The Hollywood Gossip
Alec Baldwin Facing Criminal Charges, Prison Time For Rust Shooting
It’s been nearly one year since Halyna Hutchins lost her life on the set of the movie Rust. Hutchins’ death occurred when a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin discharged and struck a fatal blow to the cinematographer. The shooting appears to have been a freak accident, but...
Inside Tracy Edwards’ life after escape from Jeffrey Dahmer torture including murder charge for death of homeless man
JEFFREY Dahmer's final victim's story has been back in the headlines this week with the release of a new Netflix show about the serial killer. Tracy Edwards escaped the infamous killer's clutches after suffering terrible abuse and he testified in court about Dahmer's horrific crimes that are re-examined in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Share 1st Family Photo With All 7 Children As He Faces Criminal Charges
Alec Baldwin, 64, looked thrilled to be with seven of his eight kids, in a new family photo. The actor, who is facing criminal charges for the headline-making shooting on the Rust movie set, posed while sitting on a bed with his wife Hilaria Baldwin, 38, and all of the kids they share together, including Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 1, and newborn IIaria. Hilaria shared the epic snapshot on Instagram along with a caption that revealed it was the first photo with “the smallest Baldwins.”
Husband of Cinematographer Killed During ‘Terrible Accident’ on Alec Baldwin Film Set Settles Lawsuit, Will Resume Production as Executive Producer
The family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot and killed on the set of the Western film “Rust,” has settled a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and several other individuals and companies attached to the production. The deal will result in husband Matthew Hutchins acting as the film’s new executive producer.
Alec Baldwin settles with slain 'Rust' cinematographer's family
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct 5 (Reuters) - Actor Alec Baldwin and the producers of the Western movie "Rust" have reached a settlement in a wrongful-death lawsuit brought by the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who Baldwin shot dead during filming last year, the parties said on Wednesday.
Bereaved Family Speaks Out After Woman Beheaded On The Street In California
Karina Castro reportedly had a restraining order against the man now accused of killing her.
Trace Adkins Recalls Nearly Dying When His Ex-Wife Shot Him In 1994: “It Was What My Hunting Buddies Call A ‘Kill Shot'”
For those of y’all who are into both country music and soap operas, there’s a pretty good chance you’ve either heard about, or began watching Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon’s new TV series Monarch. We’re only two episodes in so far, but we already have a...
Former child actor Ryan Grantham sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — An actor who once appeared in an episode of the popular TV series “Riverdale,” was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering his mother. Ryan Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his mother, which comes with...
Coolio’s wayward ‘pimp’ son was facing yet another stretch in prison when his father suddenly died
LATE rapper Coolio's wayward son is still facing legal troubles and could potentially land another stint in prison, The U.S. Sun has learned. The iconic 90s rap star was found dead in a friend's Los Angeles apartment on Wednesday afternoon. He was 59. Coolio certainly stood by his ladies' man...
‘The World Is a Lot Darker Without Her’: Beloved Texas Teacher Allegedly Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide
A North Texas teacher was killed in her own home over the weekend in what her family said was a murder-suicide perpetrated by her husband. Family of 40-year-old Lacie Moore told Dallas-based ABC affiliate WFAA the fifth grade teacher was found shot to death alongside her husband in the tiny town of Josephine, Texas on Sunday. Those family members identified the deceased woman’s spouse as her killer.
Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'
Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2½ in 2016.
Popculture
Actress Pauline Jessica Found Dead Alongside Note
Tamil actor Pauline Jessica was found dead in her rented apartment in Chennai, India on Sept. 18. The Vaidha star was known to fans as Deepa and starred in several Tamil-language movies and series. A suicide note was found near her, police said. Jessica's neighbors called police to her apartment...
Ex-Scientologist Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Being Called To Testify In Danny Masterson's Trial
Lisa Marie Presley is allegedly being dragged into Danny Masterson's rape trial. The prosecution is reportedly planning to call the ex-Scientologist, who is, of course, Elvis Presley's daughter, to testify, RadarOnline.com has learned. Lisa Marie was a longtime Scientologist, who grew up in the Church after Elvis passed away, but she began slowly cutting ties with the religious organization in 2012. She could flip Masterson's whole case around if she takes the witness stand.The That '70s Show actor is fighting three charges of forcible rape. If convicted, he faces 45 years to life in prison.Despite his plea to delay the...
Woman who cut baby from pregnant friend’s womb to cover up her own fake pregnancy could now be executed
A Texas woman who cut a baby from her pregnant friend’s womb to cover up her own fake pregnancy now faces the possibility of execution. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Michelle Hancock, as well as her unborn daughter Braxlynn Sage Hancock. More than 60 witnesses took part in the trial over the course of three weeks. On Monday, the jury deliberated for an hour before handing down its ruling, according to the Texarkana Gazette. Jeff Harrelson, a lawyer for the defence, attempted to get a kidnapping charge dismissed by...
Angelina Jolie Pictured With Zahara, 17, After She Accuses Brad Pitt Of Violence Against Kids
Update (10/5/22 4:35 p.m. EST): Brad Pitt’s representative denied the allegations of violence in a statement to CNN on Tuesday, October 4. “(Jolie’s) story continues to evolve each time she tells it with new, unsubstantiated claims. Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did but will not for things he didn’t do. These new allegations are completely untrue,” they said.
Tom Cruise's Ex-Wife Persuaded By Scientology To Let Him Date Future Spouse Nicole Kidman, Ex-Church Leader Claims
A former Scientologist detailed the enormous importance of Tom Cruise to the church in a bombshell one-on-one chat with Megyn Kelly following the publication of his new memoir, A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology. During the interview, RadarOnline.com learned that Mike Rinder...
Nipsey Hussle Autopsy Confirms Slain Rapper Was Shot 11 TIMES As Convicted Killer's Sentencing Is Postponed
Nipsey Hussle's official autopsy report confirmed the slain rapper was shot 11 times on the day he was gunned down outside of his clothing store near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles. Hussle (real name: Ermias Asghedom) sustained wounds on his head and torso. His death was deemed a "homicide," RadarOnline.com can also confirm. As for the cause, it was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office listed his death as "rapid," signifying that he died not long after being fatally shot in March 2019....
Ex-Scientologist Claims Church Turned Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Kids 'Against' Their Mother With 'Suppressive Person' Order
Mike Rinder, who served as a senior executive within the Church of Scientology for more than 20 years, went into detail about Tom Cruise's strong ties with the religion and how it impacted the actor's marriage to Nicole Kidman and her relationship with their kids. RadarOnline.com can confirm Rinder wrote...
A pregnant South Carolina woman is 'struggling for the life of her baby' as she serves 4 years in prison after verbal encounter with police during BLM protests, her lawyer says
"She's spending four years in jail and pregnant and struggling for the life of her baby because she's loud and Black. It's an absolute travesty of justice," her lawyer said.
Anne Heche's Son Claims Signature In Her Will Was Forged, Files To Assume Control Of Estate
Heche's son Homer Laffoon filed paperwork in September to assume control over her estate. He's been fighting his mother's ex-boyfriend ever since.
