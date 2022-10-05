Blade football poll: Liberty Center takes over a No. 1 spot

BOWLING GREEN — For Bowling Green, at least a little bit of pressure has been taken off to start the month of October. A 1-3 start out of the gate after a tumultuous September that included eight overtimes and a game played without both their coach and starting quarterback, the Falcons needed to get a win in their MAC opener against Akron on the road. They did just that, halting the Zips in their own territory as they drove to a potential tie or lead. The question becomes whether Bowling Green can turn its new penchant for winning into a trend. The Falcons have shown growth year-over-year, but remain leaky on defense — especially against the run. They’ll need all hands on deck against Buffalo, a team that has taken a similar path to Bowling Green this year — the Bulls, like the Falcons, rebounded from a loss to an FCS team to pick up two early MAC wins. When Buffalo has the ball

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO