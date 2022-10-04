ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

The Top 10 Most Haunted Places in Oklahoma!

If you're into the paranormal and supernatural Oklahoma has more than its fair share of haunted places, urban legends, and eerie tales. It seems almost every county, town, and place you can go to in the Sooner State there are ghost stories being told. As a matter of fact, Oklahoma is one of the most haunted states with more ghosts per capita than anywhere else in the entire country! Here are 10 terrifying hauntings in OK.
OKLAHOMA STATE
This Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Have a Haunting History of Tragedy and Terror!

There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart, OK. that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
LAWTON, OK
Celebrate Spooktober, Binge These Made In Oklahoma Horror Movies

After you've rolled through your usual binge-list of Halloween horror movies, boredom sets in. Believe me, the same happens to me around the holidays. I watch the movies I like, skip those I don't, and hope something new pops into my watchlist before I have to settle on rewatching the good stuff again.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Fall Is Prime Hiking Weather In The Wichita Mountains

It's this time of year when the mornings start on the cool side and gently warm in the afternoon that you should be out in the Wichita Mountains taking in the outdoors. Not long ago, the refuge was mostly closed due to high temperatures. While some called foul, it was understandable given this past summer's calls for emergency response, search and rescue. As the temps continue to fall, it's prime time to be out in it.
OKLAHOMA STATE
2022’s Hottest Halloween Costume Picks

As we've rolled into October, tons of surveys have gone out to the masses to see which Halloween costumes would be most popular during the All Hallows celebrations across the country, and we couldn't be more disappointed. Plain and simple, they're lame this year. Every year the Halloween thing goes...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Enter to Win a Squier Stratocaster Guitar Signed by Nothing More

Three-time Grammy-nominated Texas rockers are gearing up to release their sixth album Spirits on Friday, Oct. 14 and to commemorate it, we're giving you the chance to win a Squier Bullet Stratocaster guitar signed by the entire band. You have until Friday, Oct. 14 to enter the contest. A total...
TEXAS STATE
Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

