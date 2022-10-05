Waite football demonstrates knack for comebacks

In the future, the Waite football team might wish to skip the first half and go directly to the second half — of its season and its City League games.

The Indians of third-year coach Aaron Peacock, who were the preseason favorite to win the City League title this year, opened with an 0-5 mark in the nonleague portion of their schedule with a relatively young roster.

The Indians then began City League play Sept. 22 by falling behind Bowsher 21-8 at halftime at the Glass Bowl.

Just when it seemed all the wheels had come off, Waite rallied behind the freshman duo of quarterback DeAndre Hood and receiver Kevion Lee, who connected on three touchdown passes after halftime to lift the Indians to a 30-21 victory.

That scenario repeated itself one week later in Waite's homecoming game last Thursday, only to a greater extreme.

This time, the visiting Rogers Rams stormed out to a 35-6 halftime lead. Waite's only first-half points came on an 85-yard kickoff return TD from sophomore Tyqwaun Goetz.

Rogers kicked off to start the third quarter, and again Goetz was back to field the ball. This time he streaked through the Rams' kick-coverage unit for 83 yards and a second kickoff-return TD. A Hood-to-Lee conversion pass got Waite within 35-14.

“Before I went out there for the kickoff, Coach told me to have faith in myself before I catch the ball,” Goetz said. “The ball was on the ground, so I was analyzing the field to see where I could go. There was an open spot on the right side, so I just ran to that. Then I had blockers right in front of me.”

Goetz was aware that his second return TD pumped life into his teammates.

“They were so happy when I scored, and they said, 'Let's get out there and score again,'” Goetz said. “We had faith in each other.”

Those eight points served to light a fire under the Indians, who not much earlier had sheepishly gone to their locker room to lick their wounds.

Peacock, a 1998 Waite graduate and talented three-sport athlete (football, basketball, track) for the Indians, was there to deliver a halftime talk that was part admonishment and part motivation.

Waite would follow with a TD pass from Hood to the senior team captain Taylor Jones. Hood then found Jones on another successful two-point conversion to cut the gap to 35-22.

It was the beginning of a 24-point third quarter that turned into a 44-point half, as Waite ultimately rolled to a remarkable 50-35 victory.

Peacock’s halftime message was simple and direct.

“We told the kids, 'You can't stop fighting,'” Peacock said. “And then Ty'qwaun Goetz came out and ran back the opening [second-half] kickoff. It was like they thought, 'OK, we've got a shot.' That put some confidence in them.

“We got a stop on defense and, after Hood connected for a touchdown with Taylor Jones, it was like, ‘OK, we're actually in the game.' We got it down to 35-30 by the end of the third quarter, and it was like, 'Let's go get this. We fought back, let's finish it off.' To run off 44 points like that was pretty amazing.”

Jones followed Peacock's halftime talk with his own message to his teammates.

“We've got a lot of young players, so I just told everybody, 'We've got to stay focused,'” Jones said. “We've got one goal, and that's to win the City title. There wasn't too much to say, just to stay focused and keep our heads up.”

Jones was Waite’s quarterback last year before switching to receiver this fall. Peacock said Jones has admirably taken his position switch in stride.

“Coach told me that I've got a big role wherever I play,” Jones said. “We've got a freshman quarterback that is very good, and I switched to wideout. It was fine.”

With Hood scrambling right and left on seemingly every other play, the athletic 6-foot, 155-pound freshman found magic for the second straight week.

He threw a 6-yard TD pass to junior Eric Gonzales, then ran for the two-point conversion to get Waite within 35-30. Next came an 8-yard scoring pass to Lee as the Indians grabbed their first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter.

“I kept my head in the game like always,” Lee said. “I saw that we could come back, because we've got a lot of potential. We had to use our potential in that game.”

Waite added a 2-yard TD run by Xavier Thompson for a 42-35 edge, and Hood capped his team's rally with a late 78-yard interception return for a score. It was his second pick-off of the half.

“That was the first time we had DeAndre Hood in a starting role and in control of the offense,” Peacock said. “We had to be patient, have the kids buy into the system, and let him get his feet wet and have an opportunity to get going. He got going in the second half.”

Hood often left the Rogers pass rushers floundering in his wake as he escaped repeated sack attempts to deliver pass after pass. When it was all said and done, the freshman QB had used his freelancing style to orchestrate an unforgettable comeback.

“He's got things that you can't teach, like the athleticism he brings and just his sheer speed,” Peacock said. “...He can escape things that most normal kids can't do. And, to have that as a freshman is unbelievable.”

Peacock said his saw the potential in Hood and Lee last year when they were busy leading their Garfield Elementary School team to an East Toledo championship.

They were teammates the past three years at Garfield, which is right across the street from Waite's Mollenkopf Stadium.

“We have a lot of young guys who are playing important roles this year, including some freshmen starting in important positions,” Peacock said. “We had to make them understand that we were going to go through some bumps and bruises because we have a lot of guys who hadn't had varsity experience.”

Peacock tried to keep the players' spirits up during the rough start.

“We said, 'When we get to the City League, it's going to get better,'” he said. “We're still in the process of learning, and they believed in that. We still have some rough patches, but our potential showed when we got to our first two City League games.”

Next up for the Indians (2-5, 2-0) is a matchup at Start (2-5, 2-0), which has won the past two City championships, and six of the last seven league crowns.

The Spartans, like Waite, struggled mightily during nonleague play.

But, also like Waite, Start got a clean slate with the start of league play, and opened its CL slate with wins over Rogers, 19-6, and Woodward, 46-0.

Waite’s last win over Start was in 2014.

“I don't know how things are going to pan out. but we have a game plan that gives us a chance,” Peacock said. “Until you beat the champ, they're still the champ.”