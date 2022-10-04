Read full article on original website
Minnesota Named One Of The Best States To Visit In The Fall
Fall is in the air and while this can be bittersweet in that summer is over, you can't deny that Minnesota is absolutely beautiful in the fall. Fall colors play a big part in that, along with crisp fresh air. I love fall because it means Halloween time! There are...
Here’s Why Gas Prices Are Suddenly Going Up Again In Minnesota
They usually head down this time of year, but your eyes are deceiving you: gas prices have been suddenly rising again in Minnesota. Usually, about the time the leaves start to fall here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you can count on the cost of filling up your vehicles to have fallen, as well. Those lower prices are often the result of refineries starting to produce more home heating oil and the less expensive winter blend of gasoline, along with reduced consumer demand (because we typically don't take as many road trips in the fall as in the summer), all of which result in cheaper gas prices.
LEGO-Themed Home In Wisconsin Hits The Market
We all have passions in life and it looks like the former owner of this Wisconsin home had a passion for LEGOs! A LEGO-themed home hit the market in Kenosha, Wisconsin and it truly is one-of-a-kind. There are so many interesting homes that have hit the market recently. A great...
Wisconsin Sees 18% Increase In Domestic Abuse Deaths In 2021
"The frank reality is that we aren't doing enough to prevent homicides". That quote from Wisconsin Homicide Prevention Program Director Sara Krall summarizes the harsh statistics offered in the 2021 Wisconsin Domestic Violence Homicide Report. The report - shared by The Wisconsin Coalition Against Domestic Violence - has been published...
Should You Rake Up Leaves Before A Minnesota + Wisconsin Winter?
I think the last time that I raked leaves in a yard was when I was growing up and living at my parent's house, so a long time ago. My current yard doesn't have a lot of trees that drop leaves, but neither do some of my neighbors but I've already seen them raking some up as they start to drop for the season change.
Northland Residents That Had Spring Flood Damage Face Deadline For Relief Loan Funds
Flood damage this past spring was some of the worst the region has seen in recent years; while some parts of St. Louis County were spared any damage, other parts - especially to the north - saw widespread problems. Earlier this year, the county offered details of assistance for home...
MnDOT Shares Hilarious Halloween Reminder With Road Sign
Who knew that the Minnesota Department of Transportation was so clever? A recent sign is going somewhat viral for its cleverness and fun play on words all in honor of Halloween. In late August, the Minnesota Department of Transportation shared a hilarious meme about zipper merging. At the time, the...
St. Louis County Waives Fees For Online Property Tax Payments
It's just gotten easier to make your property tax payments for Northland residents. While St. Louis County has offered an online payment option for a while, there has been a fee associated with that option in the past. The St. Louis County Auditor's Office has just announced that they have...
Elementary School Teacher Among Victims of Airplane Crash Near Duluth International Airport
Tragedy struck the Northland over the weekend when a small plane crashed into a Hermantown home, taking the lives of all three people on board. There were two people inside the the home at the time of the crash, neither sustaining injuries. On Monday, multiple sources have identified the victims...
Planning A Fall Colors Trip Up The North Shore? Know About This Emergency Road Closure
Minnesota's North Shore is at its most beautiful in autumn when the leaves change. There's a brief window of beautiful, bright trees every season which brings tourists and locals to the North Shore of Lake Superior. This last summer has already been challenging commuting through the North Shore because of planned road construction. An emergency road repair in a section now will cause some detours and disruptions to traffic.
Old St. Louis County Jail Apartments Are Almost Ready For Tenants
The old St. Louis County Jail in downtown Duluth is almost ready for some new tenants. Except for this time the building will be filled with people who actually want to be there and paying to do so to boot. The building has some unusual features that were common in the 1920s namely the way the jail cells were constructed. Those doors are actually bracing up the building structure.
ABOUT
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://squatchrocks.com
