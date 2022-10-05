Today, the Strategic Alliance for Leadership and Social Action (SALSA) announced the 2022 class of Mexicano Trailblazers of Brownwood. SALSA spokesperson, Susie Flores, said “This year’s recipients of our Trailblazers award are truly exceptional and top of the class. With 16 earned college degrees, six honorary doctorates, and scholarly endeavors between them, they have taken the word “achievement” to a much higher level. Some are not only ‘the first’ Mexicanos to accomplish what they have, they’re also the first Brownwood residents in history to reach their level of success in their respective fields.” They are:

