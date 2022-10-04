ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

107.3 PopCrush

Tips To Curb Your Fall Oklahoma Allergies

Welcome to fall allergy season in Oklahoma. It has arrived a little late this year compared to others, and we're all suffering in one way or another. While allergy medications do what they can for us, it's usually not enough, so how can you reduce your misery?. The last time...
107.3 PopCrush

Fall Is Prime Hiking Weather In The Wichita Mountains

It's this time of year when the mornings start on the cool side and gently warm in the afternoon that you should be out in the Wichita Mountains taking in the outdoors. Not long ago, the refuge was mostly closed due to high temperatures. While some called foul, it was understandable given this past summer's calls for emergency response, search and rescue. As the temps continue to fall, it's prime time to be out in it.
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma Drive In Will Also Be an Airbnb Next Year

I love a good trip to drive in and it looks like I could spend the night at this place if I wanted to next year. If you have been following me for awhile, you know one of my passions is drive in movie theaters. Sadly, they're a dying breed. One of the few positives to come out of 2020 was drive ins making a comeback. People could be outdoors, social distance, and enjoy some Hollywood movies on the big screen.
107.3 PopCrush

Monday, October 10 Is Indigenous Peoples Day

Let's just get right to the elephant in the room, shall we? Columbus Day is the day we've long set aside to celebrate the historical "discovery" of the new world. While it has been celebrated in the United States since 1792, first pushed into creation by the people behind the true story of the Gangs of New York movie... super interesting history there... the USA isn't alone in this celebration.
107.3 PopCrush

107.3 PopCrush

Lawton, OK
107.3 PopCrush plays the best, hottest music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

