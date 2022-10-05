Blade football poll: Liberty Center takes over a No. 1 spot
Here is The Blade’s high school football poll enter Week 8 of the regular season.
DIVISION I-II
1. Central Catholic (Division II), 6-1 record, 270 points for-64 points against, 1 last week
2. Perrysburg (I), 6-1, 291-141, 3
3. Anthony Wayne (II), 6-1, 165-78, 2
4. Whitmer (I), 5-2, 246-125, not ranked
5. Fremont Ross (II), 5-2, 291-166, 4.
DIVISION III-IV-V
1. Liberty Center (V), 7-0, 222 points for-34 points against, 2 last week
2. Eastwood (V), 7-0, 294-95, 3
3, Elmwood (Division V), 6-1, 324-110, 1
4. Archbold (V), 6-1, 233-82, 4
5. Oak Harbor (V), 6-1, 281-75, not ranked
DIVISION VI-VII
1. McComb (Division VII), 6-1, 298 points for-132 points against, 1 last week
2. Ottawa Hills (VI), 5-1, 203-92, 2
3. Gibsonburg (VII), 6-1, 287-125, 3
4. Patrick Henry (VI), 4-3, 182-102, 4
The Blade Poll ranks teams (.500 or better) from the City League, TRAC (except Lima Senior), NLL, NBC, TAAC (except Edon and Hilltop), and NWOAL, plus Arcadia, Fremont St. Joseph, Gibsonburg, Lakota, Liberty-Benton, McComb, North Baltimore, Oak Harbor, Port Clinton, and Van Buren.
