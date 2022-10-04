Time Travelers Brewing to open on Broadway

New owners transform former Fearless space into remodeled brew pub, restaurant

The Fearless Brewing sign is gone and the big front windows along Broadway Street are covered with brown paper, but inside is a beehive of activity as the space is being transformed into a large, open, inviting restaurant and pub called Time Travelers Brewing.

A group of six local folks recently bought the brewery, equipment and building from the Fearless owners. Inside, walls have been torn down and the space will have an open, industrial feel, the partners said. The shiny brewing equipment will be visible behind a big window.

"Everyone in the group is so excited to be working with the community," said Lonzo Tackett, one of the six partners.

They are understandably excited about their new business and hope to become a go-to spot in the Estacada area. They plan a big, splashy opening at the end of October or early November.

Lonzo and Rebecca Tackett, Justin and Julie Colton and Frank and Rania Brewster make up the partnership. All but Lonzo Tackett grew up in Estacada.

Derrick Allgood, the former Fearless brewmaster is staying on, since none of the partners has a background in beer making.

"He is an artist and is incredible at what he does," Lonzo said.

A kitchen manager and front of the house manager have been hired and other staff is being lined up.

Lonzo said Time Travelers is tweaking some of the old Fearless recipes, coming up with new ones and will be using top-notch ingredients.

"We're not skimping on grain or hops," Lonzo said.

Each beer will have its own "story," art and a T-shirt.

For example, Lonzo, a former U.S. Marine, has honored a friend killed in Afghanistan with Time Travelers Valkyrie Pale Ale. The art shows the mythological Valkyrie sweeping up a slain warrior and taking him to the paradise of Valhalla.

Time Travelers will be more than beer, the partners also plan on serving high-quality food.

"Each day we'll have a different barbecue," Lonzo Tackett said. One day might be brisket, another pulled pork.

"All the meat will be spritzed with our beers and all the barbecue sauces will be made with beer," Lonzo said.

The beef for smash burgers and the chicken burgers will be hand ground and there will be a vegetarian burger on the menu, he said.

Time Travelers will have a chicken and dumplings night and brunch featuring pancakes and waffles with house-made syrup.

Lunch will feature wraps, salads and seasonal specials. Lonzo's mom will make cheesecakes and cakes for dessert.

The group hopes to entice the many folks who come to the Estacada area to enjoy the outdoors and run, bike or kayak.

"We could maybe do box lunches for kayakers" and others, Julie Colton said.

The group also plans several "clubs" that will give members special privileges and deals for membership fees.

Lonzo is taking the most hands-on role at the new taproom. The others all coincidently have day jobs at OCD Automation in Estacada, founded by partner Justin Colton. But they also have jobs to do at Time Travelers.

The group wants Time Travelers to become a community gathering place and also plans to host live music and comedians. They plan on having paint and sip nights, craft and sip nights, beer yoga, Dungeons & Dragons game times and other activities.

The partners are dedicated to supporting the community too. Time Travelers would like to support veterans, school programs and other efforts.

"We're really community oriented," Lonzo said.

The brewery can produce about 3,200 gallons of assorted beer every two weeks. With that kind of capacity, Lonzo also is going to sell the beer to other restaurants and retail spots in the area, and hopefully nationwide. He's got his eye on golf courses, for example.

Where did the name Time Travelers come from?

It came from a strong beer the partners favored. They joked that after a few glasses, they would lose all track of time. They decided that Time Travelers Brewing was a catchy name for their new pub and Time Traveler will be a future signature beer.

