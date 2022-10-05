Read full article on original website
Brownwood ISD Announces Kickoff Events for Watch D.O.G.S. Program
BROWNWOOD ISD will officially restart its Watch D.O.G.S.—or Dads of Great Students—program for the 2022-23 school year to help boost student safety in its elementary schools. The volunteer program invites father figures to sign up to work at least one day a year in their child’s school through...
SALSA ANNOUNCES MEXICANO TRAILBLAZERS OF BROWNWOOD
Today, the Strategic Alliance for Leadership and Social Action (SALSA) announced the 2022 class of Mexicano Trailblazers of Brownwood. SALSA spokesperson, Susie Flores, said “This year’s recipients of our Trailblazers award are truly exceptional and top of the class. With 16 earned college degrees, six honorary doctorates, and scholarly endeavors between them, they have taken the word “achievement” to a much higher level. Some are not only ‘the first’ Mexicanos to accomplish what they have, they’re also the first Brownwood residents in history to reach their level of success in their respective fields.” They are:
Roger Lynn Waldon, 61, of Lake Brownwood
Roger Lynn Waldon, age 61 of Lake Brownwood, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, October 10, 2022, in the Eastlawn Memorial Park with Dennis Richardson officiating, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Roger was born March 13,...
Patricia Ann Singletary, 63, of Brownwood
Patricia Ann Singletary, 63 of Brownwood, passed away Thursday October 6, 2022 at Brownwood Nursing and Rehabilitation center. Arrangements through Brownwood Funeral Home.
Glenn A. Strube, 87, of Lometa
Glenn A. Strube, 87 of Lometa, Texas, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022. There is no set visitation. A Graveside Service will be Tuesday, October 11, at 1:00 pm at Senterfitt Cemetery, Lometa. Arrangements by Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home of Goldthwaite.
Brownwood, Early, Bangs, May, Zephyr Win – Area Scores
The Brownwood Lions tamed the Big Spring Steers 41-10 Friday night before a capacity homecoming crowd at Gordon Wood Stadium. Chloe Adamez was crowned the 2022 Brownwood High School Homecoming Queen. The King will be crowned during Saturday night’s Homecoming Dance. Early, Bangs, May and Zephyr also scored wins...
Brown County Republican Women’s Club to Hear from Texas Ranger
Brown County Republican Women’s Club will hold their monthly meeting on Friday, October 14th, 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Brownwood Country Club. “We are honored to have Texas Ranger Jason Shea as our guest speaker. Ranger Shea is a member of the Special Response Team, has extensive experience working at the border and will be sharing his knowledge about the crisis at the border. If you are concerned about the border this is a meeting you don’t want to miss!”
2022 National Night Out Tuesday, October 11th
2022 National Night Out for Brown County presented by 3M is scheduled for Tuesday, October 11th. National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back. Representatives from the Brownwood Police Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Early Police Department, area fire departments, and city officials travel around Brownwood, Early, and Brown County during the event to visit these gatherings and speak to those in attendance.
BCSO names its first Rural School Resource Officer
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office issued the following information Friday morning:. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Blanket ISD, Brookesmith ISD, May ISD, and Zephyr ISD would like to announce the appointment of Brown County’s first rural School Resource Officer, Deputy Scotty Burke. Recently the sheriff’s office has...
Linda Stevens, 76, of Goldthwaite
Linda Stevens, 76 of Goldthwaite, passed away Thursday. Visitation will be Sunday, October 9, from 4 to 6 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. A Graveside service will be Monday, October 10, at 2:00 pm at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.
Brownwood Welcomes Big Spring for Homecoming Game
The Brownwood Lions begin their pursuit of a District Championship Friday night, October 7, at Gordon Wood Stadium as the Big Spring Steers come to town. Both teams are 4-2 through their season so far. Expect Big Spring to throw the ball early and often. Big Spring is averaging 28...
Tuesday, October 11, Deadline to Register to Vote in Nov. 8 Election
The deadline to register to vote in the November 8th election is this Tuesday, October 11. In Brown County, you can register to vote on Tuesday at the Brown County Elections Office, just north of the courthouse. They are close Monday, for the Columbus Day holiday, but will be open Tuesday the 11th for those who need to register to vote.
Five Sentenced in District Court
According to District Attorney, Micheal Murray, the following felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. John McBeth pled guilty to the felony offenses Driving While Intoxicated and Intoxication Assault and was sentenced to Ten (10) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison
District Attorney Micheal Murray reported that on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Michael Shaiden Humphries was convicted of the offense of Burglary of a Habitation and Tampering with Evidence and sentenced to twenty years in prison. Humphries was convicted in the 35th Judicial District Court following a bench trial in front...
