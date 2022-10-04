ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Here’s Why Gas Prices Are Suddenly Going Up Again In Minnesota

They usually head down this time of year, but your eyes are deceiving you: gas prices have been suddenly rising again in Minnesota. Usually, about the time the leaves start to fall here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you can count on the cost of filling up your vehicles to have fallen, as well. Those lower prices are often the result of refineries starting to produce more home heating oil and the less expensive winter blend of gasoline, along with reduced consumer demand (because we typically don't take as many road trips in the fall as in the summer), all of which result in cheaper gas prices.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

LEGO-Themed Home In Wisconsin Hits The Market

We all have passions in life and it looks like the former owner of this Wisconsin home had a passion for LEGOs! A LEGO-themed home hit the market in Kenosha, Wisconsin and it truly is one-of-a-kind. There are so many interesting homes that have hit the market recently. A great...
KENOSHA, WI
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Wisconsin Sees 18% Increase In Domestic Abuse Deaths In 2021

"The frank reality is that we aren't doing enough to prevent homicides". That quote from Wisconsin Homicide Prevention Program Director Sara Krall summarizes the harsh statistics offered in the 2021 Wisconsin Domestic Violence Homicide Report. The report - shared by The Wisconsin Coalition Against Domestic Violence - has been published...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Maine State
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Turnout#Midterm Election#2016 Election#Election State#Fairvote Org#American
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Planning A Fall Colors Trip Up The North Shore? Know About This Emergency Road Closure

Minnesota's North Shore is at its most beautiful in autumn when the leaves change. There's a brief window of beautiful, bright trees every season which brings tourists and locals to the North Shore of Lake Superior. This last summer has already been challenging commuting through the North Shore because of planned road construction. An emergency road repair in a section now will cause some detours and disruptions to traffic.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Old St. Louis County Jail Apartments Are Almost Ready For Tenants

The old St. Louis County Jail in downtown Duluth is almost ready for some new tenants. Except for this time the building will be filled with people who actually want to be there and paying to do so to boot. The building has some unusual features that were common in the 1920s namely the way the jail cells were constructed. Those doors are actually bracing up the building structure.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy