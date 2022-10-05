ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Madisonville 6 Caldwell County 2 (District Final)

Madisonville-North Hopkins scored four times in the final 15 minutes to break a 2-2 tie and pull away for a 6-2 victory over Caldwell County on Thursday in the championship game of the girls’ 7th District soccer tournament. Both teams will play Monday in the 2nd Region tournament at...
MADISONVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Colonels Sweep Past Trigg on Senior Night (w/PHOTOS)

The Christian County Lady Colonels made it back-to-back wins on the volleyball court Thursday night. The Lady Colonels picked up a straight-set win on Senior Night over the Trigg County Lady Wildcats. The Lady Colonels opened strong and kept rolling through the night. Christian County won the opening set 25-16...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Strong 2nd Half Carries UHA to 3rd Straight District Title (w/PHOTOS)

Make it a three-peat for the University Heights Academy Blazers. UHA scored a goal in the waning seconds of the first half and then another in the opening moments of the second half to take control of the match and then go on to take a 4-1 win over the Hopkinsville Tigers in the 8th District championship at Fryar Stadium.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – Delph Talks Lady Rebels’ District Title Shutout

Junior goalkeeper Darby Delph and the Todd County Central girls’ soccer team posted a pair of shutouts on the way to the program’s first 13th-District title since 2017. After knocking off Logan County 1-0 in the final on Tuesday, Delph talked about getting the trophy for the team’s seniors.
ELKTON, KY
yoursportsedge.com

HIGHLIGHT REEL – UHA vs Hopkinsville

University Heights Academy turned back the Hopkinsville Tigers 4-1 in the 8th District boys’ soccer championship match Thursday evening at Fort Campbell. Check out some of the action from the match in this video clip.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Hunter Reynolds Finishes 33rd at State Golf Tourney

Trigg County senior Hunter Reynolds finished his high school golf career by placing 33rd in the 2022 Leachman Buick-GMC-Cadillac/KHSAA Boys’ State Golf Championship. Reynolds carded rounds of 76 and 79 to finish at 11-over-par 155. He had six birdies over his 36 holes Tuesday and Wednesday at Bowling Green...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Two Injured In Greenville Road Shooting

A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say one woman was shot in the abdomen and a second woman was shot in her leg at Woodland Heights Apartments. Both women were taken by...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Christian County Man Injured In Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash

A Christian County man was injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Nathaniel Owens was northbound when his truck went off the road and overturned into a field. Owens was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Ground broken for Casey Jones Distillery expansion, rickhouse

Casey Jones Distillery has shown that they have the drive and the passion to thrive, and that only continues to be proven as ground was broken Thursday for a new 3,000-barrel rickhouse at their location on Witty Lane. Calling it the first post-prohibition barrel storage facility in Hopkinsville, owner and...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Habitat for Humanity to dedicate local house

Habitat for Humanity will dedicate a home it constructed in partnership with Hopkinsville Community College in a ceremony Saturday morning on Starling Street. It will be at 10 a.m. at 2212 Starling and Habitat for Humanity of the Pennyrile Director Heath Duncan says students going to HCC to learn construction help them build one home a year.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Maddie Sholar Crowned Miss Trigg County 2022

Mary Madeline Sholar will wear the crown and the title of Miss Trigg County 2022 after being crowned during the 2022 pageant Thursday night at Trigg County High School Gym. The News Edge’s Kinley Humphries had a chance to visit with Maddie Sholar about being crowned Miss Trigg County following the pageant.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Trigg County Family Expanding Meat Business

Trigg County’s Futrell family is working to take their custom processed meat business to a new level. Griffin and Madison Futrell and their family have been offering finished beef and pork to consumers in the community since before the COVID-19 pandemic. With increased demand for their products they are now offering retails cuts of frozen beef and pork. Griffin says they have been offering their meat products on a large scale, but are going to test the waters by offering retail cuts of meat.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville’s Turnbridge/River District could usher in $200M of development

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) has announced the pursuit of the second commercial redevelopment districts it is planning in the Clarksville’s Central Business Improvement District area. The Turnbridge/River District project, that follows recent approval of the Vulcan and Frosty Morn District, could improve the slower development on...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Martin And Hillis Discuss Hopkinsville Issues During Ward 6 Forum

Hopkinsville City Council ward six candidates Travis Martin and Nichelle Hillis discussed their goals for Hopkinsville’s future, current needs, and other topics during the League of Women’s Voters forum Monday night. Challenger Nichelle Hillis says her top priorities include public safety. Martin, who is the incumbent in the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

22 Ladies to Vie for the Title of Miss Trigg County

The Trigg County High School Band Boosters will again be sponsoring the Miss Trigg County Pageant that has been held in conjunction with the Trigg County Ham Festival for over 40 years. 22 young women will compete for the crown and title of Miss Trigg County and reign over the...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY

