yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Madisonville 6 Caldwell County 2 (District Final)
Madisonville-North Hopkins scored four times in the final 15 minutes to break a 2-2 tie and pull away for a 6-2 victory over Caldwell County on Thursday in the championship game of the girls’ 7th District soccer tournament. Both teams will play Monday in the 2nd Region tournament at...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Colonels Sweep Past Trigg on Senior Night (w/PHOTOS)
The Christian County Lady Colonels made it back-to-back wins on the volleyball court Thursday night. The Lady Colonels picked up a straight-set win on Senior Night over the Trigg County Lady Wildcats. The Lady Colonels opened strong and kept rolling through the night. Christian County won the opening set 25-16...
yoursportsedge.com
Marshall County Freshman Trinity Beth Captures State Golf Title (w/PHOTOS)
Marshall County freshman Trinity Beth rode a strong start on Saturday and outdueled Lyon County’s Cathryn Brown down the stretch to win the KHSAA State Golf Championship at Bowling Green Country Club. The Lady Marshals fell just short of repeating as state champions, posting a 651 to finish 17...
yoursportsedge.com
Strong 2nd Half Carries UHA to 3rd Straight District Title (w/PHOTOS)
Make it a three-peat for the University Heights Academy Blazers. UHA scored a goal in the waning seconds of the first half and then another in the opening moments of the second half to take control of the match and then go on to take a 4-1 win over the Hopkinsville Tigers in the 8th District championship at Fryar Stadium.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Delph Talks Lady Rebels’ District Title Shutout
Junior goalkeeper Darby Delph and the Todd County Central girls’ soccer team posted a pair of shutouts on the way to the program’s first 13th-District title since 2017. After knocking off Logan County 1-0 in the final on Tuesday, Delph talked about getting the trophy for the team’s seniors.
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon’s Cathryn Brown Finishes Runner-Up at State Golf Championships (w/PHOTOS)
Playing the last round of her high school career on Saturday at the KHSAA State Golf Championships, Lyon County’s Cathryn Brown fired at 1-over 73 at Bowling Green County Club to finish runner-up to Marshall County’s Trinity Beth. Brown entered the day one shot back of Beth after...
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown’s Cate Blane in Top-20 After Day One at State Golf (w/PHOTOS)
After a rough start on Friday at the KHSAA State Golf Championship, Hopkinsville sophomore Cate Blane finished strong to sit in a tie for 17th ahead of her final round on Saturday at the Bowling Green Country Club. Blane began on the back nine and opened with a par on...
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon’s Cathryn Brown 2nd After Day One at State Golf (w/PHOTOS)
Lyon County senior Cathryn Brown fired a 1-over 73 on Friday in the KHSAA State Golf Championship at Bowling Green County Club and sits in 2nd place ahead of her final round on Saturday. Brown had a pair of bogeys on her first three holes on Friday before a birdie...
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – UHA vs Hopkinsville
University Heights Academy turned back the Hopkinsville Tigers 4-1 in the 8th District boys’ soccer championship match Thursday evening at Fort Campbell. Check out some of the action from the match in this video clip.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – UHA’s Rheagan Lindsey Knocks Down the Birdie Putt
UHA’s Rheagan Lindsey began her round on Friday at the KHSAA State Golf Tournament with a 7-over 43 over the first nine holes and was a stroke better on the back to finish with an 85 at Bowling Green Country Club. Watch as she highlights her round with a...
yoursportsedge.com
Hunter Reynolds Finishes 33rd at State Golf Tourney
Trigg County senior Hunter Reynolds finished his high school golf career by placing 33rd in the 2022 Leachman Buick-GMC-Cadillac/KHSAA Boys’ State Golf Championship. Reynolds carded rounds of 76 and 79 to finish at 11-over-par 155. He had six birdies over his 36 holes Tuesday and Wednesday at Bowling Green...
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Greenville Road Shooting
A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say one woman was shot in the abdomen and a second woman was shot in her leg at Woodland Heights Apartments. Both women were taken by...
whvoradio.com
Christian County Man Injured In Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash
A Christian County man was injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Nathaniel Owens was northbound when his truck went off the road and overturned into a field. Owens was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for...
whopam.com
Ground broken for Casey Jones Distillery expansion, rickhouse
Casey Jones Distillery has shown that they have the drive and the passion to thrive, and that only continues to be proven as ground was broken Thursday for a new 3,000-barrel rickhouse at their location on Witty Lane. Calling it the first post-prohibition barrel storage facility in Hopkinsville, owner and...
whopam.com
Habitat for Humanity to dedicate local house
Habitat for Humanity will dedicate a home it constructed in partnership with Hopkinsville Community College in a ceremony Saturday morning on Starling Street. It will be at 10 a.m. at 2212 Starling and Habitat for Humanity of the Pennyrile Director Heath Duncan says students going to HCC to learn construction help them build one home a year.
whvoradio.com
Maddie Sholar Crowned Miss Trigg County 2022
Mary Madeline Sholar will wear the crown and the title of Miss Trigg County 2022 after being crowned during the 2022 pageant Thursday night at Trigg County High School Gym. The News Edge’s Kinley Humphries had a chance to visit with Maddie Sholar about being crowned Miss Trigg County following the pageant.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Family Expanding Meat Business
Trigg County’s Futrell family is working to take their custom processed meat business to a new level. Griffin and Madison Futrell and their family have been offering finished beef and pork to consumers in the community since before the COVID-19 pandemic. With increased demand for their products they are now offering retails cuts of frozen beef and pork. Griffin says they have been offering their meat products on a large scale, but are going to test the waters by offering retail cuts of meat.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville’s Turnbridge/River District could usher in $200M of development
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) has announced the pursuit of the second commercial redevelopment districts it is planning in the Clarksville’s Central Business Improvement District area. The Turnbridge/River District project, that follows recent approval of the Vulcan and Frosty Morn District, could improve the slower development on...
whvoradio.com
Martin And Hillis Discuss Hopkinsville Issues During Ward 6 Forum
Hopkinsville City Council ward six candidates Travis Martin and Nichelle Hillis discussed their goals for Hopkinsville’s future, current needs, and other topics during the League of Women’s Voters forum Monday night. Challenger Nichelle Hillis says her top priorities include public safety. Martin, who is the incumbent in the...
whvoradio.com
22 Ladies to Vie for the Title of Miss Trigg County
The Trigg County High School Band Boosters will again be sponsoring the Miss Trigg County Pageant that has been held in conjunction with the Trigg County Ham Festival for over 40 years. 22 young women will compete for the crown and title of Miss Trigg County and reign over the...
