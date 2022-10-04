Read full article on original website
Related
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
Good news for pork in the recent trade export data
The latest export data holds plenty of good news for the pork industry. Courtney Knupp, vice president of international market development with the National Pork Board says that key indicators for pork exports are on an upward swing and numbers for the month of August topped year ago levels for the first time in 2022.
Trump campaigns for Arizona election deniers in a state that will test his power in 2022 and beyond
There is perhaps nowhere in the country where former President Donald Trump had more success elevating his slate of "Make American Great Again" candidates into formidable 2022 contenders than Arizona.
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
Carbon capture project to make ethanol more environmentally friendly
Proposed carbon capture and a storage pipeline project would make participating ethanol plants more environmentally friendly. Officials with Summit Carbon Solutions and the Ringneck Energy ethanol plant at Onida, South Dakota, invited media, legislators, and other folks on a tour to provide more information about the carbon capture pipeline Summit is proposing to build.
Comments / 0