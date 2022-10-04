ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com

Good news for pork in the recent trade export data

The latest export data holds plenty of good news for the pork industry. Courtney Knupp, vice president of international market development with the National Pork Board says that key indicators for pork exports are on an upward swing and numbers for the month of August topped year ago levels for the first time in 2022.
AGRICULTURE
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com

Carbon capture project to make ethanol more environmentally friendly

Proposed carbon capture and a storage pipeline project would make participating ethanol plants more environmentally friendly. Officials with Summit Carbon Solutions and the Ringneck Energy ethanol plant at Onida, South Dakota, invited media, legislators, and other folks on a tour to provide more information about the carbon capture pipeline Summit is proposing to build.
ONIDA, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy