) in mind. This is done by an increase in RAM, normally a minimum of 8GB but averaging 16GB with higher-end models, and a dedicated graphics card either made by AMD Radeon or Nvidia GeForce GTX/RTX. Prices can range massively depending on the power prowess available, anywhere from $700 to $3,000+.

Last year's best Cyber Monday laptop deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sks1y_0iN0ymgt00

Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook | $219 $109 at Best Buy
Save $110 - For just over $100, you could get yourself this Asus small form factor Chromebook with good enough specs to work on with ease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qvyxM_0iN0ymgt00

HP 17.3-inch laptop | $500 $349.99 at Newegg
Save $150 - We don't often see larger laptops sell for this cheap, so if the specs tick all the boxes here, it's likely to be all you need for working and web browsing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gocSF_0iN0ymgt00

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go | $700 $549.99 at Best Buy
Save $150 - The substantial discount here meant you could get a premium laptop without an astronomical price. You were getting an i5 CPU to power the touchscreen, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fTtUv_0iN0ymgt00

HP 17t 17.3-inch laptop | $800 $499.99 at HP
Save $300 - The specs were truly top tier here for affordable prices, as you benefitted from not only a full 1TB HDD but also an 11th gen i7 CPU for fast navigation and processing power.

Last year's best Cyber Monday laptop deals in the UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LkpSN_0iN0ymgt00

HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop | £220 £169 at Currys
Save £50 - At only £169, you were getting respectable specs for web browsing, working on, and video playback as well as benefitting from a 64GB eMMC drive, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JNoCp_0iN0ymgt00

Asus 14-inch laptop | £299 £219 at Currys
Save £80 - You were getting a 128GB eMMC drive inside, so you should have plenty of space for all your files, videos, photos, and programs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pmNHl_0iN0ymgt00

HP Pavilion 14-inch laptop | £699 £529 at Currys
Save £170 - Considering this HP Pavilion includes a 512G SSD and an 11th gen i5 CPU, you were getting incredible value here as we hardly ever see such spec at this price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jV3H5_0iN0ymgt00

Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch laptop | £699 £579.99 at Amazon
Save £120 - This discount was particularly impressive as you're getting a full 1TB SSD along with the super-fast 11th gen i5 processor powering this stylish machine.

Today's deals

Our price comparison technology works around the clock to bring you the latest and greatest discounts available on the best laptops that money can buy.

If you're not quite sure what to keep an eye out for during the Cyber Monday laptop deals, then we personally recommend the Apple Macbook Air M1 for its incredible screen, fantastic battery life, and strong overall performance. This particular model is made more tantalizing because it's now regularly under the $1,000 / £1,000 mark, so we're hoping that it's even cheaper on the day.

Similarly, you can't really go wrong with the Dell XPS line in any of its size variants or various configurations. In terms of high-end Windows-based ultrabooks, these machines are second-to-none in just about every respect. However, because of their general prowess, they can be quite expensive, so the Cyber Monday sales should help in that regard quite a lot.

Maximize your productivity for less this month with Cyber Monday 4K monitor deals , and be comfortable while you work or play for a reduced rate with the Cyber Monday gaming chair deals . Of course, we're also rounding up everything we expect to see from Cyber Monday gaming deals as well.

