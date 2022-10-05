ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Waite football demonstrates knack for comebacks

By By Steve Junga / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nvzws_0iN0YGmT00

In the future, the Waite football team might wish to skip the first half and go directly to the second half — of its season and its City League games.

The Indians of third-year coach Aaron Peacock, who were the preseason favorite to win the City League title this year, opened with an 0-5 mark in the nonleague portion of their schedule with a relatively young roster.

The Indians then began City League play Sept. 22 by falling behind Bowsher 21-8 at halftime at the Glass Bowl.

Just when it seemed all the wheels had come off, Waite rallied behind the freshman duo of quarterback DeAndre Hood and receiver Kevion Lee, who connected on three touchdown passes after halftime to lift the Indians to a 30-21 victory.

That scenario repeated itself one week later in Waite's homecoming game last Thursday, only to a greater extreme.

This time, the visiting Rogers Rams stormed out to a 35-6 halftime lead. Waite's only first-half points came on an 85-yard kickoff return TD from sophomore Tyqwaun Goetz.

Rogers kicked off to start the third quarter, and again Goetz was back to field the ball. This time he streaked through the Rams' kick-coverage unit for 83 yards and a second kickoff-return TD. A Hood-to-Lee conversion pass got Waite within 35-14.

“Before I went out there for the kickoff, Coach told me to have faith in myself before I catch the ball,” Goetz said. “The ball was on the ground, so I was analyzing the field to see where I could go. There was an open spot on the right side, so I just ran to that. Then I had blockers right in front of me.”

Goetz was aware that his second return TD pumped life into his teammates.

“They were so happy when I scored, and they said, 'Let's get out there and score again,'” Goetz said. “We had faith in each other.”

Those eight points served to light a fire under the Indians, who not much earlier had sheepishly gone to their locker room to lick their wounds.

Peacock, a 1998 Waite graduate and talented three-sport athlete (football, basketball, track) for the Indians, was there to deliver a halftime talk that was part admonishment and part motivation.

Waite would follow with a TD pass from Hood to the senior team captain Taylor Jones. Hood then found Jones on another successful two-point conversion to cut the gap to 35-22.

It was the beginning of a 24-point third quarter that turned into a 44-point half, as Waite ultimately rolled to a remarkable 50-35 victory.

Peacock’s halftime message was simple and direct.

“We told the kids, 'You can't stop fighting,'” Peacock said. “And then Ty'qwaun Goetz came out and ran back the opening [second-half] kickoff. It was like they thought, 'OK, we've got a shot.' That put some confidence in them.

“We got a stop on defense and, after Hood connected for a touchdown with Taylor Jones, it was like, ‘OK, we're actually in the game.' We got it down to 35-30 by the end of the third quarter, and it was like, 'Let's go get this. We fought back, let's finish it off.' To run off 44 points like that was pretty amazing.”

Jones followed Peacock's halftime talk with his own message to his teammates.

“We've got a lot of young players, so I just told everybody, 'We've got to stay focused,'” Jones said. “We've got one goal, and that's to win the City title. There wasn't too much to say, just to stay focused and keep our heads up.”

Jones was Waite’s quarterback last year before switching to receiver this fall. Peacock said Jones has admirably taken his position switch in stride.

“Coach told me that I've got a big role wherever I play,” Jones said. “We've got a freshman quarterback that is very good, and I switched to wideout. It was fine.”

With Hood scrambling right and left on seemingly every other play, the athletic 6-foot, 155-pound freshman found magic for the second straight week.

He threw a 6-yard TD pass to junior Eric Gonzales, then ran for the two-point conversion to get Waite within 35-30. Next came an 8-yard scoring pass to Lee as the Indians grabbed their first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter.

“I kept my head in the game like always,” Lee said. “I saw that we could come back, because we've got a lot of potential. We had to use our potential in that game.”

Waite added a 2-yard TD run by Xavier Thompson for a 42-35 edge, and Hood capped his team's rally with a late 78-yard interception return for a score. It was his second pick-off of the half.

“That was the first time we had DeAndre Hood in a starting role and in control of the offense,” Peacock said. “We had to be patient, have the kids buy into the system, and let him get his feet wet and have an opportunity to get going. He got going in the second half.”

Hood often left the Rogers pass rushers floundering in his wake as he escaped repeated sack attempts to deliver pass after pass. When it was all said and done, the freshman QB had used his freelancing style to orchestrate an unforgettable comeback.

“He's got things that you can't teach, like the athleticism he brings and just his sheer speed,” Peacock said. “...He can escape things that most normal kids can't do. And, to have that as a freshman is unbelievable.”

Peacock said his saw the potential in Hood and Lee last year when they were busy leading their Garfield Elementary School team to an East Toledo championship.

They were teammates the past three years at Garfield, which is right across the street from Waite's Mollenkopf Stadium.

“We have a lot of young guys who are playing important roles this year, including some freshmen starting in important positions,” Peacock said. “We had to make them understand that we were going to go through some bumps and bruises because we have a lot of guys who hadn't had varsity experience.”

Peacock tried to keep the players' spirits up during the rough start.

“We said, 'When we get to the City League, it's going to get better,'” he said. “We're still in the process of learning, and they believed in that. We still have some rough patches, but our potential showed when we got to our first two City League games.”

Next up for the Indians (2-5, 2-0) is a matchup at Start (2-5, 2-0), which has won the past two City championships, and six of the last seven league crowns.

The Spartans, like Waite, struggled mightily during nonleague play.

But, also like Waite, Start got a clean slate with the start of league play, and opened its CL slate with wins over Rogers, 19-6, and Woodward, 46-0.

Waite’s last win over Start was in 2014.

“I don't know how things are going to pan out. but we have a game plan that gives us a chance,” Peacock said. “Until you beat the champ, they're still the champ.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Gibsonburg running back gaining national attention

GIBSONBURG, Ohio — As we enter into week eight of the high school football season, Gibsonburg running back Connor Smith just continues to amaze. Last year he won a state championship in wrestling, but on the football field, he’s having a dream season that is gaining national attention.
GIBSONBURG, OH
13abc.com

Registration opens for Zia Cooke basketball camp

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Registration is now open for Zia Cooke’s Cookie’s Lil Campers co-ed Basketball Camp next weekend. The camp will take place on Oct. 15 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Rogers High School located at 222 McTigue Dr. Doors will open at 11 a.m.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

High School Football Look Ahead: Week 8 Preview

Delta (5-2, 3-1 NWOAL) @ Wauseon (5-2, 3-1 NWOAL) 7pm. Two teams in the thick of the race to make the playoffs in their respective divisions meet at Harmon Field on Friday night. Delta currently sets at No. 10 in Division V Region 18 while Wauseon holds the No. 10...
DELTA, OH
utrockets.com

Toledo Heading to Catawba Island for Rocket Classic

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo women's golf program will host the Rocket Classic next week at the Catawba Island Club in Port Clinton, Ohio for the second straight year. The tournament will be held on Monday-Tuesday, October 10-11 with 10 schools competing for the tournament title. The Rockets will...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Sports
Toledo, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Toledo, OH
Football
City
Toledo, OH
statechampsnetwork.com

It’s Always Sonny In Toledo: UDJ Hoopster Sonny Wilson Selects Toledo For College

The City of Toledo is going to be on “Sonny Time” soon enough. For fans of Catholic League hoops in Metro Detroit, Sonny Time means PRIMETIME 24kmagic. Detroit U-D Jesuit senior point guard Sonny Wilson committed to the University of Toledo this week, delivering a 2023 Mr. Basketball candidate into the fold for Rockets Nation.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Golf tournament honors memory of 13-year-old from Pemberville

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The smile on the face of Luke Haas says it all. He was a 7th grader at Eastwood Middle School. Fun loving, his mom says, and outgoing. “I mean, everybody from Pemberville to Bowling Green to Weston to Luckey, Stoney Ridge. Everybody was taken in by him and knew him and they just came together for us,” says Dana Haas, Luke’s mother.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Said And Done#Football Team#American Football#Highschoolsports#City League#Indians#Coach
983nashicon.com

Jeff Tuttle – 1961 – 2022

Jeff had several jobs throughout his career from being a car salesman, owner of the Michigan Timberwolves football team, a restaurant owner, and a country singer. He pursued a career in country music while he and Michelle lived in Ireland for two and a half years performing in numerous pubs and concert venues before returning home to Monroe. Jeff was quite proud of the CD he recorded titled, “Living Like a Millionaire and Ain’t Got a Dime”.
MONROE, MI
13abc.com

Alleged cheating fishermen won Rossford’s Walleye Roundup in April

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - During the Rossford Walleye Roundup in April 2022, the team with the heaviest combined weight of fish won $10,000. Those winners were Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, the same two allegedly exposed as cheaters over the weekend in a separate tournament near Cleveland. “We did think...
ROSSFORD, OH
13abc.com

Hittin’ The Town: A new place to quench your thirst in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a new spot to try out locally brewed beer in downtown Toledo. It’s called Quenched and Tempered and it features a dozen specialty beers and plenty of other activities. Alex Drozdowicz is a welder by trade, but he recently forged a new career....
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
themirrornewspaper.com

Retired Teacher Brings Hope, Lessons To Toledo’s Incarcerated

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER— Kit Heintschel doesn’t Worry about showering or combing her hair when getting ready for work. Instead, she puts on loose-fitting clothes and loads her books into a clear backpack before making the trip to Toledo Correctional Institution every Tuesday. She enters the...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man shot overnight in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot overnight in west Toledo. He has been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Toledo police said the shooting happened around midnight at Orchard Farms Apartments in the 4300 block of West Alexis Road. Police are investigating the incident. If you have...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

A fan who became a friend shares fond memories of Loretta Lynn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The queen of country music died at the age of 90 in her Tennessee home, Tuesday. Loretta Lynn impacted people around the world and made quite the impression on Toledoan Rick Cornett. Cornett first saw Lynn in 1973 at the age of 10. He went on...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Are scooters becoming a nuisance in Toledo? Locals share concerns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - They’ve become the new way to get around parts of Toledo, but sometimes they get left in all kinds of areas. We’re talking about those battery-powered scooters, the green and black ones you may have seen around town. There’s some frustration about where they end up when the ride is done.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy